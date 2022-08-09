ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

COM's Sickle Cell Club is doing some amazing things

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iBLDP_0hAHcTf200
College of the Mainland

College of the Mainland

During the spring semester, the Sickle Cell Club along with Dr. Mubiru, Club Advisor/Assistant Professor of Biology, raised more than $2,000 to purchase a Gazelle sickle cell diagnostic machine to donate to the Kiboga Hospital in Uganda.

Since raising the funds, the club has worked with a company to purchase and deliver the donated equipment to the hospital.

We are very proud of the Sickle Cell Club’s hard work in making it happen!

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Area Entertainer

Jason is a youth ambassador with #NoKidHungry

· Everyone, say hi to Jason. working this summer with Nebraska Appleseed to ensure that kids and teens in Nebraska have something healthy to eat throughout the summer. Jason has personal experience in food insecurity, remembering a childhood where food wasn't always available and worrying about bills and budgets at the end of each month.
NEBRASKA STATE
Bay Area Entertainer

Kid's Cooking Club needs y'alls help...

We need y'alls help with donations. We love to give back to our community. The class is set up to help parents and Kids be able to get along in the kitchen. The class is hands-on we teach the kid's how to use everyday items that they have at home to create meals.
TEXAS CITY, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
599K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy