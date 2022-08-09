ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellborn Cabinet Investing $17 Million in New Oxford Location

August 9, 2022

Oxford, AL Oxford City Spokeswoman Lorie Denton shared that Wellborn Cabinet Inc., a family-owned manufacturer based in Ashland, plans to invest nearly $17 million in an expansion project headed to Oxford that will create nearly 400 jobs over five years. Wellborn is one of the largest cabinet makers in North America. Its new location will sit on 60 acres at the Oxford West Industrial Park, located on John Wills Drive.

Don Hopper serves as the executive director for the Calhoun County EDC, and has worked diligently to facilitate this deal from start to finish. “Relationships built throughout the years between the EDC, the City of Oxford, and Talladega County have streamlined the incentive process, which makes the decision to locate here easier for companies like Wellborn. This facility will allow for production of a new kitchen and bath cabinetry product line, and we are excited that they have chosen to do so in Oxford when they could’ve gone elsewhere.” Hopper says that the abatement approved tonight by the Talladega County Commission is part of an incentive package that requires approval from the City of Oxford and the state of Alabama. Oxford’s City Council will meet tomorrow evening and is expected to approve their portion of the incentive package.

“The decision by Wellborn Cabinet to choose Oxford as the next location for a production facility speaks to the level of commitment by the City of Oxford and the Economic Development Council to bring a world-class company to our newest industrial park,” says Oxford Mayor Alton Craft. “Our citizens will benefit from the economic impact that comes with bringing Mr. Wellborn and his company here for many generations. Our workforce efforts continue to explode here, and we are on everyone’s radar now. Oxford is the place to be, and thanks to the efforts of our city council, we will continue to be that place.”

Chairman of the Calhoun County Economic Development Council Larry Deason speaks highly of the partnership with local leaders. “The City of Oxford, Talladega County Commission, and the State of Alabama continue to work with us to ensure new quality jobs locate right here at home,” says Deason. “Our local industries continues to be one of our biggest assets. We thank each of them for their continued partnership and support of our efforts to grow our region. We are excited about this opportunity to work with Wellborn and can’t thank their team enough for their commitment to this project. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

