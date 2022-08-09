Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
The Apple Watch Series 7 is back at its record-low Prime Day price
SAVE $120: Amazon and Walmart have the Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 41mm) on sale for its all-time low price of $279 as of Aug. 2. That's 30% off its $399 MSRP. Several major retailers seem to be clearing out their inventories ahead of this fall's new Apple Watch (Pro? Series 8?) release.
CNET
How Much Will Apple's iPhone 14 Cost? Here's What Rumors Say
Apple usually introduces new iPhones in September, which means the rumored iPhone 14 may be right around the corner. We're expecting to see a notchless display and a 48-megapixel camera on the Pro models among other changes. Apple may also ditch the iPhone Mini in favor of a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, if the leaks and reports are to be believed.
CNET
Apple's $14.8 Million iCloud Storage Settlement: How to Find Out if You're Owed Money
Did you pay for an iCloud Plus subscription in 2015 or 2016? If so, Apple might owe you money: A $14.8 million class action settlement stemming from accusations the tech giant surreptitiously stored subscribers' data on third-party servers received final approval in early August. The free version of Apple iCloud...
Best PC and Laptop Deals
We've gathered the top pre-built desktop and laptop deals you can find.
The One iPhone Setting That's Draining Your Battery, Tech Experts Warn
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 4, 2022. Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sak...
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today revealed in his PowerOn newsletter that Apple is gearing up for the September iPhone 14 launch event. It will not be a live event apparently and Apple has already started recording it. It will be broadcasted in the first half of the next month. The Cupertino...
iPhone 14 Pro always-on display might have been leaked by Apple
One of Apple’s worst-kept secrets is that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are going to have always-on displays. Apple has yet to actually confirm this huge feature, but leaks and reports have repeatedly spoiled its existence. The latest leak comes from Apple itself, as the company might have left a trace of the feature in its latest Xcode beta.
TechCrunch
Apple adds the battery percentage icon back in the latest iOS beta
But there’s good news: In the latest iOS 16 beta, the battery icon again displays the actual numerical percentage of juice left in an iPhone or iPad’s battery, giving consumers a more precise measure of how soon they’ll be left clutching a lifeless hunk of precious metals.
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 14 release date could be earlier than expected as 95 million phones are prepped for sale
The alleged Apple iPhone 14 release date was widely reported on back in June, with the tentative date of September 13 (a Tuesday) being the day in question. However, a new source has now suggested that the iPhone 14 release date could actually be September 6, a whole week earlier and only a day after Labor Day, which is a federal holiday in the United States and lands on September 5 for 2022.
CNET
Make Your Apple Watch Work Better by Changing These Settings
Changing a few settings on your Apple Watch can go a long way. Even though the Apple Watch is already easy to use, you'll likely benefit from making certain customizations. For example, you can choose how you'd prefer to activate Siri, make your apps appear in a list view rather than a grid and set Portrait Mode photos from your iPhone as your watch background.
CNET
Keep Your Apple Devices Charged With $70 Off Mophie's 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Today Only
Thanks to advancements in wireless charging technology, it's easy to ensure that all of your devices remain powered up throughout the day. You could pick up several cheap wireless chargers to place around your home but an all-in-one solution might suit your needs better. Today only, Best Buy has Mophie's three-in-one wireless charger for Apple devices discounted by $70, meaning you can juice up your essential gear in one convenient place for less. Down to $60, the multidevice charger offers dedicated charging spots for your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods.
9to5Mac
How to change Apple Watch band
Whether you’ve just gotten your first Apple Watch or you want to swap out your band for the first time, doing so is different from on any other watch. Follow along for how to change Apple Watch bands. In addition to the host of first-party Apple Watch band options,...
laptopmag.com
A 'write' good deal: Apple Pencil 2 iPad accessory gets $30 price cut
Apple Pencil 2 is an essential iPad accessory for taking notes, drawing, and sketching. If the 2nd generation Apple Pencil is on your back-to-school wish list, you'll like this deal. Right now, you can get the Apple Pencil 2 for $99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Usually it costs...
Business Insider
7 settings you should change in Safari to enhance your privacy
If you use Safari on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, you can enable settings to enhance your privacy while web browsing. You can easily disable cookies, change your search engine to DuckDuckGo, hide your IP address, and more. Here are seven of the top ways to make your online activity...
What to do if you forgot your iPhone passcode
If you forgot the passcode on your iPhone and you cannot get into your device, it is possible to reset the device and get it up and running again. There is a way to get your iPhone working again, assuming that you have the handset backed up and you have access to a computer, either a PC or a Mac.
The Verge
Apple’s next iPhone might be more expensive
Apple could make the upcoming iPhone 14 more expensive than the iPhone 13, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo believes that the average selling price (ASP) of the combined iPhone 14 lineup may increase by 15 percent when compared to the iPhone 13 lineup. For reference, the standard iPhone...
Deal of the week: Philips Hue smart bulbs are half price on Amazon right now
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Philips Hue smart bulbs can be pricey, but they do so much more than your standard lightbulb. If you've wanted...
Everything you need to know about the Samsung Bespoke line of kitchen and laundry appliances, on sale now
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Add a pop of color to your kitchen, laundry room, living room and more with the Samsung Bespoke line of...
Apple Insider
Vertical Brydge ProDock for new MacBook Pro & MacBook Air now available to pre-order
The Brydge ProDock is a new Thunderbolt 4 docking station for MacBook Pro and M2 MacBook Air, and it is now available to pre-order for $399.99. The new docking station offers ten ports, a MagSafe charger, and a 135W power supply for modern MacBooks. It connects via a hidden Thunderbolt 4 plug within the docking sleeve to provide power and downstream ports.
How to delete your iPhone apps
This guide is designed to teach you how to delete an app on the iPhone or iPad, if you are a new user of the iPhone then you may have downloaded some apps that you want to get rid of on your device. It is fairly easy to remove unwanted apps from the iPhone. You may also want to tidy up your home screen on your device and remove some apps from there.
