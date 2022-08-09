ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Illinois State Police say they found West Englewood woman's stolen Kia, but she wasn't told

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ms. Juanita Blalock's car was stolen from in front of her house in West Englewood this past Sunday after she returned from church. We told you her story on Thursday. She was one of hundreds of Kia and Hyundai drivers victimized by a spike in car thefts in Cook County and beyond this summer. It so happens that CBS 2's Tara Molina got a call from Illinois State Police after our Thursday story aired. It turns out state police found the 2020 Kia Sportage early this week – but no one called Blalock until we got involved....
fox32chicago.com

Men wanted in Mall of America shooting arrested in Chicago

(FOX 9) - Bloomington police said the two men wanted in the shooting at the Mall of America were arrested Thursday in Illinois after they were spotted getting haircuts. The alleged shooter, 21-year-old Shamar Lark, and the man police said directed Lark to fire the shots, 23-year-old Rashad May, had been on the run for the last week.
cwbchicago.com

Man mugged at least 3 elderly women outside Portage Park grocery store, but the store manager refused to help police, prosecutors say

Prosecutors have charged a Chicago man with robbing three women, the youngest being 75-years-old, outside a Portage Park grocery store since late July. Incredibly, prosecutors said, the store manager took pictures of the robber after the first incident, but they refused to help police with the investigation. Oswaldo Garza, 44,...
KICK AM 1530

One Website says they found the Best Dive Bar in all of Illinois

Inherently if you say you found the Best Dive bar in a certain city or state then you probably haven't because a truly great dive bar should be impossible for major websites to find. But that didn't stop this one site from claiming they found the best dive bar in the Land of Lincoln, and from the looks of it...they may be right.
wfxrtv.com

Baby taken during Illinois violent home invasion found safe

CHICAGO, Ill. (WGN) — An eight-month-old girl has been safely returned after being taken during a violent home invasion in Chicago’s Irving Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police. The invasion happened in the 3800 block of North Richmond around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Police said a...
CBS Chicago

Truck wrecked in crash under Edens Expressway overpass

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- A box truck was left wrecked and wedged underneath an overpass on the Edens Expressway Wednesday afternoon. Illinois State Police were called at 4 p.m. to the Church Street underpass on the inbound side of the Edens, on the boundary of Skokie and Morton Grove.A flatbed tow truck had been towing a box truck on one of its flatbed tow trucks, and the box truck turned out to be too tall for the 14-foot 2-inch clearance at the Church Street underpass.The box truck hit the overpass above, and pieces of concrete fell from the overpass, state...
