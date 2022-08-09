ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

The Public Relations Strategy Every Entrepreneur Can Afford

When the going gets tough, public relations is one of the first budget items entrepreneurs cut. Most PR professionals will tell you that's a bad idea. They will tell you that a downturn is exactly the wrong time to stop telling your story. While there is truth to that, cutting...
EXCLUSIVE: Smart for Life Clocks Amazon Sales Growth Of 171%; Continues Online Presence Expansion

Smart for Life, Inc SMFL reports high revenue growth via online sales channels. What Happened? Smart for Life, a global firm in the health & wellness sector, marketing and manufacturing nutritional foods and supplements worldwide, accomplished a 171% growth in Amazon.com Inc AMZN sales on a year-over-year basis, and its most significant sales for Amazon Prime Day across all Smart for Life products, more than double its previous best day of Amazon revenue historically.
Ex-GE executive Dale Baker becomes president of the Americas region for Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), a supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing 3D printers, announced that Dale Baker will join the Company as President of Nano Dimension – Americas, where he will head the expansion of Nano Dimension’s U.S. operations as well as lead worldwide sales activity and execute on the Company’s current organic and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) growth strategy.
Fiverr Partners With Selina to Bring Together “Anywhere Workers” From Across the Globe

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today announced a new partnership with Selina, one of the world’s largest experiential hospitality brands built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers. The purpose of the partnership is to provide Anywhere Workers (i.e. people who work remotely while traveling from at least two locations, domestic or international, throughout the year), the opportunity to find community and connect with like-minded individuals during their travels. The partnership with Selina also includes the ability for these workers to connect through in-person events and meetups as a means to combat one of the key issues they face: loneliness. Additionally, Fiverr will be launching its Work from Anywhere contest, where ten Fiverr freelancers will be selected to stay at a Selina location of their choosing for 3 to 4 weeks. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005170/en/ Fiverr and Selina are partnering up to bring Anywhere Workers together across the globe. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Food & Drinks
Marqeta Seeks New CEO, Founder Looks to New Role

Marqeta will begin a search for a new chief executive as it kicks off a growth phase, the founder and current CEO of the card issuing platform said Wednesday (Aug. 10). "I have led Marqeta from 0 to 1, and soon it will be time to pass the baton to the best person to lead it from 1 to infinity," Jason Gardner said on a conference call discussing the company's second-quarter earnings.
Drayage, e-commerce returns added to Stord’s supply chain software

The introduction of Stord One Commerce last month has opened new opportunities for customers of cloud-based flexible warehouse company Stord. On Thursday, the company announced several new additions to its vendor- and sales-channel agnostics Stord One Commerce platform, including drayage capabilities. The software and a recently announced partnership with Fresh...
Rosenbauer America announces new executive leadership team

Effective immediately, Rosenbauer America announces new executive leadership today. Mark Fusco is appointed as President, and Randy Brummel as Executive Vice President Operations. The company’s purpose remains unchanged, Rosenbauer exists to support the mission of saving lives and protecting property. This new structure allows the American custom fire truck builder to expand its growth plans and further focus on operational excellence, dealer development, financial discipline, customer satisfaction, and serving first responders.
Nium Names Finix Exec Ramana Satyavarapu as CTO

Global money movement platform Nium has a new CTO in Ramana Satyavarapu, who has experience working with Microsoft, Google, Uber and more, a press release said. According to Prajit Nanu, CEO and co-founder, Satyavarapu’s responsibilities will include managing the company’s core tech strategy and ways to grow revenue, along with organizing big technical decisions for Nium.
More layoffs at tech-adjacent brands: Peloton, Calm, Sweetgreen, and more

Another bad week is wrapping up for tech companies—and consumer brands that have donned the tech cape to boost valuations and share prices. Peloton just announced that it is slashing nearly 800 jobs. The Peloton news is part of a sweeping overhaul that includes shutting many of its stores and hiking prices for its high-end bikes and popular treadmill. In a statement, the company explained that “these moves enable Peloton to become more efficient, cost-effective, and agile.” CEO Barry McCarthy, who took over from former CEO John Foley in February, told employees in an email that the effort was part of a plan to “engineer the great comeback story of the post-Covid era.” Shares surged by 13% on the news.
Building successful nanomedicine start-ups

Two comments analyse the aspects that allowed four nanomedicine start-ups to overcome the biotech valley of death and build timely businesses. In an editorial from 10 years ago (https://www.nature.com/articles/nnano.2012.179), we specified that we are "interested in the highest-impact work, and are therefore agnostic about the pure/applied divide"; this is something we will never be tired of repeating. But there is no denying that many fundamental discoveries in nanoscience have been translated into devices or approaches with direct practical implications. Moreover, the push for research that can solve the most pressing societal issues has resulted in the journal publishing a lot of solution-driven works, albeit most of them remain at low technological readiness (at best reaching a TLR of 5"“6, or pre-clinical stage in the nanomedicine area).
Signal AI Acquires Healthcare Rep & Risk Insights Platform Kelp

Signal AI, the leading global External Intelligence company, today announces that it has acquired US company KELP Inc., the first actionable platform for corporate reputation. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. The healthcare industry is defined by reputation and trust. And through this acquisition Signal AI will now...
The RealReal Co-CEO Blames ‘Great Resignation Part 2’ for Sliding Sales

The RealReal saw revenue soar 47.2 percent to $154.4 million in its second quarter, but net losses of $53.2 million and a slow hiring period have led the company to cut its sales and earnings guidance for the rest of the year. In a Nutshell: Following a common theme in line with the current macroeconomic headwinds, The RealReal is lowering its 2022 guidance. The luxury consignment firm now expects $615 million to $635 million in revenue for the full year, a downgrade from prior estimates of $635 million to $665 million. Gross merchandise value (GMV) is now projected to be between $1.85...
Sample Management Innovation on Tour

Ziath announce they will be exhibiting their latest DP5 range scanners and readers at most major laboratory and automation events across Europe over the next few months. Highlights of products on show will include the new Handheld 3 device to directly interrogate your sample inventory database directly from the freezer, the new Uno and Duo convenient low-cost single tube readers and the Mohawk / Mirage combination sample picking and verification station.
