Anne Heche Car Crash: Twitter Reacts to Concerning Update About Her Condition

As Anne Heche continues to remain in a coma after her horrific car crash last week, Twitter reacts to concerning update about her condition.

As previously reported, initial reports about Anne Heche following the car crash were serious, those close to the actress said she was in stable condition. However, a rep of Heche confirmed on Monday (August 8th) that she is in “extreme critical condition.”

“At this time Anne is in extreme critical condition she has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” Heche’s rep shared in a statement. “She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

On Friday (August 5th), Anne Heche was reportedly going 90 mph when her vehicle slammed into a Mar Vista home. Although the renter of the home, Lynne Mishele, was home, she managed to escape with her pets unharmed. But her home was engulfed in flames and she lost everything. The actress was removed from her vehicle and had noticeable burns from the accident. She was then intubated after going to the hospital.

Prior to the crash, Anne Heche first crashed into a garage of an apartment complex. She managed to reverse and drive away from the complex. The actress then crashed into Mishele’s home. Authorities are now investigating the accident for DUI since early reports suggest Heche was driving with a bottle of vodka within reach. The actress was also drinking during a podcast hours before the crash.

Twitter Users Share Their Thoughts About Anne Heche’s Condition After Devastating Car Crash

Many Twitter users had some thoughts about the incident and Anne Heche’s current condition. “Feared this,” one follower shared about Heche’s news. “When I saw the aerial vid where she popped up from the gurney, had a sick feeling, as if I was watching someone in their death throes. Rooting for her [and] her life. Heartbreaking. Such a soul in torment. Hang on, Anne! Also same for poor woman whose home was ruined.”

Another Twitter user tweeted, “Very sad. I hope she is able to make a recovery. Never forget she is a human being, no matter fame or money or whatnot. I also feel very sorry for the lady who was renting the house and lost everything in the fire. She is also a human being who deserves our thoughts and kindness.”

However, not everyone was sympathetic to the actress and her current state. “Maybe focus on the homeowner that is now homeless instead of being all, ‘Oh no!! Anne Heche is in a coma’” a social media user chimed in. “Sorry I don’t feel bad [for] Heche in the slightest.”

Another user added, “I have little sympathy for drunks who get behind the wheel and put other people’s lives in jeopardy. It is the ultimate act of selfish disregard for others.”