HHS Invests Nearly $2.3 Million to Strengthen Health Care Workforce and Improve Access to Care in Rural Communities in Illinois. Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), announced investments of nearly $2.3 million to grow the health workforce and increase access to quality health care in rural communities in Illinois, including over $1.5 million in funding from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to improving health outcomes and promoting health equity in rural America. In 2021, thanks to President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, the Department of Health and Human Services invested over $16 billion to strengthen rural health.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO