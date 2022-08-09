Ryan Boehmke was sworn in as the new sheriff of Iron County on July 29 at the County Courthouse in Crystal Falls. Boehmke has been with the Sheriff’s Office for 21 years, having started as a road deputy and jail administrator before serving as undersheriff for the last three years. Boehmke replaces former sheriff Mark Valesano, who retired on Aug. 2 after 33 years with the office, with 14 serving as sheriff. Boehmke officially took the position as of Aug. 3.

IRON COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO