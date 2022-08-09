ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian dead after crash near Spring Valley

By Ana Gutierrez
8 News Now
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating an early Tuesday morning crash that left a pedestrian dead.

Police responded to the incident at around 4 a.m. in the southwest valley near Rainbow Boulevard and Palmyra Avenue.

According to police, the driver was traveling southbound on South Rainbow Boulevard in the left lane toward the intersection with Palmyra. The pedestrian was crossing South Rainbow Boulevard in an unknown direction when she was hit by the vehicle and projected forward.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

8 News Now

