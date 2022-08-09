Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy Stengel
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy Stengel
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
thesuntimesnews.com
Weekly Road Work, Aug 15-21
Ann Arbor Maple (Foster) Rd Bridge over the Huron River Road closure July 6 - October. Ann Arbor Ann Arbor Technology Park Intermittent lane closure Week of August 15 (extended) Ann Arbor Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure mid-August...
Ann Arbor road near University of Michigan’s North Campus closing for construction
ANN ARBOR, MI - An Ann Arbor road near the University of Michigan’s North Campus and serving several new housing developments in the city’s northeastern corner is closing in one direction for construction. Beginning Monday, Aug. 15, southbound Nixon Road is closing to through traffic from Dhu Varren...
See plans for 4-story development coming to Ann Arbor’s Stadium Boulevard
ANN ARBOR, MI — A four-story development with 185 housing units is approved to replace Ann Arbor’s University Inn. The city’s Planning Commission voted last week to OK the project at 2424 E. Stadium Blvd., located near the Stadium/Washtenaw split.
$4.5M to redevelop Jackson’s southside coming from city
JACKSON, MI – A round of applause filled Jackson City Hall Tuesday after a large investment was approved to help the city’s southside. The Jackson City Council unanimously approved an allocation of $4.5 million to the Martin Luther King Corridor Improvement Authority at the Aug. 9 meeting. The money, from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, will aid the authority in commercial redevelopment and small business assistance, city officials said.
Ann Arbor’s TheRide reducing bus pass prices, introducing new half-fare pass
ANN ARBOR, MI — Riding the bus in the Ann Arbor-Ypsilanti area is going to be more affordable soon. The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, also known as TheRide, has announced lower bus pass prices starting Aug. 28, reducing the cost for 30-day and one-day unlimited ride passes, while introducing a new half-fare one-day pass.
High E. coli levels close Washtenaw County beach for 3rd time this summer
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For the third time this summer, a popular Washtenaw County swimming spot is closed due to high levels of E. coli bacteria. The beach at Independence Lake County Park in Webster Township north of Ann Arbor closed for swimming on Wednesday, Aug. 10, after routine testing revealed unsafe levels of the bacteria, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department and Parks and Recreation Commission.
Ypsilanti city leaders call installing license plate readers an invasion of privacy
YPSILANTI, MI - If a proposal to blanket Ypsilanti Township with automated license plate readers for use by police moves forward, the city of Ypsilanti would be surrounded by the devices capturing information from passing vehicles. City leaders want the township to know they’re opposed to the plan, unanimously passing...
Schools invited to paint Washtenaw County’s snow plows
ANN ARBOR, MI - Students can once again showcase their artistic talents on the Washtenaw County Road Commission’s snow plows. The road commission’s Paint-a-Plow Program showcases local student artwork on its snow plows, while also helping students learn about the services WCRC provides to the community. The painted plows are used in the county throughout the winter, and are sometimes used at events within the school community, including parades.
Tv20detroit.com
4-mile contamination plume continues to move toward Ann Arbor's primary water source
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A massive contamination plume in groundwater in the Ann Arbor area is continuing to spread and no one knows where or if it will stop. "This is probably the nation's largest, if not the world's largest dioxane contamination of its type because they used it pure," said Roger Rayle, who has been collecting data on the contamination plume and its source for years.
Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range
WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale spans 180 miles – and it’s happening this weekend
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale – a collection of simultaneous garage and yard sales along US 12 – is happening this weekend. There are 280 locations registered with the event, which runs Friday through Sunday along US 12 Heritage Trail. The portion of the highway that runs through Lower Michigan spans 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. However, the sale includes one location in Michigan City, Ind.
thesuntimesnews.com
Cities with least home inventory in Ann Arbor area
Housing has been in short supply for much of the last decade in the U.S. — though with interest rates rising and demand from buyers cooling quickly, that could change. Across the country, sellers are hesitant to bring list prices down despite their homes sitting on the market longer than they were a year ago. The number of total homes sold in May nationwide was down 8.6% year over year, according to the National Association of Realtors.
Outraged rally crowd demands ‘shut down’ of Huron River polluter
MILFORD — Activists turned out in force on Wednesday to castigate a Wixom auto supplier responsible for overwhelming the city wastewater system with a toxic chemical release that sparked a ‘no contact’ advisory with the Huron River. The crowd at Heavner Canoe Rental in Milford was angry...
Tribar employee overrode alarm 460 times before Huron River spill
LANSING, MI — An employee at Tribar Technologies in Wixom overrode the company’s waste treatment alarms 460 times in the span of nearly three hours on the night which state regulators believe a toxic chemical release to the Huron River initially began last weekend. That extraordinary detail is...
Sign posted on door announces permanent closure of Ann Arbor Jimmy John’s
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor Jimmy John’s has closed permanently, according to a sign posted on the restaurant’s door. It’s unclear exactly when Jimmy John’s, 342 S. State St., closed. A sign on the door reads, “This location has permanently closed. We are so sorry for the inconvenience. Thank you for all the years of support!”
Concerns over massive contamination plume has some calling for EPA action
A massive contamination plume in groundwater in the Ann Arbor area is continuing to spread and no one knows where or if it will stop.
thesalinepost.com
Saline Planners Grant Conditional Recommendation for Marijuana Retail Center
The Saline planning commission voted to recommend a special land use and preliminary site plan for a medical retail center at 465 E. Michigan Ave., the current home of the Come Dancing studio. The planning commission met July 27. Oudia Abdulnoor of Green Trend, Inc., applied to the city for...
Permit for winery near Ann Arbor advances after years of debate
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - With grapes in the ground and after more than two years of consideration, a permit for a new winery on a 70-acre farm between Ann Arbor and Dexter is finally moving forward. But in order to make plans for the commercial vineyard and wine tasting room...
HometownLife.com
Plans roll forward with proposed Westland marijuana facility
The quest for Westland to become a major destination in the marijuana industry took another step this month. A third marijuana business, this one planned on the north side of Cherry Hill west of Newburgh, recently received recommendation from the city's planning commission for a special land use and site plan.
Wayne County announces hazardous waste collection events
Wayne County residents with unused gardening fertilizers, old electronics and dead car batteries, among other things, will have an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted hazardous waste this weekend. Wayne County will launch the first of two upcoming household hazardous waste disposal events on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Second Ebenezer Church, 14601 Dequindre Street in Detroit. ...
