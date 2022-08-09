ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial literacy manager offer tips on budgeting

By Cameron Brewer
 3 days ago

With access to online shopping and banking, it can be challenging to properly budget and inflation only adds an increase to what you would normally be spending.

“A budget is really the primary tool to help you meet your financial goals and know what’s coming in versus what’s going out,” Bank of North Dakota Financial Literacy Manager Lance Lance Hill said.

Also, unexpected life situations happen which is why an emergency fund needs to be established before an emergency takes place.

“You might potentially lose a job, you could have a medical issue, a vehicle issue, it’s just good to have some padding in your life,” Hill said.

Hill said It’s simple, after paying your bills keep track of what you spend out of your monthly income.

“The more clarity you have in reaching your goals, the odds are the better chance you are of meeting your goal. Fuzzy goals don’t really happen if you can be clear about what you want, what your financial goals are,” Hill said.

Let’s not forget about those credit cards which can be an easy way to land in debt, but Hill has some advice for that too.

“Talk to the people you owe money to; your creditors. They don’t want you to fall behind, they want to help you out as best as possible. Talk to your creditors to keep that communication open,” Hill said.

Cadrene Heslop

Social Security Check Increase Possible Next Year

Are you retiring in 2023? Do you have a retired loved one? You and this person could get a higher social security check next year. The move is one of the largest cost-of-living payout changes in decades. The hope is to help senior citizens' incomes keep up with inflation. The check value could jump by $175 in 2023. Experts are already saying the increase will not be enough. What is the claim? Seniors will still face difficulties paying their bills as prices keep rising. (source)
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
KX News

KX News

