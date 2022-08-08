ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breathitt County, KY

Kentucky football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game

Can Mark Stoops keep Kentucky football as a Top 25 team in the country? The 2022 season could be a massively important one for the Wildcats. With 33 wins over the past four seasons, two 10-win campaigns and four consecutive bowl wins, head coach Mark Stoops has taken Kentucky football to new heights. Sure, they may never be the Wildcats basketball program, but don’t let that diminish the level of consistency and prevalence that Kentucky has reached under Stoops.
Kentucky cruises past Dominican Republic Select Team

NASSAU, Bahamas (WYMT) - The Wildcats put on quite a show in their first game in the Bahamas. Kentucky cruised to a 108-56 win over the Dominican Republic National Select Team behind individual double-digit scoring efforts. Oscar Tshiebwe led the scoring effort with 17 points. Daimion Collins and newcomer Cason...
UK basketball blows out first opponent in the Bahamas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky had six players in double figures as they pulled away from a group of select players from the Dominican Republic for a 108-56 win to start their Big Blue Bahamas exhibition tour. Reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe led the...
Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - The death toll from last month’s devastating flooding has risen yet again. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 39th person has been confirmed dead. The latest victim was counted in Breathitt County, according to the governor. “I ask the commonwealth to join...
Crews making repairs after heavy rainfall damages Kentucky roads

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some southern Kentucky road crews are busy making repairs after Wednesday night’s rainfall. Several roads in Lincoln and Pulaski counties are closed after bridges and parts of roads were washed out. Most of the damage was in the Eubank and Waynesburg areas. Clear Fork...
Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
JUSTICE: Observations of the District Court in Clay County, Kentucky

On Monday August 8th, 2022 I had the opportunity to sit in and observe some of the proceedings in the District Court of Clay County, Kentucky. The docket began at 0930 and the familiar "All rise" was announced, just before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis entered into the courtroom on the second floor of the Clay County Courthouse.
One dead in Pulaski County crash, sheriff says

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff is investigating a fatal crash that happened late Wednesday afternoon. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, when units got to the scene of the crash, they determined Crystal Crank, 48, was driving north on Highway 27 when she crossed over into the oncoming lane.
