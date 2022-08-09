ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

TechCrunch

Startups, if your CEO isn’t running your fundraising, you’re doing it wrong

I’m using the job title “salesperson” here — but I’ve also seen social media outreach folks, marketing people, and even PR folks reaching out to investors. All around, it’s a really poor indicator for a high-value investment, and I know of a large number of investors who won’t even really look at the investment opportunity.
pymnts

PYMNTS Intelligence: How Big-Ticket Retailers Can Deploy BNPL to Drive Sales

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) services have quickly gained a large foothold in the retail scene, becoming a household name in digital payments within a short period of time. A recent study found that 25% of eCommerce shoppers in the United Kingdom now use BNPL, for example, with 20,000 different merchants offering it at the point of sale. These services have traditionally been the domain of younger, lower-income demographics such as millennials and Generation Z, who use BNPL to fund purchases they otherwise could not afford.
pymnts

PayGround Adds BNPL Payment Financing Tools to Platform

Health fintech PayGround recently launched a new platform that will let health providers give patients easy access to financing for medical care, the company said in a release. PayGround announced the launch of the app-based service with the slogan: “Get healthy now, pay later.”. One feature of the service...
pymnts

Today in B2B Payments: DocuPhase Buys Workflow Automation Firm Frevvo; Freightos Moves Beyond Sea and Air

Today in B2B payments, B2B automation services provider DocuPhase adds workflow automation company Frevvo to help grow its work in educational fields, and global freight and booking platform Freightos has expanded its scope beyond sea and air to land transportation. DocuPhase, which provides B2B automation services, has bought workflow automation...
Ellen Contreras

Local merchant services company helping Treasure Coast businesses manage operating costs to hedge rising inflation

EPSG Credit Card Processing interview at Treasure Coast Connector iHeart radio/podcast talk showEllen Contreras. Costs are going up for consumers in all areas – gas, groceries, medical, products, services, etc. Business owners are also having a tough time managing their costs as well. Inflation, talks of recession, the political climate is making everyone think twice before spending.
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
AOL Corp

8 remote jobs that pay at least $20 per hour

It might seem like everyone wants to work from home these days, and it's not terribly surprising. After all, remote jobs allow you to save time and money you would otherwise spend on commuting. Plus, they allow you to do all that while working from the comfort of your own home (or wherever you want).
NewsBreak
Economy
GOBankingRates

8 Remote Jobs That Pay $100K

Working remotely has many benefits. It can permit a better work-life balance, allow you save on the expenses of commuting and professional clothing, and might even help you be more productive. It...
travelnoire.com

Traveling Nurses' Pay Are Plummeting Back To Pre-Covid Rates

Through 2020-2021, surges in Covid-19 hospitalizations combined with staffing shortages made many hospitals rely on travel nurses. As demands surged, so did the cost of travel nurse contracts. However, as Covid-19 hospitalizations have decreased, many travel nurses are experiencing abrupt pay cuts or straight-up illegal contract cancellations. Covid-19 Prompts Demand...
Fortune

Why a recession will boost remote work

An art installation entitled 'Garden of Eden' and representing an abandoned workspace at Fondazione Prada in Milan, Italy, on March 30, 2022. U.S. employers added more jobs in July than forecast, dispelling the notion of a cooling labor market that gives executives more power to force employees to comply with their demands.
pymnts

FTC Probes $200M Bitmark Crypto Hack

In what is its first investigation into cryptocurrency markets, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is looking into the Bitmark currency exchange over the December 2021 hack that cost consumers $200 million. According to an FTC order filed Wednesday (Aug. 11), the agency denied a request by Bitmart operators Bachi.Tech Corp....
pymnts

pymnts

