1043theparty.com
Illinois State Police to Conduct Distracted Driving Enforcement
Illinois State Police to Conduct Distracted Driving Enforcement. Effingham – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Distracted Driving Enforcement Program patrols in Effingham and Cumberland County during September. This program allows ISP to focus on distracted driving laws to prevent traffic deaths and serious injury crashes.
1043theparty.com
ISP to Conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols
ISP to Conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols. Effingham – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Marion and Fayette County during September. ACE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
1043theparty.com
Disaster flood relief provided to almost 500 at the Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) serving St. Clair and Washington Counties
EAST ST. LOUIS – This weekend, the Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) located at the East St. Louis High School served almost 500 families in the wake of the dangerous flooding that occurred in St. Clair County and Washington County. “On August 1st, I signed the Illinois Disaster Proclamation that...
1043theparty.com
Pritzker Welcomes Indiana Businesses Affected By New Abortion Ban
Pritzker Welcomes Indiana Businesses Affected By New Abortion Ban. (Chicago, IL) — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is welcoming Indiana businesses affected by the neighboring state’s new abortion restrictions. The Democratic governor said companies looking to expand should know that Illinois will protect the individual rights of their employees. Pritzker’s comments comes after Republican Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a wide-reaching abortion ban into law last Friday which takes effect September 15th. Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Company has said it will reassess its business plan in Indiana.
1043theparty.com
Bailey Blames Pritzker, Lightfoot, Fox For Chicago Crime
Bailey Blames Pritzker, Lightfoot, Fox For Chicago Crime. (Springfield, IL) — Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is blaming Governor Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx for the crime that plagues the city. The downstate Illinois Senator called the trio the “three musketeers of crime” and accused them of turning their backs on police officers. Bailey made the comment while accepting the endorsements of the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police and the Chicago FOP. Pritzker responded by calling Bailey a hypocrite for voting against a budget that included more resources for public safety.
1043theparty.com
Illinois Sets Record For Unclaimed Property Program
Illinois Sets Record For Unclaimed Property Program. (Springfield, IL) — Illinois is coming off a record breaking year for its Unclaimed Property Program. State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said the program returned a record 280-million-dollars to taxpayers from July 1st, 2021 through June 30th, 2022. The more than 362-thousand claims paid during that time is also a record.
1043theparty.com
HHS Invests Nearly $2.3 Million to Strengthen Health Care Workforce and Improve Access to Care in Rural Communities in Illinois
HHS Invests Nearly $2.3 Million to Strengthen Health Care Workforce and Improve Access to Care in Rural Communities in Illinois. Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), announced investments of nearly $2.3 million to grow the health workforce and increase access to quality health care in rural communities in Illinois, including over $1.5 million in funding from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to improving health outcomes and promoting health equity in rural America. In 2021, thanks to President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, the Department of Health and Human Services invested over $16 billion to strengthen rural health.
1043theparty.com
HHS Awards Over $3.1 Million to Illinois Community Health Centers to Advance Health Equity through Better Data
HHS Awards Over $3.1 Million to Illinois Community Health Centers to Advance Health Equity through Better Data. Today, during National Health Center Week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), awarded $3,143,986 in American Rescue Plan funding to 48 community health centers in Illinois to advance health equity through better data collection and reporting. On Friday, August 5, President Biden issued a proclamation on National Health Center Week to recognize the vital role health centers play in safeguarding the well-being of Americans and honor the heroic staff who keep these facilities running.
1043theparty.com
Treat Your Taste Buds to Food From Around the World with Small Plates, Big Tastes
SPRINGFIELD, IL – The Village of Cultures has become a staple at the Illinois State Fair. It’s a location on the fairgrounds where you can travel the world through your taste buds, but often the room you have in your stomach doesn’t allow for you to sample all the world has to offer.
