Snohomish County drug trafficker “Mac Wayne” sentenced to six years
SEATTLE, Wash., August 11, 2022 – A legally blind rapper who was profiled in an Amazon Prime documentary, was sentenced yesterday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to six years in prison, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Wayne Frisby aka “Mac Wayne,” 37, of Snohomish County, Washington was arrested in December 2020, for his role in a large drug trafficking ring. Investigators had numerous recorded phone calls of Frisby making drug deals and even one discussing his efforts to help a murder suspect hide from law enforcement. U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour imposed four years of supervised release to follow prison, noting “the massive size of the conspiracy and the huge quantity of drugs involved.”
EMS levy makes it to ballot despite concerns
Whatcom County voters will decide in November whether to fund medical first-responders and life-saving paramedics with a higher property tax. The ballot measure passed the Whatcom County and Bellingham City councils easily enough, but some elected leaders voted against putting the six-year Emergency Medical Services (EMS) levy on the fall ballot. These critics said the councils were asking taxpayers for too much money, and one County Council member doubted voters would approve the higher levy rate.
Civic Agenda: Aug. 11 – Aug. 17, 2022
Whatcom County Housing Advisory Committee meeting, 8:30 a.m., 322 N Commercial St. Whatcom County Civil Service Commission meeting, 10:30 a.m., 311 Grand Ave. Suite 107. Community Development Advisory Board meeting, 6 p.m., virtual meeting. Agenda may be posted in advance. MONDAY, Aug. 15. Incarceration Prevention and Reduction Task Force meeting,...
Angered about missing package, man jumps on Bellingham Post Office counter
The man allegedly pulled a knife and threatened those in the lobby.
Lynden lake tests positive for harmful toxin blooms
Repeated cyanotoxin testing this summer at Lynden’s Wiser Lake showed high levels of dangerous toxins that can harm pets, destroy livers and paralyze people. Now, Whatcom County wants to understand why. During three separate tests this summer, Wiser Lake showed rates of microcystin and Anatoxin-a concentrations that exceed safe...
Group of young men reportedly beats ‘the daylights out’ of victim outside Bellingham
Bellingham Police say they have several suspects as they continue to investigate the incident.
Bellingham baristas strike for benefits, hours, bargaining contracts
Workers at two local Starbucks stores went on strike early Friday morning, picketing outside Bellingham’s Iowa & King drive-thru and the Cordata Center store. The picket began at 5 a.m., before both stores were slated to open, in response to what employees say are denial of benefits, hour cuts and lack of bargaining.
Attempted suicide victim dies later in hospital
The individual who attempted suicide at Sportsman's Warehouse has died from their injuries at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center, Bellingham Police Department Investigations Lt. Chad Cristelli confirmed in an email Tuesday. Cristelli did not verify the exact time or date of the individual's death. Police responded to a self-inflicted gunshot...
Remaining federal funds bolster Bellingham Schools' budget, for now
With the school year just around the corner, the Bellingham Public Schools board approved the 2022-2023 school year budget on Aug. 10. The district budgeted $213,315,141 in revenue from local, state and federal funding and have budgeted $219,508,900 in general fund expenditures for its 22 schools. From the 2021-2022 school...
After primaries, Republicans seek gains in 42nd
In last week's primary election, voters in north and east Whatcom County set the table for a general election that will be closely watched statewide. Republican incumbent Simon Sefzik is in the spotlight in a key Senate race in the 42nd Legislative District. Republicans are banking on Sefzik to keep the district's Senate seat Republican while they look to flip seats in several other districts, in hopes of winning some majority control within the Legislature.
Bellingham police release ‘only photos of our suspects at this time’ in Wink Wink vandalism
The boutique, which has faced repeated harassment and threats in the past year, had its front windows broken out by vandals early Sunday.
Here’s how Bellingham is getting millions more to fight climate change
A federal grant will help another Whatcom agency reduce its carbon footprint.
Fight outside Cordata business results in 1 with stab wounds
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Westerly Road and Cordata Parkway due to reports of a large fight in progress about 8:30pm, Wednesday, August 10th. Bellingham Police Department (BPD) Lieutenant Chad Cristelli told Whatcom News via email that BPD patrol officers responded, and witnesses...
Selena Burgess: NWW Fair in Lynden
KGMI’s Dianna Hawryluk talks to fair manager Selena Burgess about the Northwest Washington Fair. The NWW Fair in Lynden runs from August 11th to 20th. You can get your tickets here.
County Council rejects tubing ban on South Fork
The Whatcom County Council Tuesday voted against a temporary ban on recreational floating devices on the South Fork of the Nooksack River. Members of Nooksack Indian Tribe and Lummi Nation had called for the ban on rafts, inner tubes and paddleboards between Acme and Deming to help protect endangered Chinook salmon. A ban is already in place upriver from Acme.
Washington State Ferries is hiring, but faces recruiting challenges
SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries and local groups are working to bring more diversity to the ferry workforce, but say there are challenges with recruiting. It's not hard to see the impacts while the ferry system needs dozens of recruits. The Edmonds-Kingston route had slight delays, while routes were canceled at Port Townsend and Coupeville late Wednesday.
Skagit County Transfer Station Closure Notice
The Skagit County Transfer & Recycling Station at 14104 Ovenell Road will close to garbage drop-off by self-haulers on Friday, August 12, with plans to reopen to self-haulers on Monday, August 15, 2022. The station is managing temporary capacity issues for waste storage. “Due to an equipment break-down at the...
