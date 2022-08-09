Read full article on original website
In Henrico, much ado over plan for 28 houses
A 28-home development on two scraps of leftover land in Western Henrico are struggling to gain approval from the Board of Supervisors, as the case was deferred amid opposition from residents.
Road Improvements: Biden Administration announces funding for transportation projects in Virginia
VIRGINIA, USA — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story from July 15, 2022. The Biden Administration is giving $64.2 million to Virginia as a part of an infrastructure rebuilding program, the Department of Transportation announced Thursday. “We are proud to support so many...
Lieutenant Governor Sears visits Henrico's billion-dollar GreenCity project
Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears was in Henrico County on Wednesday to get a tour of the $2.3 billion GreenCity project.
Plans filed for seven-story apartment building in Scott’s Addition
Construction has begun on the site of a former car wash which will now be transformed into five stories of commercial and residential space in Richmond's rapidly-growing Scott's Addition neighborhood.
Augusta Free Press
Leading lawn and garden manufacturer selects Virginia for expansion
Oldcastle APG, the second largest manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America, is renovating a vacant building in the city of Suffolk into one of the company’s most technologically advanced manufacturing operations. This will be the company’s second lawn and garden operation in the Virginia, alongside Mountain...
shoredailynews.com
Meeting scheduled on DWR plans to acquire 8,500 acres of Eastern Shore land for public use
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) will be holding an informational meeting at the Eastern Shore Community College on August 24 from 6-8pm regarding the State’s acquisition of 8,500 acres of land in Accomack and Northampton counties for migratory bird habitat, fishing, hiking, hunting and other compatible activities . The property, which will be managed primarily for native wildlife and public access. represents a once in a lifetime opportunity to conserve priority coastal habitat.
$5.5 million in federal money is headed to rural Virginia to help critical healthcare needs
The federal government will invest millions of dollars into the health workforce and healthcare in Virginia's rural communities.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Conditional Use Permit for car wash denied
Last night, City Council denied a request for a Conditional Use Permit for the construction and operation of a car wash facility at 10907 & 10911 Warwick Boulevard. The proposal was for a 3,887-square-foot tunnel car wash building with 20 parking spaces, 16 of which were with vacuum units. There was concern among Council that this use would significantly impact the adjacent residential neighborhoods with additional traffic to the non-signalized intersection at Warwick Boulevard and Elm Avenue, and noise from the equipment and vacuum islands. Additionally, as an automotive use, the proposed car wash is not consistent with the One City, One Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan. City Council’s denial of the request is in line with the Planning Commission’s recommendation of denial. Capital Improvements Plan (CIP) approvedThe FY 2023-2027 Capital Improvements Plan (CIP) is an $847.9 million financial plan that includes projects supported by the General Fund ($643.9 million) and by User-Fee funds ($204 million). The proposed CIP reflects substantial investment in transportation infrastructure; community development and redevelopment; schools; public buildings; parks and recreation; mission-critical equipment and apparatus; and waterworks, sanitary sewer, and stormwater systems.
NBC12
Gustnado in Chesterfield County causes minor damage
MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - Strong winds from Wednesday night’s thunderstorm caused minor damage to a business in Chesterfield County. Several drivers caught video of what looks like a tornado, but NBC12 Meteorologist Andrew Frieden says it’s a gustnado. “When you see it, it’s like, that’s a tornado, but...
windsorweekly.com
Charter: Fiber damage to blame for internet interruptions
A “third party” was responsible for damaging Charter Communications’ fiber optic network and the resulting internet service interruptions Western Tidewater residents experienced this morning and afternoon, according to Charter spokesman Scott Pryzwansky. The intermittent internet outages spanned from Isle of Wight County to the cities of Suffolk...
He chose preservation over profit to protect this historic Henrico farm
Just 12 miles from Downtown Richmond, Four Mile Creek has more to offer than just natural beauty. The area is rich in Native American and Colonial history.
Richmond could do away with parking requirements
Richmond city leaders are hoping to do away with mandatory parking spaces for new developments in an effort to promote public transit and sustainability.
Center line rumble strips to be installed in several Virginia counties
The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced rumble strips will be installed on four routes throughout several counties in the state in an effort to prevent people from driving off of the road and crashing.
Proposed transgender bathroom policy draws large crowd to Hanover meeting
The proposed policy would have transgender and non-binary students apply to the school board to be granted permission to use a different bathroom or locker room.
Hanover transgender student bathroom policy officially released, vote set for end of August
After spending several months discussing a proposed policy of requiring transgender and nonbinary students to request access to use the bathroom that matches their gender identity, the Hanover County School Board decided to officially introduce the policy at their meeting Tuesday night.
What does it take to get a teaching license in Virginia?
What does it take to get certified to teach in Virginia? News 3 Investigators is looking into what it takes to get a Virginia teaching license, and what Hampton Roads teachers have to say about it.
thesussexsurrydispatch.com
Chamber Ribbon Cutting celebrates Pino’s 2 re-opening
On July 19, the Sussex County Chamber of Commerce welcomed the re-opening of Pino’s 2 in Waverly with a ribbon cutting at their new location at 101 South County Drive. Owners Lizzie and Wilson Hernandez updated the interiors in their new location, but stuck with the menu already so popular with locals and added a full service bar specializing in margaritas.
peninsulachronicle.com
Maola Milk & Ice Cream Company Planning Expansion In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-A dairy company with a facility in Newport News is expanding its operations locally. Maola Milk & Ice Cream Company, Inc. recently leased a 53,255 square foot industrial building in Copeland Industrial Park, which is located at 5100 Chestnut Ave. Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer made the announcement on August 5.
Live Updates | Flooding, storm damages impact Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Some strong to severe storms broke out over Hampton Roads Wednesday afternoon and evening, causing damage and flooding issues in the area. City crews in Williamsburg worked Thursday morning to remove the tree that fell on a moving car driving on Jamestown Road Wednesday afternoon, leaving a man dead and another person hurt.
Henrico Property Transactions – July 20-26, 2022
– $210,000, 1,280 SF (built in 1986), from Tameshia L. Williams to Billie D. Moore. 2516 Straw Bridge Chase West – $245,000, 1,112 SF (built in 1987), from John L. Barnes Trustee to Eleanor Aynsley Allen. 4903 Sanburne Parkway – $265,000, 1,437 SF (built in 1958), from Christopher J....
