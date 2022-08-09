ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore Sports Network

South Howell, NJ Little League offers reward for info on vandalism

HOWELL — A Little League that plays its games in late summer and fall finds itself scrambling after its snack bar and equipment room were vandalized. The Howell South Little League’s snack bar and equipment room at the fields in Deerwood Park in the Ramtown section was broken into late Thursday night or early Friday morning, according to South League president Rory Durnin.
HOWELL, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
City
Point Pleasant, NJ
Point Pleasant, NJ
Sports
Toms River, NJ
Football
Toms River, NJ
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Football Games#Concussion#American Football#The Shore Sports Network
Shore Sports Network

Do New Jersey Lifeguards Have To Attempt A Rescue During A Shark Attack?

Shark attacks have been on the rise over the last few months. It almost feels like new shark encounters are being reported on daily. It got me thinking: What are Jersey Shore lifeguards trained to do in the event of a shark attack?. [video mp4="https://townsquare.media/site/393/files/2022/07/attachment-What-Are-Lifeguards-Trained-To-Do-During-A-Shark-Attack_-Made-by-Headliner.mp4"][/video]. Thank you to Ortley Beach...
ANIMALS
Shore Sports Network

Shore Sports Network

Toms River, NJ
990
Followers
2K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

Shore Sports Network has the best sports coverage for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy