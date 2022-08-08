ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump says Mar-a-Lago was "raided" by FBI

By Caroline Linton
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tx33L_0hAHdavS00

Former President Donald Trump said Monday that Mar-a-Lago, the Florida club that is his primary residence, is "currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents." Sources tell CBS News the search is connected to a Justice Department investigation of claims by the National Archives that it found 15 boxes of records including classified material at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year.

"Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before," Trump said in a statement. "After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate."

Trump said, "they even broke into my safe!" A source close to Trump confirmed to CBS News that the former president was not at Mar-a-Lago on Monday and two senior Trump sources said it didn't appear that Trump would be heading to Florida.

In an appearance on Fox News' "Hannity," Trump's son, Eric Trump said that with "no notice," "20 cars and 30 agents" descended on Mar-a-Lago. He also confirmed that the FBI conducted the search because "the National Archives wanted to corroborate whether or not Donald Trump had any documents in his possession."

He said of the Biden administration, "They are threatened by Donald J. Trump, and honestly, I hope — and I'm saying this for the first time — I hope he goes out and beats these guys again, because honestly, this country can't survive this nonsense."

In February, the National Archives asked the Justice Department to investigate Trump's handling of White House records. The National Archives said some of the documents Trump turned over to them had been ripped up and taped back together .

On Monday, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman released photos from her upcoming book that appeared to show at least two instances where Trump tried to flush documents down the toilet.

Under the Presidential Records Act, documents received and sent by the president are required to be preserved by the office.

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida on November 22, 2018. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The Justice Department and the FBI declined to comment.

Trump in his statement called the raid an "attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for President in 2024."

A senior Trump source claimed it was "expressly political."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted a statement Monday night saying that if the Republicans take back the House in November, "we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts and leave no stone unturned." He warned, "Attorney General Garland: preserve your documents and clear your calendar."

Trump spoke over the weekend at the CPAC convention in Dallas, where he repeated the false claim that he won the 2020 election and said "now we may have to do it again," alluding to a 2024 run. He has been active in holding rallies for his endorsed candidates in the 2022 midterm primaries.

At the end of his statement Monday, Trump called for donations to his "Save America" PAC.

A senior White House official tells CBS News the West Wing was given no advanced heads-up of the FBI search on former President Trump's Florida home.

"No advance knowledge — some (in the White House) learned from old media, some from social media," said the senior official, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

The Biden White House has gone to great lengths to limit the president and senior officials' interactions with top Justice Department officials to avoid any hint of political pressure or impropriety.

There are several investigations known to be underway into the former president, although a civil probe by New York Attorney General Letitia James into the Trump Organization and an inquiry in Fulton County, Georgia into whether Trump and his allies interfered in the 2020 election would likely not require involvement from federal authorities.

Following the House Jan. 6 committee's blockbuster public hearings this summer, the Justice Department began an investigation into a scheme by Trump allies to put up phony electors in seven battleground states that President Joe Biden won.

Arden Farhi, Jeff Pegues, Andres Triay, Ed O'Keefe and Fin Gómez contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
Mother Jones

Trump’s Excuses for Hoarding Classified Documents Are Getting More Absurd

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. continue to come out about the Justice Department’s investigation into whether Donald Trump may have violated the Espionage Act and other laws, the former president’s defenses have only grown more chaotic. Trump debuted his latest alibi late Friday, issuing a statement that claimed he had a “standing order” that declassified all documents from the moment they were removed from the White House and taken to the “residence.”
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Maggie Haberman
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Mar A Lago#Cbs News#Justice Department#The National Archives#Fox News
CBS Boston

ADL: FBI search of Mar-a-Lago sparks violent online rhetoric

BOSTON - The Anti-Defamation League is reporting that violent rhetoric has increased online since the FBI's search of former President Trump's Florida home.Ben Bopp, an investigative researched at the ADL's Center on Extremism has been tracking the inline chatter and says it is similar to what was seen in the lead up to the January 6th riot at the Capitol."We're seeing more like non-specific violent fantasies which actually kind of mirrors what we saw prior to January 6th as well," Bopp said. "We've definitely seen an increase in violent rhetoric toward a lot of federal government agencies such as the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Writers and politicians condemn attack on Salman Rushdie

Writers and politicians have condemned the attack on Salman Rushdie as the novelist remains on a ventilator in the US. The 75-year-old author was stabbed as he was about to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in New York on Friday. Rushdie’s agent, Andrew Wylie, said the author may...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Iranian Newspaper Praises Salman Rushdie’s Attacker

Iranian newspapers have celebrated the attack on Salman Rushdie with the Kayhan newspaper—whose editor-in-chief is appointed by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei—sending his assailant “a thousand bravos.”Rushdie, who has been the subject of a fatwa by Iran since 1989 following the publication of his novel The Satanic Verses, is on a ventilator and at risk of losing an eye after he was stabbed at a literary event in western New York. Iran’s government is yet to comment on the attack but several of its newspapers have applauded the suspect, who police have identified as 24-year-old Hadi Matar from Fairview, New...
FAIRVIEW, NJ
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
69K+
Followers
26K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy