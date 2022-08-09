ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best looking pear-shaped 3 wood of all time? – GolfWRXers discuss

“I was interested in knowing what 3 wood in the present and past do you guys think has had the best looking profile at address and is pear-shaped to boot, i.e. Titleist 906F2. Like you look down at address, and it just oozes of being aesthetically pleasing to your eye. You can even post more than one 3-wood and a list as well if you are torn between this and that.”
GolfWRX

LIV President and COO issues memo to address prize money confusion

After the court case in which Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, and Hudson Swafford were denied a temporary restraining order and were deemed ineligible to compete in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, there was a great deal of confusion on how the LIV golfers’ contracts were structured. In the aftermath of...
