Rory McIlroy Uses 1 Word To Describe LIV Golf

Ever since LIV Golf emerged as a competitor for the PGA Tour, golf superstar Rory McIlroy has emphasized his opposition to the Saudi-backed series. The PGA Tour suspended any player who elected to defect to LIV Golf — and McIlroy believes it should stay that way. On Tuesday, a...
CBS Sports

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas react after judge rules in favor of PGA Tour banning LIV golfers from FedEx Cup

Two of the PGA Tour's heavyweights followed along with many others on Tuesday as a California court ruled against LIV golfers Matt Jones, Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford being allowed in the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs. Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas make up two of that current FedEx Cup top 10 going into the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis this week, and both have been vocal about aligning with the PGA Tour going into the future.
GolfWRX

Justin Thomas WITB 2022 (August)

Justin Thomas what’s in the bag accurate as of the FedEx St Jude Championship. More photos from the event here. Driver: Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees @9.25) 5-wood: Titleist 915 Fd (18 degrees @19.5) Irons: Titleist T100 (4), Titleist 620 MB (5-9) Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46-10F, 52-12F, 56-14F),...
Golf Digest

Hideki Matsuyama WDs from first FedEx Cup event

Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Wednesday. The 2021 Masters champ cited a neck injury as the reason for the WD. “I am very disappointed to have to withdraw,” Matsuyama said in a statement, “but I felt it was the best decision to ensure my neck receives the treatment it needs for me to compete in the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship.”
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf Tour vs PGA Tour court case: 5 KEY POINTS from Tuesday hearing

The first legal battle between the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf Tour took place in California on Tuesday and the verdict went in favour of the former. US District Court Judge Beth Freeman didn't allow a temporary restraining order (TRO) for Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford to play in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
GolfWRX

LIV President and COO issues memo to address prize money confusion

After the court case in which Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, and Hudson Swafford were denied a temporary restraining order and were deemed ineligible to compete in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, there was a great deal of confusion on how the LIV golfers’ contracts were structured. In the aftermath of...
The Independent

Judge rules against group of LIV players seeking to play in FedEx Cup play-offs

A federal judge has ruled against three LIV Golf players who had sought a temporary restraining order to allow them to contest the FedEx Cup play-offs.Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones were part of a larger group of players who filed an antitrust suit against the PGA Tour for being indefinitely suspended due to playing in LIV Golf events.The trio will not be added to the field for the FedEx St Jude Championship, which begins in Memphis on Thursday and is the first of three play-off events which culminate with the Tour Championship in Atlanta, where the season-long winner...
GolfWRX

Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (8/12/22): Bettinardi BB0 DASS Oil Rubbed Bronze Smooth Face putter

At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
GolfWRX

Best looking pear-shaped 3 wood of all time? – GolfWRXers discuss

“I was interested in knowing what 3 wood in the present and past do you guys think has had the best looking profile at address and is pear-shaped to boot, i.e. Titleist 906F2. Like you look down at address, and it just oozes of being aesthetically pleasing to your eye. You can even post more than one 3-wood and a list as well if you are torn between this and that.”
GolfWRX

Photos from the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship

GolfWRX is on site for the first event of the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs: the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind. 5 general albums are assembled for your viewing pleasure along with some awesome WITBs — Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, and Rory McIlroy, included. Additionally, we have a...
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 FedEx Cup playoffs format: How it works, field sizes, tournaments

The 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs format has changed several times since the concept was introduced in 2007, and the FedEx Cup playoffs format that is now used started with the 2018-2019 PGA Tour season. Explaining the FedEx Cup playoffs format means detailing how players earn FedEx Cup points, qualify for...
