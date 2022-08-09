COM's Sickle Cell Club is doing some amazing things

College of the Mainland

During the spring semester, the Sickle Cell Club along with Dr. Mubiru, Club Advisor/Assistant Professor of Biology, raised more than $2,000 to purchase a Gazelle sickle cell diagnostic machine to donate to the Kiboga Hospital in Uganda.

Since raising the funds, the club has worked with a company to purchase and deliver the donated equipment to the hospital.

We are very proud of the Sickle Cell Club’s hard work in making it happen!