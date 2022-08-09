Read full article on original website
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil FishYana BostongirlBrielle, NJ
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Summer Skincare Secrets Shared by Dr. Ram Chandra MD of Anara Med Spa in East Brunswick, New JerseyBridget MulroyEast Brunswick, NJ
LOCAL Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina ReviewFlour, Eggs and YeastEnglishtown, NJ
You Can Cruise Around the Jersey Shore on this Floating Tiki BarTravel Maven
Baseball – Toms River East Survives Again, Moves One Game From Little League World Series
BRISTOL, CONN. -- Logan Macchia once again led Toms River East Little League to the edge of the finish line in his team's quest for a second straight Little League World Series berth, but in order to get across the line, he needed some help from his defense, as well as Little League's replay role.
South Howell, NJ Little League offers reward for info on vandalism
HOWELL — A Little League that plays its games in late summer and fall finds itself scrambling after its snack bar and equipment room were vandalized. The Howell South Little League’s snack bar and equipment room at the fields in Deerwood Park in the Ramtown section was broken into late Thursday night or early Friday morning, according to South League president Rory Durnin.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/12
11 - 20 mph (Gust 24 mph) 9 - 17 knots (Gust 21 knots) TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A slight chance of showers this morning. N swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells.
Beware of a Disgusting T-Shirt Scam Spreading in NJ Shore Facebook Groups
Local Facebooks can be a helpful resource. People look to them for recommendations about businesses, to discuss neighborhood happenings, and to gather as a community. However, some people are taking advantage of this. And the latest way they're scamming people is absolutely gross. As I scrolled Facebook this week, I...
Crumbl Cookies Opens More NJ Stores – Can We Get One in Ocean County?
The store opened in time for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which was yesterday, August 4th. There's nothing more comforting than the taste of a freshly baked cookie. Crumbl Cookies, a chain that everyone's been obsessing over (and rightfully so), takes the cookies we all know and love to the next level.
Reality Star Teresa Giudice Celebrated Her Bridal Shower in Asbury Park, NJ
My invite must have gotten lost in the mail. Word on the street is, that Teresa Giudice's big wedding is coming up soon, and like most brides, she celebrated her upcoming nuptials with a shower. What's even more exciting, is that the bride-to-be had her shower in Asbury Park!. The...
Popular Wedding Venue In Monmouth County, NJ Is Closing After 16 Years
Even more than 2 years later, that stupid COVID-19 Pandemic is still having a major impact on our businesses. Unfortunately, another one has had to permanently close their doors. According to NJ.com, wedding venue and banquet hall known as Sterling Gardens in Matawan has closed. The venue revealed the news...
NJ Housewife Teresa Giudice’s Huge Wedding Was Saturday, But Her Own Family Didn’t Go
It looks like the on-again-off-again Giudice/Gorga family feud is back on. This past Saturday was the wedding reality tv fans have been looking forward to for ages. New Jersey Housewife Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas tied the knot after over two years of dating. The wedding was huge (and so...
8th Avenue Beach in Brick, NJ Now Closed Because It’s Not There Anymore?
We have a beach closure in Brick, but not for any typical reason you would expect. According to News12.com, the 8th Avenue beach is currently closed to sunbathers and swimmers because it basically disappeared on us. The weird part is that there was no insane storm or hurricane. Usually when...
New Jersey Concertgoers Will 100% Relate To Hilarious Viral Ticketmaster Meme
What is the most you would ever pay for any given concert ticket?. Well current concert ticket prices blow these numbers out of the water. Prices are inflated just about everywhere right now. New Jersey fans were infuriated after floor tickets to see Bruce Springsteen were listed for $1,000 or...
New Animal Law Passed In Arkansas Is Desperately Needed In New Jersey
My name is Nicole Murray and I am an avid animal lover. Dogs in particular are one of my favorites. But not just any dogs - rescues. There was a law passed in a small town in Arkansas that supports our rescues and it is needed in the Garden State BIG TIME.
Do New Jersey Lifeguards Have To Attempt A Rescue During A Shark Attack?
Shark attacks have been on the rise over the last few months. It almost feels like new shark encounters are being reported on daily. It got me thinking: What are Jersey Shore lifeguards trained to do in the event of a shark attack?. [video mp4="https://townsquare.media/site/393/files/2022/07/attachment-What-Are-Lifeguards-Trained-To-Do-During-A-Shark-Attack_-Made-by-Headliner.mp4"][/video]. Thank you to Ortley Beach...
