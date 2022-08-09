Thanks to advancements in wireless charging technology, it's easy to ensure that all of your devices remain powered up throughout the day. You could pick up several cheap wireless chargers to place around your home but an all-in-one solution might suit your needs better. Today only, Best Buy has Mophie's three-in-one wireless charger for Apple devices discounted by $70, meaning you can juice up your essential gear in one convenient place for less. Down to $60, the multidevice charger offers dedicated charging spots for your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO