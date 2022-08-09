ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

GolfWRX

Best looking pear-shaped 3 wood of all time? – GolfWRXers discuss

“I was interested in knowing what 3 wood in the present and past do you guys think has had the best looking profile at address and is pear-shaped to boot, i.e. Titleist 906F2. Like you look down at address, and it just oozes of being aesthetically pleasing to your eye. You can even post more than one 3-wood and a list as well if you are torn between this and that.”
GolfWRX

Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (8/11/22): Tiger Woods MG3 TaylorMade wedges

At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
GolfWRX

Photos from the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship

GolfWRX is on site for the first event of the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs: the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind. 5 general albums are assembled for your viewing pleasure along with some awesome WITBs — Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, and Rory McIlroy, included. Additionally, we have a...
GolfWRX

Justin Thomas WITB 2022 (August)

Justin Thomas what’s in the bag accurate as of the FedEx St Jude Championship. More photos from the event here. Driver: Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees @9.25) 5-wood: Titleist 915 Fd (18 degrees @19.5) Irons: Titleist T100 (4), Titleist 620 MB (5-9) Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46-10F, 52-12F, 56-14F),...
GolfWRX

Euro pro shares priceless Tiger Woods story involving a port-a-potty at Oakmont

When you’ve just won the U.S. Amateur, playing alongside defending champion Geoff Ogilvy and Tiger Woods at Oakmont will have been an exciting but daunting prospect. Nerves would have been jangling as Richie Ramsay teed it up alongside the 2006 WGC Match Play champion and the then 10-time major winner, so imagine unintentionally winding up Tiger, at the time the undisputed king of golf.
GolfWRX

Cam Smith WITB 2022 (August)

Cam Smith what’s in the bag accurate as of the FedEx St Jude Championship. More photos from the event here. Driver: Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees @10.75) 3-wood: Titleist TSi2 (15 degrees @ 15.75) 7-wood: Titleist TS2 (21 degrees @21.75) Irons: Mizuno Pro Fli Hi (3), Titleist T100 Black (4-9)
