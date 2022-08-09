Increasing heat with flood watch in effect

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! After a calm start to the workweek, we’re in store for some changes on Tuesday. Monsoon moisture will start to move back into southern Utah while the heat increases up north.

A Flood Watch has been issued for SW Utah and will begin at 1 p.m. this afternoon and continue through the evening. Storms that develop could produce heavy rain over these areas and flash flooding is a major concern. Areas that would likely see flash flooding and should be avoided are slot canyons, normally dry washes, and areas near recent burn scars.

An area of high pressure will bring southwesterly winds to most of the state on Tuesday which will have different impacts depending on where you are. In southern Utah, increased monsoon moisture will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms with the best chance being in southwestern Utah.

Isolated storms will be possible for the rest of southern Utah. By the time you get north of I-70, the moisture will have not made it that far. With dry skies and a southerly wind, daytime highs will increase by about 5 degrees compared to Monday resulting in a high near 100 in Salt Lake City. If we get to 100°, we will break the record for triple-digit days ever seen in a year. Right now, we’re sitting at 21.

The heat will be short-lived in northern Utah as monsoon moisture will start to move in by the middle of the week. By Wednesday, isolated storms will be possible in northern Utah while storms will be scattered down south. Daytime highs will also come down slightly across the board as well. By Thursday, there will be a good coverage of showers and thunderstorms across the state as daytime highs drop a little lower, to just below seasonal averages. This will mean low 90s for the Wasatch Front, low to mid 80s for the Wasatch Back, mid 80s in Iron County, and mid 90s in St. George.

This active weather pattern will likely be sticking around through the weekend and possibly into next week with each day bringing a chance for showers and storms with wet weather being most prevalent during the afternoon and evening hours.

As monsoon moisture returns, so does the risk of flash flooding at our National Parks. Be sure to keep this in mind if you have any plans this week!

Bottom Line — Moisture will begin to increase in southern Utah on Tuesday while the heat cranks up in northern Utah ahead of even more changes midweek!

