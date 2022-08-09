ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

thesuntimesnews.com

Weekly Road Work, Aug 15-21

Ann Arbor Maple (Foster) Rd Bridge over the Huron River Road closure July 6 - October. Ann Arbor Ann Arbor Technology Park Intermittent lane closure Week of August 15 (extended) Ann Arbor Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure mid-August...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

$4.5M to redevelop Jackson’s southside coming from city

JACKSON, MI – A round of applause filled Jackson City Hall Tuesday after a large investment was approved to help the city’s southside. The Jackson City Council unanimously approved an allocation of $4.5 million to the Martin Luther King Corridor Improvement Authority at the Aug. 9 meeting. The money, from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, will aid the authority in commercial redevelopment and small business assistance, city officials said.
JACKSON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

High E. coli levels close Washtenaw County beach for 3rd time this summer

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For the third time this summer, a popular Washtenaw County swimming spot is closed due to high levels of E. coli bacteria. The beach at Independence Lake County Park in Webster Township north of Ann Arbor closed for swimming on Wednesday, Aug. 10, after routine testing revealed unsafe levels of the bacteria, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department and Parks and Recreation Commission.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Schools invited to paint Washtenaw County’s snow plows

ANN ARBOR, MI - Students can once again showcase their artistic talents on the Washtenaw County Road Commission’s snow plows. The road commission’s Paint-a-Plow Program showcases local student artwork on its snow plows, while also helping students learn about the services WCRC provides to the community. The painted plows are used in the county throughout the winter, and are sometimes used at events within the school community, including parades.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

4-mile contamination plume continues to move toward Ann Arbor's primary water source

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A massive contamination plume in groundwater in the Ann Arbor area is continuing to spread and no one knows where or if it will stop. "This is probably the nation's largest, if not the world's largest dioxane contamination of its type because they used it pure," said Roger Rayle, who has been collecting data on the contamination plume and its source for years.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range

WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale spans 180 miles – and it’s happening this weekend

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale – a collection of simultaneous garage and yard sales along US 12 – is happening this weekend. There are 280 locations registered with the event, which runs Friday through Sunday along US 12 Heritage Trail. The portion of the highway that runs through Lower Michigan spans 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. However, the sale includes one location in Michigan City, Ind.
MICHIGAN STATE
thesuntimesnews.com

Cities with least home inventory in Ann Arbor area

Housing has been in short supply for much of the last decade in the U.S. — though with interest rates rising and demand from buyers cooling quickly, that could change. Across the country, sellers are hesitant to bring list prices down despite their homes sitting on the market longer than they were a year ago. The number of total homes sold in May nationwide was down 8.6% year over year, according to the National Association of Realtors.
ANN ARBOR, MI
HometownLife.com

Plans roll forward with proposed Westland marijuana facility

The quest for Westland to become a major destination in the marijuana industry took another step this month. A third marijuana business, this one planned on the north side of Cherry Hill west of Newburgh, recently received recommendation from the city's planning commission for a special land use and site plan.
WESTLAND, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Wayne County announces hazardous waste collection events

Wayne County residents with unused gardening fertilizers, old electronics and dead car batteries, among other things, will have an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted hazardous waste this weekend.  Wayne County will launch the first of two upcoming household hazardous waste disposal events on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Second Ebenezer Church, 14601 Dequindre Street in Detroit. ...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
