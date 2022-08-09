ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Kent County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Kent County, VA
Government
County
New Kent County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Augusta Free Press

Leading lawn and garden manufacturer selects Virginia for expansion

Oldcastle APG, the second largest manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America, is renovating a vacant building in the city of Suffolk into one of the company’s most technologically advanced manufacturing operations. This will be the company’s second lawn and garden operation in the Virginia, alongside Mountain...
SUFFOLK, VA
shoredailynews.com

Meeting scheduled on DWR plans to acquire 8,500 acres of Eastern Shore land for public use

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) will be holding an informational meeting at the Eastern Shore Community College on August 24 from 6-8pm regarding the State’s acquisition of 8,500 acres of land in Accomack and Northampton counties for migratory bird habitat, fishing, hiking, hunting and other compatible activities . The property, which will be managed primarily for native wildlife and public access. represents a once in a lifetime opportunity to conserve priority coastal habitat.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Conditional Use Permit for car wash denied

Last night, City Council denied a request for a Conditional Use Permit for the construction and operation of a car wash facility at 10907 & 10911 Warwick Boulevard. The proposal was for a 3,887-square-foot tunnel car wash building with 20 parking spaces, 16 of which were with vacuum units. There was concern among Council that this use would significantly impact the adjacent residential neighborhoods with additional traffic to the non-signalized intersection at Warwick Boulevard and Elm Avenue, and noise from the equipment and vacuum islands. Additionally, as an automotive use, the proposed car wash is not consistent with the One City, One Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan. City Council’s denial of the request is in line with the Planning Commission’s recommendation of denial. Capital Improvements Plan (CIP) approvedThe FY 2023-2027 Capital Improvements Plan (CIP) is an $847.9 million financial plan that includes projects supported by the General Fund ($643.9 million) and by User-Fee funds ($204 million). The proposed CIP reflects substantial investment in transportation infrastructure; community development and redevelopment; schools; public buildings; parks and recreation; mission-critical equipment and apparatus; and waterworks, sanitary sewer, and stormwater systems.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadband#The Board Of Supervisors#Cox Communications
NBC12

Gustnado in Chesterfield County causes minor damage

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - Strong winds from Wednesday night’s thunderstorm caused minor damage to a business in Chesterfield County. Several drivers caught video of what looks like a tornado, but NBC12 Meteorologist Andrew Frieden says it’s a gustnado. “When you see it, it’s like, that’s a tornado, but...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
windsorweekly.com

Charter: Fiber damage to blame for internet interruptions

A “third party” was responsible for damaging Charter Communications’ fiber optic network and the resulting internet service interruptions Western Tidewater residents experienced this morning and afternoon, according to Charter spokesman Scott Pryzwansky. The intermittent internet outages spanned from Isle of Wight County to the cities of Suffolk...
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Chamber Ribbon Cutting celebrates Pino’s 2 re-opening

On July 19, the Sussex County Chamber of Commerce welcomed the re-opening of Pino’s 2 in Waverly with a ribbon cutting at their new location at 101 South County Drive. Owners Lizzie and Wilson Hernandez updated the interiors in their new location, but stuck with the menu already so popular with locals and added a full service bar specializing in margaritas.
WAVERLY, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Maola Milk & Ice Cream Company Planning Expansion In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-A dairy company with a facility in Newport News is expanding its operations locally. Maola Milk & Ice Cream Company, Inc. recently leased a 53,255 square foot industrial building in Copeland Industrial Park, which is located at 5100 Chestnut Ave. Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer made the announcement on August 5.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Live Updates | Flooding, storm damages impact Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Some strong to severe storms broke out over Hampton Roads Wednesday afternoon and evening, causing damage and flooding issues in the area. City crews in Williamsburg worked Thursday morning to remove the tree that fell on a moving car driving on Jamestown Road Wednesday afternoon, leaving a man dead and another person hurt.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy