Rory McIlroy Uses 1 Word To Describe LIV Golf
Ever since LIV Golf emerged as a competitor for the PGA Tour, golf superstar Rory McIlroy has emphasized his opposition to the Saudi-backed series. The PGA Tour suspended any player who elected to defect to LIV Golf — and McIlroy believes it should stay that way. On Tuesday, a...
Star Golfer Withdraws From WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Championship is underway in Memphis this week but one PGA star is unfortunately going to have to skip it. According to golf insider Jason Sobel, former Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the event today. Per the report, he's dealing with a neck injury. Matsuyama...
Look: Jon Rahm, Wife Share Big Personal News
PGA Tour superstar Jon Rahm and his wife, Kelley Cahill, welcomed their second child to the world earlier this week. The former World No. 1 golfer made the announcement with an Instagram post on Wednesday. "Eneko Cahill Rahm born on August 5th, feeling grateful for another healthy boy! Kelley, Eneko...
Tiger Woods accused of attacking ‘younger golfers’ and doing ‘PGA Tour’s bidding’ by LIV Golf in bombshell lawsuit
LIV GOLF have sensationally accused the PGA Tour of using Tiger Woods to "publicly criticise" players who joined the controversial tour. 15-time Major winner Woods rejected a staggering £655MILLION to join the Saudi-funded breakaway group. Woods publicly said last month that he disagreed with the concept. And now the...
Rory McIlroy hilariously destroys LIV Golf lawyer after FedEx Cup-Super Bowl comparison
Rory McIlroy has zero chill — at all. The PGA TOUR star just posterized the entire LIV Golf with a rhetorical quip when he recently spoke to the media about The FedEx Cup. When a reporter asked if The FedEx Cup “is the hardest trophy to win,” the Northern Irishman shot back with a hilarious response.
Golf.com
Justin Thomas explains his LIV Golf fatigue with hilarious wedding story
The advent of LIV Golf has been the biggest story in golf for the last several months, and especially lately, as lawsuits have been filed, responses have been recorded and even an initial ruling in favor of the PGA Tour has been made — all in the span of a couple of weeks.
Golf.com
Cam Smith’s reported LIV defection would be different. Here’s why
“I’m a man of my word and whenever you guys need to know anything, it’ll be said by me.”. So said Cameron Smith on Wednesday in Memphis, site of the FedEx Cup Playoffs’ first round, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in response to a report that he is set to join LIV after the conclusion of the PGA Tour season. It also led to a natural follow-up:
Yardbarker
Did Scottie Scheffler send message to Cam Smith by violating golf etiquette?
Cameron Smith is poised to become the next golf superstar to make the jump from the PGA Tour to LIV, and the top-ranked player in the world may have sent a message to his playing partner about that on Thursday. Scottie Scheffler and Smith played together during the opening round...
thecomeback.com
Fred Couples roasts LIV Golf, Greg Norman
Among the many PGA Tour golfers and legends who have had some harsh words for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series and its players, few have been as direct as Fred Couples. The golf legend was back this week to further roast the startup league and its CEO, Greg Norman. “I’ve...
Cameron Smith admits he’s ‘ready to cop some heat’ over LIV Golf response
Aussie golf star Cameron Smith has claimed he’s ‘ready to cop some heat’ over his responses surrounding his LIV Golf status. The world number two has been committed to not letting any talk of the Saudi Arabian-backed league get in the way of his golf, denying to comment about any potential contract with LIV Golf.
Powerful D.C. Lawyer Abbe Lowell Explains Why LIV Golf Tour Players are ‘SOL’ in Court
Three LIV Golf players were denied a temporary restraining order to play in the PGA's FedEx Cup and D.C. lawyer Abbe Lowell explained why. The post Powerful D.C. Lawyer Abbe Lowell Explains Why LIV Golf Tour Players are ‘SOL’ in Court appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
GolfWRX
Greg Norman delivers swaggering response to Rory McIlroy after recent PGA Tour wins jibe
Rory McIlroy has been one of the most outspoken critics of the LIV Golf Series since the breakaway tour’s inception. The Northern Irishman has slammed many of the recent defectors to LIV, calling them ‘duplicitous’, and after winning the Canadian Open back in June, McIlroy set his sights on LIV’s CEO Greg Norman.
Golf.com
Tiger Woods has incredible pull when it comes to unreleased equipment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Even when Tiger Woods isn’t in the field, he’s still a part of conversations on Tour. During a recent chat with Keith Sbarbaro, TaylorMade’s VP of Tour Operations, at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the discussion shifted to the success of the company’s Stealth driver and the quick transition that ensued when players started testing the final product earlier this season.
GolfWRX
Justin Thomas WITB 2022 (August)
Justin Thomas what’s in the bag accurate as of the FedEx St Jude Championship. More photos from the event here. Driver: Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees @9.25) 5-wood: Titleist 915 Fd (18 degrees @19.5) Irons: Titleist T100 (4), Titleist 620 MB (5-9) Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46-10F, 52-12F, 56-14F),...
LIV Golf Hit With Legal Setback
U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman dealt the PGA Tour its first victory in a legal challenge brought by LIV Golf last week as she denied a temporary restraining order that would have cleared three of the Saudi-backed circuit’s participants to compete in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. In her...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf League 2023: Predicting the 48 players that could start!
We may only be three events into the inaugural LIV Golf Tour of 2022, but we are already looking ahead to the 2023 season and what the Saudi-backed series could look like in the near future. Cameron Smith is set to become LIV Golf's latest acquisition after agreeing on a...
Golf Digest
Solving the mystery of Dustin Johnson's missing plaque at TPC Southwind
MEMPHIS — The scene: Dustin Johnson, leading the 2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic on the 18th at TPC Southwind on Sunday, stood over his ball about 170 yards from the hole. The moment would be more dramatic if the tournament was close, but in fact Johnson had a four-shot cushion, and by this point the event was effectively over. Still, he had one last piece of magic up his sleeve—a final dramatic act, even in the absence of real competitive drama:
GolfWRX
Best looking pear-shaped 3 wood of all time? – GolfWRXers discuss
“I was interested in knowing what 3 wood in the present and past do you guys think has had the best looking profile at address and is pear-shaped to boot, i.e. Titleist 906F2. Like you look down at address, and it just oozes of being aesthetically pleasing to your eye. You can even post more than one 3-wood and a list as well if you are torn between this and that.”
GolfWRX
LIV President and COO issues memo to address prize money confusion
After the court case in which Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, and Hudson Swafford were denied a temporary restraining order and were deemed ineligible to compete in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, there was a great deal of confusion on how the LIV golfers’ contracts were structured. In the aftermath of...
