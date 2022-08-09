ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hereford, TX

High Plains Food Bank distributes senior food boxes in Hereford

By Cat Keenan
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4edplz_0hAHidBK00

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Organizers with the High Plains Food Bank released information on a Commodity Supplement Food Program distribution event set for Wednesday at the Nazarene Family Church on La Plata Street in Hereford, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

In partnership with the Texas Department of Agriculture, HPFB said it offers the Commodity Supplemental Food Program to eligible seniors 60 years of age or older. Each box given out in the program includes around 25 to 30 pounds of shelf-stable groceries and a two-pound block of commodity cheese to supplement the diets of participants. The boxes include canned fruits, vegetables, animal proteins, and other items like cereal and milk on a rotating basis.

In order to sign up for the program, according to HPFB, a person must be 60 years of age or older and meet the USDA’s Income Eligibility Guidelines. Applicants are allowed to self-declare their income, and otherwise must present one valid form of identification, including:

  • Driver’s License
  • State ID Card
  • Birth Certificate
  • Permanent Resident Card
  • Passport
  • Military ID
  • Refugee Visa
  • Baptismal Certificate
  • Health Card

The USDA income guidelines, as noted by the HPFB, include:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBGsK_0hAHidBK00

More information on the Commodity Supplement Food Program, as well as other programs, can be found on the HPFB website alongside opportunities to donate and volunteer.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High Plains Food Bank receives more than $69k from Jane Phillips Society

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to organizers with the High Plains Food Bank, the Jane Phillips Society is expected to present a memorial gift of more than $69,000 during a Thursday event, which will help the organization purchase a new box truck for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program. “The Jane Phillips National Memorial Fund’s generous […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Buckner Family Pathways Amarillo location to receive grant funds

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Buckner Family Pathways locations in multiple Texas cities, including Amarillo, were recently awarded a $50,000 grant from the Texas Mutual Insurance Company, going towards helping support the residential operations for the single-parent program offered by Buckner Children and Family Services. According to a news release from the organization, the grant funds […]
AMARILLO, TX
Larry Lease

Cattle Producers Investing $670 Million in New Beef Plant

Texas cattle producers are set to invest over $600 million in a new beef plant in Amarillo.Thomas Evans/Unsplash. Texas is all about its beef and as such Texas cattle producers will be investing over $600 million in a new beef processing plant in Amarillo. Dallas News reports that's expected to create 1,600 jobs. The new state-of-the-art facility will be designed to slaughter 3,000 cattle a day. The facility will be backed by almost $24 million in state and local tax incentives.
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
Hereford, TX
agdaily.com

New $670 million beef processing facility being built in Amarillo

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that a $670 million state-of-the-art beef processing facility is going to be built in Amarillo in 2023. The new facility, Producer Owned Beef LLC., has received more than $12 million from the Texas Enterprise Fund and an additional $11.1 million in tax incentives funded by the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, 107 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 76 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 107 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 2,219 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 40 […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seniors#Charity#The High Plains Food Bank#La Plata Street#Hpfb
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hereford tractor festival on August 20

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Deaf Smith County Historical Society is holding its second Jubilee of Tractors and Festival in the Park on August 20 at Dameron Park in Hereford. Classic tractor owners along with anyone interested will have the chance to hear and see classic and antique tractors at the Historical Society’s second Jubilee […]
HEREFORD, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Atmos Energy marks 8/11 with 8-1-1 reminder

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In recognition of Aug. 11, Atmos Energy reminded area residents and professional excavators to contact “8-1-1” to have underground utility-owned lines located and marked before beginning any digging project. As noted by the company, the 811 service is a “free, safe and easy way” to avoid damaging an underground utility line. […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Mix 94.1

Local Place Adds For Sale Sign and Says Good Bye to Amarillo

In the past few days, we already heard that the building that Grill Italia occupied was up for sale. Now a local favorite also had a sign go up at their business. It came as a surprise to the staff and the patrons. Sometimes, though, life happens and you have to look for new owners. That is what happened recently to The Handle Bar and Grill on Sixth Street.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

We get up close with Max the Eclectus Parrot

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo looking forward to its fall events this week. Tonight, Aug. 12, You can let your kids run wild for the Wildest Night Out. Children 6-12 will be able to explore the zoo at night and learn more about the super senses of the animal kingdom. The program is […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City of Amarillo sees increase in mosquitos

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a news release from the City of Amarillo, residents have seen an increase in the mosquito population after recent rainfall. Officials stated that the city’s Environmental Health Department is aware of the situation. “Amarillo will never be ungrateful for rain, but with the rain comes a related problem,” Anthony Spanel, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Region 16 announces 2 teachers named 2022 Teacher of the Year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Region 16 has announced the elementary and secondary teacher of the year for 2022. Tiffany Ryals from Amarillo ISD was named Elementary Teacher of the Year for 2022. Tricia Shay from Borger ISD was named Secondary Teacher of the Year for 2022. This year’s winners will...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Uterine cancer rates increasing, highlights disparities in minority women

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A recent study in JAMA Oncology shows uterine cancer rates are increasing, and highlights disparities among minority women. The study focused on nearly a third of the US population from 2000 to 2017, and found rates of aggressive, non-endometrioid subtypes correlated with obesity, are disproportionately higher among non-Hispanic black women. “So […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

36 local educators chosen for Literary Fellowship

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Leaders Readers Network nonprofit organization recently announced 36 area educators have been chosen to participate in the 2022-23 Literacy Fellowship. According to a news release from the network, the fellowship provides educators with professional development, a classroom library, literacy enrichment activities and books for students four times a […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy