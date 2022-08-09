ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League betting: Back 7/1 Joe Willock to score, Fulham to win at Wolves

Our tipster Jones Knows began the season with a bang, tipping up Ben White to be carded at 6/1 and he has three bets to attack this weekend. Noticing Ben White switching to right-back for Arsenal proved to be a profitable spot as the season kicked off with a 6/1 winner for this column as he just could not resist wiping out card-drawing-king Wilfried Zaha. It was truly lovely stuff.
Transfer news: United pursue Watford's Sarr

After ending their interest in Bologna's 33-year-old Austria striker Marko Arnautovic, Manchester United will now turn their attention to prising Watford's Senegalese attacker Ismaila Sarr, 24, away from the Championship club. (Sun), external. United have also been offered the chance to sign Spain international and former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata,...
Ralf Rangnick advises Man United target to stay at current club

It didn’t take Ralf Rangnick long to discover that Manchester United was a sinking ship unable to be turned around whilst the current personnel at the club continue to oversee it. The German accepted a role as interim manager last season with an eye on becoming an advisor for...
Man Utd Women to face Aston Villa at Old Trafford

Manchester United have confirmed they will play their Women's Super League game against Aston Villa at Old Trafford in December. The game, which is scheduled for 12pm on Sunday 4th December will be the third women's fixture at Old Trafford this year, after United played Everton there last season, and England's Euro 2022 opener against Austria.
