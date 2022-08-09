Read full article on original website
The End of Summer Began on July 4
So on Tuesday at what was a Shore Conference Football Media event at Monmouth University I was talking with several athletic directors about how fast the summer has gone. Ironically one of them felt the same way I did and that is the end of summer really begins on July 4th which many consider the real start of the season. We could not agree more that our nation’s birthday was at the very least the beginning of the end and I’d like to offer an explanation.
Baseball – Toms River East Survives Again, Moves One Game From Little League World Series
BRISTOL, CONN. -- Logan Macchia once again led Toms River East Little League to the edge of the finish line in his team's quest for a second straight Little League World Series berth, but in order to get across the line, he needed some help from his defense, as well as Little League's replay role.
Let’s Support Toms River East Little League Good Luck in Tonight’s Game
WATCH TONIGHT'S PLAYOFF GAME TOMS RIVER EAST VS FAIRFIELD AMERICAN OF CONNECTICUT AT 7 PM ON ESPN 2 (XFINITY CHANNEL 68 OR HD 851) These days it seems more and more people are looking for something to make themselves feel better, something to rally behind and cheer on. Tonight may be the night to do just that for us here at the Jersey Shore.
Toms River, NJ East Little League targets their focus on New York ahead of Metro Championship game
It was an action-packed, nail-biting, thrilling game played by Toms River East Little League on Wednesday night as they topped Fairfield, Connecticut 3-1 featuring a top-tier pitching performance by Logan Macchia who also hit a massive two-run homerun to go along with stellar defense by the entire team. "We knew...
Toms River East Little League is One Win From the World Series Let’s Rally Tonight!
Once again the kids from Toms River East are thrilling their fans and family as they continue another successful Little League season. Toms River East Little League is now just one game away from the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. All of us at Townsquare Media - 92.7 WOBM want to congratulate you on a great season!
Search for schools superintendent typically not a silent process in NJ
Parents of children who attend public school in Paterson have until Monday to fill out an online survey and voice their opinions about how the district is run today, and share which qualities they'd like the next leader of the district to possess. An online community forum on Thursday night...
Former NFL Star Charged With Domestic Violence in AC Casino
A former star NFL running back has been charged with assault after an apparent domestic violence dispute inside Tropicana Atlantic City. According to Atlantic City Police, they were called to Tropicana at 8:11 am Sunday, July 31 to follow up on a reported domestic violence incident involving former NFL running back Frank Gore.
Former Jets running back charged with simple assault in Atlantic City, NJ
ATLANTIC CITY — Less than two months after officially retiring from the National Football League, Frank Gore has been charged with simple assault for an alleged incident in late July at the Tropicana. According to Atlantic City police, patrol units were dispatched to the casino-resort at 8:11 a.m. on...
New Jersey Mom Gives Daughter The Most Touching, Creative Graduation Gift
Congratulations to all of the graduates who have been celebrating these past few months!. No matter what level, it is a huge accomplishment and something to be proud of. One New Jersey mom, however, got a bit creative with how she celebrated her daughter's huge accomplishment. Who knows, this could...
Could the key to revitalizing Trenton, NJ be reconfiguring a highway?
TRENTON — Municipal officials are trying to rally support for a plan to reconfigure Route 29 in one downtown section of the city. According to Mayor Reed Gusciora, the area between the Route 29 tunnel and the Statehouse, which is currently a multi-lane highway running in both directions, cuts the city off from the Delaware Riverfront.
Delicious New Italian Restaurant Opening in Toms River, NJ – But When?
Be prepared to get hungry. New Jersey is known for its outstanding Italian food, and this new restaurant opening soon in Toms River seems like it'll live up to our state's reputation. Earlier in November, we told you about a new restaurant called L'Osteria coming to Toms River. It looks...
The best teacher in every NJ county for 2022-2023
The New Jersey Department of Education has announced the 21 educators who've been named the state's County Teachers of the Year for 2022-2023. These individuals will network with educators throughout the state and serve as ambassadors for the state's public schools during the upcoming academic year, according to DOE. "These...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/12
11 - 20 mph (Gust 24 mph) 9 - 17 knots (Gust 21 knots) TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A slight chance of showers this morning. N swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells.
Look what good came out of Camden – Proud mom buys billboard for new Doctor daughter
To everyone who believes nothing good ever came out of Camden, Kendra Busbee would like you to meet her daughter. Since the time she was 5 years old, she wanted to be a doctor. Smalls accomplished that goal when she graduated with her doctorate in psychology from the Philadelphia College...
South Howell, NJ Little League offers reward for info on vandalism
HOWELL — A Little League that plays its games in late summer and fall finds itself scrambling after its snack bar and equipment room were vandalized. The Howell South Little League’s snack bar and equipment room at the fields in Deerwood Park in the Ramtown section was broken into late Thursday night or early Friday morning, according to South League president Rory Durnin.
Real haunted houses in NJ: Here are 15 of the best ghost tours
Mysterious, spooky, mystical, scary, and downright creepy. As New Jersey gets ready to leave summer behind and dive head first into autumn and Halloween, it’s time to start planning your ghost tour adventure. This may not be the site of the Salem witch trials, but the Garden State has...
Newark, NJ (with 19th century infrastructure) suffers catastrophic water emergency
The city of Newark and two of its suburbs continued to tell residents to boil their tap water on Wednesday a day after a post-Civil War-era water main break created a torrent of running water in the North Ward. The good news is that water pressure should return to normal...
A new water main break after catastrophic water emergency in Newark, NJ
NEWARK — Just as water pressure returned to normal from a major break in a 72-inch pipe, a second break developed early Thursday morning. The new break happened around 2 a.m. in a 30-inch main at 15th Avenue and 15th Street in the West Ward due to a pressure surge, according to Mayor Ras Baraka. Only water pressure in the Vailsburg section has been affected.
Construction of Camelot at Toms River Continues Take a Look at the Latest
Summer continues here in Ocean County and so does construction on one of the latest housing development projects in Toms River. It is "Camelot at Toms River". I was recently traveling through the area and wanted to grab some photos to show you the latest from this new addition to Toms River Township.
NJ weather: Ferocious heat is done, still sticky with some storms
Thank goodness for air conditioning. Tuesday will probably go down as the worst day of the summer, with air temperatures as high as 101 degrees and the heat index over 110 at times. I'm happy to say that the truly dangerous heat and humidity are behind us now. The first...
