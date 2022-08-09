Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Illinois State Police say they found West Englewood woman's stolen Kia, but she wasn't told
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ms. Juanita Blalock's car was stolen from in front of her house in West Englewood this past Sunday after she returned from church. We told you her story on Thursday. She was one of hundreds of Kia and Hyundai drivers victimized by a spike in car thefts in Cook County and beyond this summer. It so happens that CBS 2's Tara Molina got a call from Illinois State Police after our Thursday story aired. It turns out state police found the 2020 Kia Sportage early this week – but no one called Blalock until we got involved....
Man Dies After Being Rescued From Lake Michigan Near Grant Park
A man died Thursday night shortly after he was rescued from Lake Michigan near Grant Park. Carnell Williams, 45, was pulled from Lake Michigan about 7:15 p.m. near the 700 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said. He was transported in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital,...
Sauganash crash: Boy, 5, dies after being hit by 2 cars on Far NW Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police said 5-year-old Taha was hit by two drivers, but only one stopped.
fox32chicago.com
Men wanted in Mall of America shooting arrested in Chicago
(FOX 9) - Bloomington police said the two men wanted in the shooting at the Mall of America were arrested Thursday in Illinois after they were spotted getting haircuts. The alleged shooter, 21-year-old Shamar Lark, and the man police said directed Lark to fire the shots, 23-year-old Rashad May, had been on the run for the last week.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago girl struck by gunfire while taking driver's ed behind-the-wheel course
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl was shot and injured during driver’s ed in the city’s Roseland neighborhood Thursday. The teen’s mom spoke with FOX 32 and said her daughter was taking her last driving exam when gunshots rang out around noon. "She was just still in shock,...
cwbchicago.com
Man mugged at least 3 elderly women outside Portage Park grocery store, but the store manager refused to help police, prosecutors say
Prosecutors have charged a Chicago man with robbing three women, the youngest being 75-years-old, outside a Portage Park grocery store since late July. Incredibly, prosecutors said, the store manager took pictures of the robber after the first incident, but they refused to help police with the investigation. Oswaldo Garza, 44,...
cwbchicago.com
Man stabbed at Fullerton Red Line station, offender leaves her ID at the scene
A 37-year-old man is in serious condition after being stabbed in the neck on the Fullerton Red Line platform Tuesday evening, Chicago police said. But, in an interesting twist, the assailant apparently dropped her phone and ID before she escaped. Police said the victim and a woman were arguing on...
Float Your Blues Away This Weekend at Illinois’ New Summer Float Party
Tubing down a river is a beloved pastime for many people of all ages in the Stateline area, but do you love tubing/floating enough to brave the waters of the Chicago River this weekend? (The correct answer here is, YES!) Chicago's New Summer Float Party. For the first time ever...
One Website says they found the Best Dive Bar in all of Illinois
Inherently if you say you found the Best Dive bar in a certain city or state then you probably haven't because a truly great dive bar should be impossible for major websites to find. But that didn't stop this one site from claiming they found the best dive bar in the Land of Lincoln, and from the looks of it...they may be right.
wfxrtv.com
Baby taken during Illinois violent home invasion found safe
CHICAGO, Ill. (WGN) — An eight-month-old girl has been safely returned after being taken during a violent home invasion in Chicago’s Irving Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police. The invasion happened in the 3800 block of North Richmond around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Police said a...
Late night car meet-up turns violent in Marquette Park, area residents voice concerns
Some residents of the Marquette Park area say something has to be done about late-night car “meet-ups” or “take-overs” after one turned violent last Saturday night.
Owner ‘devastated’ after small dog stolen from parked car in River North
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago Police or Lost Dogs Illinois.
Truck wrecked in crash under Edens Expressway overpass
SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- A box truck was left wrecked and wedged underneath an overpass on the Edens Expressway Wednesday afternoon. Illinois State Police were called at 4 p.m. to the Church Street underpass on the inbound side of the Edens, on the boundary of Skokie and Morton Grove.A flatbed tow truck had been towing a box truck on one of its flatbed tow trucks, and the box truck turned out to be too tall for the 14-foot 2-inch clearance at the Church Street underpass.The box truck hit the overpass above, and pieces of concrete fell from the overpass, state...
'I was running for my life': Mom of 6 says quick-thinking saved her in Englewood attack, robbery
A South Side woman a mother of six said she escaped what could have been a worse fate and hopes her story can help others.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago party bus driver charged after sideswiping 13 cars in Lake View East
CHICAGO - A party bus driver is facing several charges after sideswiping over a dozen cars Saturday afternoon in the Lake View East neighborhood. Gregory Baldwin, 45, is accused of driving south on North Broadway around 3 p.m. when he started striking cars with the party bus, according to Chicago police.
Suburban shelter helps rescued beagles find healthy, happy homes
SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. — The phrase ‘Sweet Home Chicago’ has even more significance this week as more than 100 beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility arrived in the suburbs in search of a forever home. The canines are part of what’s said to be one of...
fox32chicago.com
Family files lawsuit as Pilsen mom remains on life-support after I-55 road-rage shooting involving off-duty Ch
CHICAGO - A Pilsen woman remains on life-support after she was shot during an exchange of gunfire between her boyfriend and an off-duty Chicago police officer on the Stevenson Expressway last week. A lawsuit filed Wednesday claims the officer fired first during the road-rage incident, striking Lizbeth Urbina in the...
cwbchicago.com
Woman foils carjacking attempt near Magnificent Mile overnight, but another woman wasn’t so fortunate in Rogers Park
Police are investigating an attempted carjacking that occurred near the Magnificent Mile overnight. Detectives are also investigating a successful hijacking in Rogers Park on Monday evening. Most recently, a 25-year-old woman foiled a carjacking as she sat in her car in the 800 block of North Rush Street around 1:31...
Old Illinois Mining Site Transformed Into A Crystal Clear Blue Water Beach
You only have a few more weeks to check out this amazing Illinois beach before it shuts down for the year. In the early 1950s a mining company named Vulcan Materials began digging for sand and stone at a site on the outskirts of Crystal Lake that is now named Three Oaks Recreation Area.
Chicago man 'smirked' before firing shots at group of people, killing man and wounding woman: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A man at a block party in Bronzeville pulled out a gun and opened fire following an argument in June, killing a man and wounding a woman, Cook County prosecutors said in court Wednesday. Rashon Kyle, 23, "smirked" before raising the gun and began firing at a group...
