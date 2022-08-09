Read full article on original website
Cam Smith WITB 2022 (August)
Cam Smith what’s in the bag accurate as of the FedEx St Jude Championship. More photos from the event here. Driver: Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees @10.75) 3-wood: Titleist TSi2 (15 degrees @ 15.75) 7-wood: Titleist TS2 (21 degrees @21.75) Irons: Mizuno Pro Fli Hi (3), Titleist T100 Black (4-9)
Giveaway, member testing roundup: Fujikura Ventus TR giveaway and member testing + more!
Our forum faithful are well acquainted with the incredible giveaways going on in the realm of threads and comments, but we want to make sure front page readers are able to get in on these unique opportunities. Check out a roundup of our current giveaways and review opportunities below!. APPLY...
Justin Thomas WITB 2022 (August)
Justin Thomas what’s in the bag accurate as of the FedEx St Jude Championship. More photos from the event here. Driver: Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees @9.25) 5-wood: Titleist 915 Fd (18 degrees @19.5) Irons: Titleist T100 (4), Titleist 620 MB (5-9) Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46-10F, 52-12F, 56-14F),...
Best looking pear-shaped 3 wood of all time? – GolfWRXers discuss
“I was interested in knowing what 3 wood in the present and past do you guys think has had the best looking profile at address and is pear-shaped to boot, i.e. Titleist 906F2. Like you look down at address, and it just oozes of being aesthetically pleasing to your eye. You can even post more than one 3-wood and a list as well if you are torn between this and that.”
Photos from the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship
GolfWRX is on site for the first event of the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs: the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind. 5 general albums are assembled for your viewing pleasure along with some awesome WITBs — Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, and Rory McIlroy, included. Additionally, we have a...
