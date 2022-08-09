Housing has been in short supply for much of the last decade in the U.S. — though with interest rates rising and demand from buyers cooling quickly, that could change. Across the country, sellers are hesitant to bring list prices down despite their homes sitting on the market longer than they were a year ago. The number of total homes sold in May nationwide was down 8.6% year over year, according to the National Association of Realtors.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO