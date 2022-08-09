ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, IL

WCIA

Sangamon Co. coroner: Teenager dead after shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are investigating after they said a teenager was killed in a shooting Wednesday night. In a news release, the Sangamon County coroner said the 16-year-old was pronounced dead at a Springfield hospital. Preliminary autopsy results indicated he died after being shot in the head. Springfield Police said they were called […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
edglentoday.com

Edwardsville, Other Fire Agencies, Attack Fire On St. Louis Street

EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Fire Department, backed up by multiple other fire agencies, attacked a fully involved residence over a garage fire in the 800 block of St. Louis Street in Edwardsville on Wednesday. The residence was occupied at the time of the fire, but everyone was able to get...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KFVS12

1 employee hospitalized after massive fire engulfs Metro East recycling center

MADISON, Ill. (KMOV) – Nearly 200 first responders are on scene after a five-alarm fire ripped through a Metro East recycling center. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. Wednesday on Fox Industrial Drive in Madison, Illinois. Heavy black smoke was seen across the area as flames shot out of the Interco building. Workers were inside recycling batteries, Madison Mayor John Hamm III said. A male employee was hospitalized after being burned by the flames. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
MADISON, IL
spotonillinois.com

Three charged with drug felonies

Felony methamphetamine charges have been fined in Madison County against a Jerseyville resident. Kelsey S. Chandler, 31, of Jerseyville, was charged with methamphetamine trafficking and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, both Class 1 felonies, as well as possession... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 06:09. 04:13. 04:13. 04:13.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
edglentoday.com

South Roxana Police Arrest Godfrey Man On Multiple Charges After High-Speed Chase

SOUTH ROXANA - On Monday, August 8, 2022, the South Roxana Police Department Sgt. Lewis Haines attempted to stop a motorcycle for traffic-related offenses, when the driver fled from the traffic stop, a short pursuit took place that ended at Madison and Illinois 111. The motorcycle was reported stolen out of Missouri. This is the second Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding case the South Roxana Police Department filed in two days through the State's Attorney’s Office.
SOUTH ROXANA, IL
WCIA

Local nursing homes fined by state

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Man charged in connection to burglary

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County state’s attorney said a Decatur man was arrested and charged in connection to a burglary. In a news release, State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Jeffrey Pettyjohn was charged regarding a burglary at 32 Below. She said that Pettyjohn is accused of going into the building on April […]
DECATUR, IL
nprillinois.org

Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen

Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KMZU

Fisherman recovered from lake identified

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities have identified a missing fisherman recovered at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area on Monday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the victim is identified as 61-year-old Michael Smith of St. Louis. Smith reportedly went fishing with two other men who drove into Columbia Sunday for supplies but were unable to locate him upon returning. Fire and rescue conducted a search using a drone and manually walking the banks to no avail.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Wood River Police plan active shooter training

The Wood River police department will hold an Active Shooter Response Training for surrounding police, fire and EMS departments at East Alton Wood River High School Thursday and Friday. The event will force the closure of Whitelaw Ave. near the high school for both days. Wood River Police Chief Brad...
WOOD RIVER, IL
FOX 2

19-year-old shot and killed near SLU’s campus

ST. LOUIS – A 19-year-old man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning. The shooting happened at an apartment building near SLU’s campus around 12:15 a.m. on South Grand near Forest Park Avenue. The victim died at the scene. A SLU security officer said many SLU students live at that apartment building, but the victim was not a SLU student. It […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wlds.com

RECC Seeking Tips On Theft

Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative who services customers in Sangamon, Morgan, Macoupin, Christian and Montgomery counties is asking for tips about a recent theft that occurred at their headquarters on Illinois Route 104 in rural Auburn. RECC is offering $500 for information about a theft that occurred at their property around...
AUBURN, IL

