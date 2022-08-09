See the photos: Sacramento school investigation found anti-fascist flag and more in classroom

The Natomas Unified School District paid a teacher more than three years’ salary to resign after he was secretly recorded professing his allegiance to antifa and saying it was his goal to turn his students into “revolutionaries.”

But before they processed the $190,000 payment to Gabriel Gipe, district officials compiled more than 1,300 pages of records as they investigated his classroom. The documents, provided to The Sacramento Bee in responses to a California Public Records Act request, detail what the district said was Gipe’s failure as a teacher and his efforts to turn his students into “revolutionaries” with an allegiance to communism.

“You used your position of authority with a captive audience of impressionable teenagers to promote your own political ideology,” the district said in a dismissal notice, “including advocating or teaching communism with the intent to indoctrinate or to inculcate in the mind of any pupil a preference for communism.”

Gipe was popular among some students and the district had not opened any kind of disciplinary proceedings against him until the conservative organization Project Veritas released its video of him.

Below is a section of the report with photos investigators took of Gipe’s classroom, many of which show the posters and other insignia the district said was problematic and helped build a case for his termination.

Gipe, through his attorney, declined to comment for this story.

The Bee’s Sawsan Morrar contributed to this story.