Billionaire Marc ‘It's Time to Build’ Andreesen Is a NIMBY
On Friday, The Atlantic reported that Silicon Valley billionaire and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen went out of his way to try and derail an effort by Atherton, California to allow just over 100 multifamily housing units in the town over the next decade. Atherton, where Andreessen lives, is the most expensive zip code in the nation.
Google Fiber just announced its biggest expansion in 7 years
It’s been a few years since Google Fiber made headline news. In 2016, a year after Google Fiber spun off into its own subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., Google put expansion plans on hold. In the years since, Google has been slowly building out its network in the cities and regions that it already services. But this week, CEO Dinni Jain announced the first major expansion for the service since it rolled out to four new markets in 2015.
Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Signs Another Hospital Client Contract
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that a Connecticut based hospital has executed a contract for a K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR). From a patient’s point of view, hospitals are an open welcoming place where healthcare is provided, and family and friends can provide support to those recovering. Behind the scenes, advanced security measures like Knightscope’s ASRs are put into place to keep the atmosphere open and welcoming and eliminate the violence that is becoming too common in the hospital environment. The K5 will be patrolling the hospital’s parking garage to ensure the safety of its staff, patients and visitors to improve the overall experience when healthcare is needed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005580/en/ Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Signs Another Hospital Client Contract (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0