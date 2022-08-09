ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Woman passing through Atlanta's West End neighborhood shot during barrage of gunfire

ATLANTA - A woman driving down a street in Atlanta’s West End was wounded after being hit by gunfire late Wednesday evening. Dozens of shell casings littered the 800 block of York Avenue early Thursday morning as police shifted through the evidence. The shooting left behind thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to vehicles and property. Vehicle windows were shot out along the roadway.
Violent encounter with traveler at Atlanta's airport leads to officer's dismissal

A police officer at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has been relieved of duty after an encounter with a traveler. The would-be passenger was not allowed to board his flight. An officer came over, led him from the gate and things went downhill from there. The city has now taken action against the officer after investigators reviewed the body cam video.
Man caught on camera firing rifle in MARTA station parking lot

ATLANTA - Surveillance cameras captured the disturbing incident as a masked man toting a gun, opened fire in the parking lot of the Inman Park-Reynoldstown MARTA Station Monday afternoon. Atlanta City Council member Liliana Bakhtiari represents the district. She said Atlanta and MARTA police are working together in the investigation.
Search for man who fired gun at MARTA station parking lot

The search continues for the man seen in surveillance video opening fire in the parking lot of the Inman Park-Reynoldstown MARTA station in northeast Atlanta. Multiple police departments are working to identify and arrest the man.
Surveillance video shows apparently armed suspect flee deadly shooting scene

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta. Police shared surveillance video of a suspect wearing a white t-shirt at 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, near the Parkside Quarry Yards apartment complex. Video appears to show...
Person found shot to death in backyard of DeKalb County apartments

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police investigated a deadly shooting at DeKalb County apartments. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators said someone heard arguing, followed by gunshots. That witness found the man outside. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man...
POLICE: Armed convicted felon shot by officer in Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police responded to a call at Madison Yards, a busy residential and shopping community on the southeast side just after 12:30 Tuesday afternoon. “I’m in shock. I love this area. I feel safe here. I walk my dog all the time. So, the fact that this happened during the day, what was going on for this to happen?” Asked resident Trena McWilliams.
Police charge man with murder of roommate found stabbed to death

ELLENWOOD, Ga. - A man faces charges in the deadly stabbing of his roommate in Clayton County, police say. The Clayton Count Police Department arrested Justin Bryant for murder, aggravated assault and weapon possession. Police said Bryant killed 66-year-old Ellenwood man Edward Gallaher. Police found Gallaher dead with multiple stab...
