Man Utd set for more transfer woe as Leeds ‘close to agreeing transfer fee’ with Watford for Ismaila Sarr
MANCHESTER UNITED are set to suffer a further transfer blow as target Ismaila Sarr reportedly closes in on a switch to Leeds United. Sarr, 24, has previously been linked with an Old Trafford switch and his wonder goal this week led to fresh speculation they were chasing him again. We...
Paris Saint-Germain 'open talks with Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford' over shock transfer
Paris Saint-Germain are lining up a shock move for Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, according to reports in France. PSG are interested in signing the England international and have opened talks with the forward's camp, according to French publication L'Equipe, as reported by Get French Football News. The report comes...
Marcus Rashford to make staying at Manchester under Erik ten Hag his priority amid PSG interest
Paris Saint Germain have been in contact with the entourage of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. This does not come as much of a surprise to many, as it was widely reported that Rashford was a target for the French club should Kylian Mbappe have left this summer. Although there...
Ex-Manchester United Star Insists We Should Not Judge Adrien Rabiot Yet Amid Juventus Exit Links
Ex-Manchester United star Paul Parker has said that we should not judge Adrien Rabiot yet, amid his Juventus exit links.
Team News: Manchester City vs Bournemouth
Erling Haaland got on the score sheet, and will be confident of adding to his tally against a newly promoted side in Bournemouth when the Cherries come the Etihad on Saturday lunch time.
Premier League betting: Back 7/1 Joe Willock to score, Fulham to win at Wolves
Our tipster Jones Knows began the season with a bang, tipping up Ben White to be carded at 6/1 and he has three bets to attack this weekend. Noticing Ben White switching to right-back for Arsenal proved to be a profitable spot as the season kicked off with a 6/1 winner for this column as he just could not resist wiping out card-drawing-king Wilfried Zaha. It was truly lovely stuff.
Raheem Sterling reveals why he joined Chelsea from Man City
Raheem Sterling has revealed his primary reasons for joining Chelsea from Premier League champions Manchester City.
Five key battles to watch out for in 2022/23 Premier League Gameweek 2
5 key battles to look out for in the second week of Premier League action, including Steven Gerrard vs Frank Lampard.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Crystal Palace - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace.
Everton ditch club crest in new 2022/23 third kit
Everton have released their third kit for the 2022/23 season.
Report: Manchester United French Target Midfielder Adrien Rabiot From Juventus Reluctant To Join The Old Trafford Side
According to claims, French Midfielder Adrien Rabiot has a clear stance regarding a move to Manchester United.
Florentino Perez laughs off Cristiano Ronaldo return to Real Madrid talk
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez appears to have closed the door on a return to the club for Cristiano Ronaldo.
Man City predicted lineup vs Bournemouth - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Etihad.
Transfer news: United pursue Watford's Sarr
After ending their interest in Bologna's 33-year-old Austria striker Marko Arnautovic, Manchester United will now turn their attention to prising Watford's Senegalese attacker Ismaila Sarr, 24, away from the Championship club. (Sun), external. United have also been offered the chance to sign Spain international and former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata,...
Tottenham launch vibrant new third kit for 2022/23 season
Tottenham have launched a new third kit for 2022/23 featuring a bold all-over pattern in two shades of blue.
WSL transfer window: Summer 2022 completed deals
Every completed WSL transfer in the 2022 summer window.
Report: Manchester City Plotting Late Swoop For Arsenal's Kieran Tierney
Manchester City are in the hunt for a new left-back, and may turn their attention to Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney. Arsenal signed Manchester City's left-back this summer in Oleksandr Zinchenko, it may be Manchester City who now attempt to sign their left-back.
West Brom 1-0 Sheff Utd: Karlan Grant nets winner to see off Blades in Carabao Cup
Substitute Karlan Grant headed West Brom into the Carabao Cup second round as they edged Sheffield United 1-0 at The Hawthorns. Grant's 73rd-minute effort - just three minutes after coming on - secured a tie at Sky Bet League One Derby in a game full of chances. United, who made...
Ralf Rangnick advises Man United target to stay at current club
It didn’t take Ralf Rangnick long to discover that Manchester United was a sinking ship unable to be turned around whilst the current personnel at the club continue to oversee it. The German accepted a role as interim manager last season with an eye on becoming an advisor for...
Man Utd Women to face Aston Villa at Old Trafford
Manchester United have confirmed they will play their Women's Super League game against Aston Villa at Old Trafford in December. The game, which is scheduled for 12pm on Sunday 4th December will be the third women's fixture at Old Trafford this year, after United played Everton there last season, and England's Euro 2022 opener against Austria.
