Read full article on original website
Related
Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo Have a Surprising New Console Rival
When most people think about the big names in the videogame industry, typically a few come to mind right away. Nintendo (NTDOF) , known for both its family-friendly entertainment and its staple franchises like "Super Mario Bros" and "The Legend of Zelda," is likely one of the first. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo has been in the business the longest.
Earnings Previews: Compass, IonQ, Tencent Music
After U.S. markets close Monday, these three companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings.
Motley Fool
Why Quanterix Stock Bounced Back on Wednesday
The stock reverses course after plummeting nearly 55% on Tuesday. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
IN THIS ARTICLE
morningbrew.com
Gaming companies miss earnings expectations
Video games are cool, but have you ever…gone outside?. Yesterday, Roblox became the latest gaming company to report weaker-than-expected earnings for the second quarter. Not only did the gaming platform not have as many daily active users as analysts predicted, but its users didn’t buy as much of Roblox’s in-game currency and main source of revenue, Robux.
Best PC and Laptop Deals
We've gathered the top pre-built desktop and laptop deals you can find.
ZDNet
Best TV deals: Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL, and more
Deals on electronics can be hard to come by, but Sony, LG, Samsung, and other brands are offering some steep discounts on TVs. You can get your hands on an OLED TV for vibrant colors and crisp detailing, a TV and soundbar bundle for enhanced audio, or even a super fancy laser projector to show off your top-of-the-line home theater to neighbors and friends.
The Verge
Sonos has delayed the release of its next product — likely the Sub Mini
After reporting bumpy third quarter earnings on Wednesday, Sonos announced that it has decided to push back a product launch that was originally penciled in for the near future. The product in question is almost certainly the long-awaited Sub Mini, a more affordable subwoofer that would join the company’s home theater lineup alongside the existing $749 Sub.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2 review: "Very close to the full desktop audio package"
Representing an evolution from another solid gaming soundbar, the Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2 takes everything that made the original so reliable and enjoyable, refining it and ramping up the quality.Coming in at the $330/£300 mark, it's a sizeable investment, but it largely meets all the demands and requirements of a soundbar that costs as much, from sound quality to inputs and versatility. I recently spent weeks with the...
Best keyboards for Chromebooks and Chromeboxes 2022
Whether you need it for a Chromebook tablet, or just want a full-size keyboard at your desk, you can get an excellent keyboard for Chrome OS devices of every style and connection type.
Disney Options Traders See More Than 30% Upside
Walt Disney Co DIS reported strong earnings for the fiscal third quarter on Wednesday. On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Walt Disney traded more than 6.3 times its average daily call volume on Thursday. “Our fund is actually long in the stock,” he added.
pocketnow.com
Best deals today: LG Gram 2-in-1 16-inch laptop, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Sony’s A80K BRAVIA XR, and more
Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find tons of products on sale, starting with the LG Gram 16T90P 2-in-1 Lightweight Touch Display Laptop, which is currently receiving a 20 percent discount. This model usually sells for $2,000, but the latest $403 savings will let you take one home for $1,597. This convertible version of the LG Gram 16 comes with a 16-inch WQXGA touch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD storage space, and up to 21 hours of battery life, so you can get all your work done without worrying too much about looking power a power outlet.
hypebeast.com
NVIDIA's Omniverse Engine Can Create Hyper-Realistic Digital Avatars
NVIDIA has long been working on artificial intelligence and digital avatars, previously unveiling technology that can turn a 2D image into 3D objects or environments in a matter of milliseconds. Now, the company has unveiled its Omniverse Avatar Cloud Engine, designed to make creating digital avatars much easier than before.
TechCrunch
Not to jinx it, but SaaS valuations appear to be staging a recovery
The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. This column asked in April if the SaaS selloff was over. It quickly became clear we pondered prematurely. But the good news for software startup founders is that the period when the deck was being increasingly stacked against them may now be behind us.
Best Android gaming tablets 2022
Gaming on a tablet can provide you with a better experience for some of the best mobile games out there, but finding the right tablet can be tough. Here are some of the best Android gaming tablets we've found.
Are Intel Arc graphics cards dead on arrival?
In context: Intel was always going to struggle with the launch of its Arc discreet graphics cards in the face of stiff competition, a rough economy, and mediocre, often buggy performance. But the company was likely unprepared for the level of apathy that has reportedly caused even its partners to shun the Arc cards.
Roblox slides as bookings miss raise gaming slowdown worries
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Roblox Corp (RBLX.N) missed estimates for quarterly bookings on Tuesday, in yet another sign the gaming industry is facing a slowdown after a pandemic-fueled boom, sending shares of the gaming platform down around 19% in extended trading.
Android Authority
Oppo Watch 3 series marries Qualcomm's latest tech with big batteries
The first smartwatches to run on the W5 Gen 1 chip. Oppo has launched two new smartwatches with the Qualcomm W5 Gen 1 chip. The Oppo Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro promise up to 15 days of battery life, fast charging, and over 100 sports tracking modes. Oppo has...
Micron's investing $40B so your next SSD, RAM, or GPU memory chips might be made in the USA
Micron, manufacturer of memory chips for SSDs, RAM, and GPUs, is throwing $40B at manufacturing more chips on US soil. The investment will total $40B over the next eight years (opens in new tab), with first production being expected in the second half of the decade. The exact details of the plan haven't been announced yet, but the company has said it intends to build up leading-edge memory manufacturing in the states.
Digital Trends
Hurry — This ultra-thin Lenovo gaming laptop is $550 off today
Gamers looking for laptop deals to replace their aging machines should definitely check out this offer for the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop. It’s available for $1,400 from Lenovo, after a 28% discount that slashes $550 off its sticker price of $1,950. That’s a great deal for a gaming laptop that will let you play today’s most popular games, but you have to hurry if you want to take advantage of it because the price cut may disappear at any moment.
Comments / 0