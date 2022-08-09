Read full article on original website
Walmart Layoffs Reflect Its Digital Evolution More Than Fresh Economic Insight
It is never a good sign when the nation’s largest private employer says it’s cutting jobs at headquarters, especially in an economic environment — and industry — that is on high alert for bad news. But as much as Walmart’s decision to lay off workers at...
Walmart to cut hundreds of corporate jobs - WSJ
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) is cutting hundreds of corporate roles in a restructuring effort, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
Amazon vs Walmart Weekly: Delivery Takes Center Stage in Omnichannel Retail Fight
The week started with a simple blog post from Amazon. “Get Same-Day Delivery from your favorite retail stores,” the eCommerce giant said in a blog post, as it outlined its latest effort to get more in-stock goods, from more stores, into the hands of more people. On its own,...
Inc.com
The Public Relations Strategy Every Entrepreneur Can Afford
When the going gets tough, public relations is one of the first budget items entrepreneurs cut. Most PR professionals will tell you that's a bad idea. They will tell you that a downturn is exactly the wrong time to stop telling your story. While there is truth to that, cutting...
EXCLUSIVE: Smart for Life Clocks Amazon Sales Growth Of 171%; Continues Online Presence Expansion
Smart for Life, Inc SMFL reports high revenue growth via online sales channels. What Happened? Smart for Life, a global firm in the health & wellness sector, marketing and manufacturing nutritional foods and supplements worldwide, accomplished a 171% growth in Amazon.com Inc AMZN sales on a year-over-year basis, and its most significant sales for Amazon Prime Day across all Smart for Life products, more than double its previous best day of Amazon revenue historically.
3printr.com
Ex-GE executive Dale Baker becomes president of the Americas region for Nano Dimension
Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), a supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing 3D printers, announced that Dale Baker will join the Company as President of Nano Dimension – Americas, where he will head the expansion of Nano Dimension’s U.S. operations as well as lead worldwide sales activity and execute on the Company’s current organic and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) growth strategy.
Fiverr Partners With Selina to Bring Together “Anywhere Workers” From Across the Globe
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today announced a new partnership with Selina, one of the world’s largest experiential hospitality brands built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers. The purpose of the partnership is to provide Anywhere Workers (i.e. people who work remotely while traveling from at least two locations, domestic or international, throughout the year), the opportunity to find community and connect with like-minded individuals during their travels. The partnership with Selina also includes the ability for these workers to connect through in-person events and meetups as a means to combat one of the key issues they face: loneliness. Additionally, Fiverr will be launching its Work from Anywhere contest, where ten Fiverr freelancers will be selected to stay at a Selina location of their choosing for 3 to 4 weeks. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005170/en/ Fiverr and Selina are partnering up to bring Anywhere Workers together across the globe. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Marqeta Seeks New CEO, Founder Looks to New Role
Marqeta will begin a search for a new chief executive as it kicks off a growth phase, the founder and current CEO of the card issuing platform said Wednesday (Aug. 10). "I have led Marqeta from 0 to 1, and soon it will be time to pass the baton to the best person to lead it from 1 to infinity," Jason Gardner said on a conference call discussing the company's second-quarter earnings.
freightwaves.com
Drayage, e-commerce returns added to Stord’s supply chain software
The introduction of Stord One Commerce last month has opened new opportunities for customers of cloud-based flexible warehouse company Stord. On Thursday, the company announced several new additions to its vendor- and sales-channel agnostics Stord One Commerce platform, including drayage capabilities. The software and a recently announced partnership with Fresh...
FireRescue1
Rosenbauer America announces new executive leadership team
Effective immediately, Rosenbauer America announces new executive leadership today. Mark Fusco is appointed as President, and Randy Brummel as Executive Vice President Operations. The company’s purpose remains unchanged, Rosenbauer exists to support the mission of saving lives and protecting property. This new structure allows the American custom fire truck builder to expand its growth plans and further focus on operational excellence, dealer development, financial discipline, customer satisfaction, and serving first responders.
Nium Names Finix Exec Ramana Satyavarapu as CTO
Global money movement platform Nium has a new CTO in Ramana Satyavarapu, who has experience working with Microsoft, Google, Uber and more, a press release said. According to Prajit Nanu, CEO and co-founder, Satyavarapu’s responsibilities will include managing the company’s core tech strategy and ways to grow revenue, along with organizing big technical decisions for Nium.
Conservative apparel brand fined $200K for replacing Chinese labels with 'Made in USA'
A conservative apparel company and its owner, who make shirts that read “#FJB” and “Let’s Go Brandon” among others, was fined by the Federal Trade Commission for $211,335 for falsely claiming that its imported apparel is Made in USA.
Fast Company
More layoffs at tech-adjacent brands: Peloton, Calm, Sweetgreen, and more
Another bad week is wrapping up for tech companies—and consumer brands that have donned the tech cape to boost valuations and share prices. Peloton just announced that it is slashing nearly 800 jobs. The Peloton news is part of a sweeping overhaul that includes shutting many of its stores and hiking prices for its high-end bikes and popular treadmill. In a statement, the company explained that “these moves enable Peloton to become more efficient, cost-effective, and agile.” CEO Barry McCarthy, who took over from former CEO John Foley in February, told employees in an email that the effort was part of a plan to “engineer the great comeback story of the post-Covid era.” Shares surged by 13% on the news.
Nature.com
Building successful nanomedicine start-ups
Two comments analyse the aspects that allowed four nanomedicine start-ups to overcome the biotech valley of death and build timely businesses. In an editorial from 10 years ago (https://www.nature.com/articles/nnano.2012.179), we specified that we are "interested in the highest-impact work, and are therefore agnostic about the pure/applied divide"; this is something we will never be tired of repeating. But there is no denying that many fundamental discoveries in nanoscience have been translated into devices or approaches with direct practical implications. Moreover, the push for research that can solve the most pressing societal issues has resulted in the journal publishing a lot of solution-driven works, albeit most of them remain at low technological readiness (at best reaching a TLR of 5"“6, or pre-clinical stage in the nanomedicine area).
Signal AI Acquires Healthcare Rep & Risk Insights Platform Kelp
Signal AI, the leading global External Intelligence company, today announces that it has acquired US company KELP Inc., the first actionable platform for corporate reputation. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. The healthcare industry is defined by reputation and trust. And through this acquisition Signal AI will now...
The RealReal Co-CEO Blames ‘Great Resignation Part 2’ for Sliding Sales
The RealReal saw revenue soar 47.2 percent to $154.4 million in its second quarter, but net losses of $53.2 million and a slow hiring period have led the company to cut its sales and earnings guidance for the rest of the year. In a Nutshell: Following a common theme in line with the current macroeconomic headwinds, The RealReal is lowering its 2022 guidance. The luxury consignment firm now expects $615 million to $635 million in revenue for the full year, a downgrade from prior estimates of $635 million to $665 million. Gross merchandise value (GMV) is now projected to be between $1.85...
technologynetworks.com
Sample Management Innovation on Tour
Ziath announce they will be exhibiting their latest DP5 range scanners and readers at most major laboratory and automation events across Europe over the next few months. Highlights of products on show will include the new Handheld 3 device to directly interrogate your sample inventory database directly from the freezer, the new Uno and Duo convenient low-cost single tube readers and the Mohawk / Mirage combination sample picking and verification station.
Today in B2B Payments: Klavi Raises $15M to Develop New B2B Finance Products; Klasha Aims to Scale Its Products for Cross-Border African Commerce
Today in B2B payments, Klavi has raised $15 million in a Series A investment to grow its open finance solution and develop new B2B finance products, and Klasha has added a former PayPal executive as CPO to help in its mission to transform African commerce. Open finance SaaS platform Klavi...
