ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Anne Heche Car Crash: Twitter Reacts to Concerning Update About Her Condition

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YqC8P_0hAHdizG00

As Anne Heche continues to remain in a coma after her horrific car crash last week, Twitter reacts to concerning update about her condition.

As previously reported, initial reports about Anne Heche following the car crash were serious, those close to the actress said she was in stable condition. However, a rep of Heche confirmed on Monday (August 8th) that she is in “extreme critical condition.”

“At this time Anne is in extreme critical condition she has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” Heche’s rep shared in a statement. “She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

On Friday (August 5th), Anne Heche was reportedly going 90 mph when her vehicle slammed into a Mar Vista home. Although the renter of the home, Lynne Mishele, was home, she managed to escape with her pets unharmed. But her home was engulfed in flames and she lost everything. The actress was removed from her vehicle and had noticeable burns from the accident. She was then intubated after going to the hospital.

Prior to the crash, Anne Heche first crashed into a garage of an apartment complex. She managed to reverse and drive away from the complex. The actress then crashed into Mishele’s home. Authorities are now investigating the accident for DUI since early reports suggest Heche was driving with a bottle of vodka within reach. The actress was also drinking during a podcast hours before the crash.

Twitter Users Share Their Thoughts About Anne Heche’s Condition After Devastating Car Crash

Many Twitter users had some thoughts about the incident and Anne Heche’s current condition. “Feared this,” one follower shared about Heche’s news. “When I saw the aerial vid where she popped up from the gurney, had a sick feeling, as if I was watching someone in their death throes. Rooting for her [and] her life. Heartbreaking. Such a soul in torment. Hang on, Anne! Also same for poor woman whose home was ruined.”

Another Twitter user tweeted, “Very sad. I hope she is able to make a recovery. Never forget she is a human being, no matter fame or money or whatnot. I also feel very sorry for the lady who was renting the house and lost everything in the fire. She is also a human being who deserves our thoughts and kindness.”

However, not everyone was sympathetic to the actress and her current state. “Maybe focus on the homeowner that is now homeless instead of being all, ‘Oh no!! Anne Heche is in a coma’” a social media user chimed in. “Sorry I don’t feel bad [for] Heche in the slightest.”

Another user added, “I have little sympathy for drunks who get behind the wheel and put other people’s lives in jeopardy. It is the ultimate act of selfish disregard for others.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Rosie O’Donnell’s Comments Following Anne Heche Crash Have Twitter Sounding off

Following her retraction of a joke she made about Anne Heche’s mental health 20 years ago, social media is sounding off about Rosie O’Donnell’s new comments. As previously reported, Rosie O’Donnell shared a video on TikTok of her revealing that she regrets a joke she made about Anne Heche. This regret came just days after Heche was involved in a high-profile car crash in Los Angeles. “I can’t stop thinking about this Anne Heche accident,” O’Donnell declared in the video. The former “The View” co-host described the accident as “horrifying,” while adding that she felt “bad that I made fun of her when she was talking to Barbara Walters about having a relationship with space aliens.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Heche
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

'She Is Not Expected To Survive': Anne Heche To Be Taken Off Life Support

Anne Heche’s family said the actress is not expected to survive after her cocaine-fueled car crash, Radar has learned. A rep for the 53-year-old’s family and friends said, “Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive.”As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on Friday, Heche caused havoc while driving her Mini Cooper around Los Angeles. She first crashed into a garage and then speed off. The actress continued driving until she curved off the road and crashed into a home. The crash caused a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Dui
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Ex-'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton Demands Pregnant Estranged Wife Not Be Awarded Spousal Support

Ex-General Hospital star Steve Burton has slapped his estranged wife Sheree Gustin with divorce papers months after she revealed she was pregnant with another man’s child, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Steve filed the petition for dissolution on July 8 in Orange County Court. He listed the date of marriage as January 16, 1999 and the date of separation as March 1, 2022. The marriage lasted 22 years and 1 month. The former couple share two minor children: 16-year-old Jack and 7-year-old Brooklyn. Steve listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The soap...
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Slam Pat Sajak for This ‘Annoying’ Habit

For over half of his life, television personality Pat Sajak has known one thing – Wheel of Fortune. First getting the job in 1981, Sajak wasn’t just at the right place at the right time. He spent years as a disc jockey and even a weatherman for KNBC. Luckily for Wheel of Fortune fans, Merv Griffin saw something special in Sajak. And with 38 seasons behind him, it appears Griffin was right. But throughout the years of Sajak hosting, dedicated fans of the game show noticed some interesting, and sometimes, irritating nuances he brings to Wheel of Fortune. While there is no denying the love for the host, some fans are calling him out for one certain tactic.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum

It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

537K+
Followers
57K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy