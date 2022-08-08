Read full article on original website
leesburg-news.com
Milton J. Bowdy
Milton J. Bowdy, 89, of Tavares, FL, passed away on July 27, 2022. He was born August 7, 1932, in Syracuse, NY, to Louis & Lena Crossway Bowdy. Milton enlisted in the Army on February 27, 1951, where he had a number of commendations: the Bronze Star & the Korean Service Medal with two Purple Hearts. Milton met the love of his life, Gail Dee Dilmore, and was married on February 19, 1955, in Elmira, NY.
