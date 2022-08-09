Fundraiser Tuesday in Virginia Beach will support future removal of abandoned boats
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The organization removing abandoned boats from area waterways is looking for your help.Partnership aims to inventory Virginia’s abandoned boats
The Vessel Disposal & Reuse Foundation has removed ten boats from area waters since December, with plans to remove several more. They are eyesores and a danger, but each boat removal costs thousands of dollars. They’ve received some help from a GoFundMe effort, but if they want to keep the efforts going, they’ll need to raise more funds. VDRF has a goal of $75,000 to clean 13 sunken vessels from the North Landing River Boat Graveyard in Virginia Beach.
Wasserhund Brewing Company on Laskin Road in Virginia Beach is hosting a fundraiser Tuesday, from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. for VDRF. A portion of the proceeds will support future removal of abandoned and derelict boats. There will be live music, a magician, balloon animals, more!
