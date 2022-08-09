Pedestrian dead after crash near Spring Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating an early Tuesday morning crash that left a pedestrian dead.

Police responded to the incident at around 4 a.m. in the southwest valley near Rainbow Boulevard and Palmyra Avenue.

According to police, the driver was traveling southbound on South Rainbow Boulevard in the left lane toward the intersection with Palmyra. The pedestrian was crossing South Rainbow Boulevard in an unknown direction when she was hit by the vehicle and projected forward.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released.

