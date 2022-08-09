Read full article on original website
Giveaway, member testing roundup: Fujikura Ventus TR giveaway and member testing + more!
Our forum faithful are well acquainted with the incredible giveaways going on in the realm of threads and comments, but we want to make sure front page readers are able to get in on these unique opportunities. Check out a roundup of our current giveaways and review opportunities below!. APPLY...
Best looking pear-shaped 3 wood of all time? – GolfWRXers discuss
“I was interested in knowing what 3 wood in the present and past do you guys think has had the best looking profile at address and is pear-shaped to boot, i.e. Titleist 906F2. Like you look down at address, and it just oozes of being aesthetically pleasing to your eye. You can even post more than one 3-wood and a list as well if you are torn between this and that.”
Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (8/11/22): Tiger Woods MG3 TaylorMade wedges
At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
Photos from the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship
GolfWRX is on site for the first event of the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs: the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind. 5 general albums are assembled for your viewing pleasure along with some awesome WITBs — Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, and Rory McIlroy, included. Additionally, we have a...
Greg Norman delivers swaggering response to Rory McIlroy after recent PGA Tour wins jibe
Rory McIlroy has been one of the most outspoken critics of the LIV Golf Series since the breakaway tour’s inception. The Northern Irishman has slammed many of the recent defectors to LIV, calling them ‘duplicitous’, and after winning the Canadian Open back in June, McIlroy set his sights on LIV’s CEO Greg Norman.
Justin Thomas WITB 2022 (August)
Justin Thomas what’s in the bag accurate as of the FedEx St Jude Championship. More photos from the event here. Driver: Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees @9.25) 5-wood: Titleist 915 Fd (18 degrees @19.5) Irons: Titleist T100 (4), Titleist 620 MB (5-9) Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46-10F, 52-12F, 56-14F),...
Euro pro shares priceless Tiger Woods story involving a port-a-potty at Oakmont
When you’ve just won the U.S. Amateur, playing alongside defending champion Geoff Ogilvy and Tiger Woods at Oakmont will have been an exciting but daunting prospect. Nerves would have been jangling as Richie Ramsay teed it up alongside the 2006 WGC Match Play champion and the then 10-time major winner, so imagine unintentionally winding up Tiger, at the time the undisputed king of golf.
Leona Maguire pulls off one of the greatest up and downs from a bunker that you’ll ever see
When the pros face a greenside bunker situation, they are usually very adept at getting up and down. However, take the wedge option away, and that success rate obviously drops quite significantly. In recent times we’ve seen players try and get out of horrible spots in the sand with a...
Cam Smith WITB 2022 (August)
Cam Smith what’s in the bag accurate as of the FedEx St Jude Championship. More photos from the event here. Driver: Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees @10.75) 3-wood: Titleist TSi2 (15 degrees @ 15.75) 7-wood: Titleist TS2 (21 degrees @21.75) Irons: Mizuno Pro Fli Hi (3), Titleist T100 Black (4-9)
‘To play an event like this is a dream for me’ – Patrick Reed on this week’s Asian Tour event
One of the main reasons given by players moving from the PGA Tour to the LIV series was to allow more time between events, to be at home more often, and to have the freedom to choose which events to play throughout the season. In the last week or so,...
