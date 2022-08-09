Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Feeding America mobile food pantry stops in Chocolay Township
CHOCOLAY TWP, Mich. (WLUC) - A mobile food pantry stopped in Chocolay Township Thursday. Feeding America brought 540 boxes of food to Silver Creek Thrift Store. With rising inflation and gas prices, more people rely on food pantries than usual. Cars filled the Silver Creek parking lot starting around 7:30 Thursday morning.
WLUC
Renovations to be made at Ishpeming’s Mather Inn
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Within the last week, new ownership has been finalized and rooms are now being renovated for short-term rentals at the Mather Inn. New Co-Owner Bill Anderson says he wants to invite the community to use the building more once it’s finished. Anderson said he has even talked to the local high school about hosting its prom at the Mather Inn’s banquet hall.
WLUC
Escanaba school’s $1.2M construction to be completed by August 29
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - While students were out for the summer, Escanaba Area Public Schools has worked hard with several construction projects. Washington School, an elementary school that hasn’t been open in 24 years, is being torn down to be a space for the whole community. “We used it...
WLUC
Nao Trinidad docks in for Marquette Festival of Sail
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Nao Trinidad is preparing for the Festival of Sail at Marquette’s Lower Harbor this weekend. The Nao Trinidad was a Spanish flagship for Ferdinand Magellan. This replica of the ship set sail in 2018. The ship has more than 1,200 square feet of visiting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLUC
Festival of Sail set for this weekend at Marquette’s Lower Harbor
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Festival of Sail coming to Marquette’s Lower Harbor this weekend. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the world’s largest rubber duck will have plenty of room to roam on Lake Superior. Mama Duck, as she’s known, will be accompanied by three historic tall ships. Travel...
WLUC
Skywest pulls Delta County Airport’s direct flight to DTW
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Airport will no longer have a direct flight from Escanaba to Detroit starting this fall. Beginning in September, passengers heading to Detroit from Escanaba will have a connecting flight at Pellston Regional Airport in Emmet County. The Delta County Airport is an...
WLUC
‘It is sad’: Dickinson County detective says meth, fentanyl cases are on the rise
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - In Dickinson County, law enforcement officers are seeing more than just meth in their communities. Det. Lt. Derek Dixon of the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says officers mostly deal with two types of drugs. “The most common drugs that we see are the two...
UPMATTERS
Delta Animal Shelter’s August Pets of the Month
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s a new month, which means the Delta Animal Shelter is highlighting two animals who are looking for their forever homes. First up for August Pets of the Month, we have Rubble. He’s a four-year-old neutered male American bulldog. Rubble is a laid-back and chill dog who’s looking for a home as the only pet. His adoption fee is $175.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seek missing UP woman with dementia
MUNSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking for Linda Golden, a 77-year-old woman who went missing in Alger County. According to authorities, Golden is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and suffers from dementia. She was last seen Aug. 3. Police believe she might be driving a gold-colored 2006...
ironcountyreporter.com
IR assault suspect linked to multiple homicides, arson and 2019 Marquette assaults
By Allison Joy GAASTRA/HELENA, Ala. — Caleb Scott Anderson, originally from Iron County, was arrested in Alabama, following a felony warrant for arrest issued by Iron County Prosecutor’s office. A second felony warrant was issued by Brown County in Wisconsin, in connection with a homicide investigation being overseen by the Green Bay Police Department. Anderson is currently being held in Alabama…
WLUC
County prosecutor: Marquette County felony drug cases ‘lower than last year’
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Drug-related crime remains an issue for Marquette County. In 2022, however, cases could be coming down. Last year, Marquette County led the state in felony meth cases based on population with 351 in total. Marquette County Prosecutor Matt Wiese said this number is now trending downward.
ironcountyreporter.com
Boehmke sworn in as new Iron County sheriff
Ryan Boehmke was sworn in as the new sheriff of Iron County on July 29 at the County Courthouse in Crystal Falls. Boehmke has been with the Sheriff’s Office for 21 years, having started as a road deputy and jail administrator before serving as undersheriff for the last three years. Boehmke replaces former sheriff Mark Valesano, who retired on Aug. 2 after 33 years with the office, with 14 serving as sheriff. Boehmke officially took the position as of Aug. 3.
1 dead in U.P. house fire
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, MI – One person was found dead in a home that caught fire early Monday in Ishpeming Township, officials said. The home on Silver Street in Ishpeming Township was fully engulfed in flames when the local fire department responded around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, WLUC reports. They quickly got the blaze under control.
WLUC
Multiple roads to close for 23rd Annual Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Multiple roads throughout Marquette County will be temporarily closed starting the morning of Aug. 13 for Ore to Shore. Closed to traffic from Owassa St. to Birch St., 6 a.m. - 9:15 a.m. Baldwin Avenue / North Road:. Baldwin Ave. and North Rd. will have...
wnmufm.org
Fire death reported in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, MI— One person died in an Ishpeming house fire Monday morning. Ishpeming Township Fire and Rescue responded around 3:30 a.m. to a residence on Silver Street. They found it completely engulfed. Firefighters got the flames under control, and a search revealed one deceased person in the back of...
UPMATTERS
Westwood enters 2022 with a chip on their shoulders
WEST ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Westwood Patriots had a year for the history books in 2021 – finishing atop the West-Pac at 10-2 and capturing a district championship. It was their first in program history. Despite all that success last season – The Patriots enter 2022 with...
Comments / 0