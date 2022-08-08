Read full article on original website
Mark Stoops has interesting response to John Calipari calling Kentucky a ‘basketball school’
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari went public Thursday with his feeling that his program needs a new practice facility, drawing an interesting response from the school’s football coach. While in the Bahamas with his team for a preseason exhibition tour, Calipari complained to reporters about the Wildcats’ 15-year-old Joe...
Mark Stoops takes issue with John Calipari's Kentucky comments
Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops is taking issue with some recent comments made by the other well known coach at his school: John Calipari. Coach Cal seemed to diminish the success of the Wildcats football team recently when he referred to Kentucky unequivocally as a "basketball school." "This ...
Kentucky football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game
Can Mark Stoops keep Kentucky football as a Top 25 team in the country? The 2022 season could be a massively important one for the Wildcats. With 33 wins over the past four seasons, two 10-win campaigns and four consecutive bowl wins, head coach Mark Stoops has taken Kentucky football to new heights. Sure, they may never be the Wildcats basketball program, but don’t let that diminish the level of consistency and prevalence that Kentucky has reached under Stoops.
Human remains found in Fleming County, KSP investigating
According to KSP, detectives and troopers found what appeared to be human remains in a wooded area.
Kentucky cruises past Dominican Republic Select Team
NASSAU, Bahamas (WYMT) - The Wildcats put on quite a show in their first game in the Bahamas. Kentucky cruised to a 108-56 win over the Dominican Republic National Select Team behind individual double-digit scoring efforts. Oscar Tshiebwe led the scoring effort with 17 points. Daimion Collins and newcomer Cason...
wdrb.com
UK basketball blows out first opponent in the Bahamas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky had six players in double figures as they pulled away from a group of select players from the Dominican Republic for a 108-56 win to start their Big Blue Bahamas exhibition tour. Reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe led the...
WTVQ
Grocery chain donates 3,500 gallons of water to Kentucky flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A truckload of 17 pallets of water, more than 3,500 gallons, was donated to Kentucky flood victims Tuesday thanks to Food Lion. Food Lion gave the water to God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington to distribute. The grocery chain is also fundraising at its...
WDTV
Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - The death toll from last month’s devastating flooding has risen yet again. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 39th person has been confirmed dead. The latest victim was counted in Breathitt County, according to the governor. “I ask the commonwealth to join...
Joe Lunardi Projects Kentucky as a No. 1 Seed in Louisville Entering Season
March Madness is seven months away but that doesn’t stop ESPN’s Joe Lunardi from releasing Bracketology updates, as crazy as that seems to do when the season hasn’t started. Lunardi was in mid-season form Tuesday, months before he slides into his Bracketology bunker with bubble updates and...
WKYT 27
Crews making repairs after heavy rainfall damages Kentucky roads
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some southern Kentucky road crews are busy making repairs after Wednesday night’s rainfall. Several roads in Lincoln and Pulaski counties are closed after bridges and parts of roads were washed out. Most of the damage was in the Eubank and Waynesburg areas. Clear Fork...
WHAS 11
Teenage boy dies days after helping flood victims in Ky.
Knott County's Aaron Crawford was helping clean a family friend's home when he started to feel sick. The 18-year-old was flown to the ICU in Lexington where he died.
clayconews.com
FINAL SENTENCING SCHEDULED IN LAUREL COUNTY FOR THREE ACCUSED SUBJECTS THAT PLED GUILTY TO THE 2020 MURDER OF A MANCHESTER, KENTUCKY MAN
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that three accused subjects are awaiting final sentencing after having pled guilty in Laurel Circuit Court to the 2020 murder of Jeremy Caldwell age 32 of Manchester, KY. Caldwell was allegedly shot dead in his vehicle during an incident which...
Police find stolen Knox County vehicle, arrest suspect
Kentucky State Police are investigating a stolen vehicle in Knox County.
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
WTVF
'Horrifying': Video shows family vehicles swept away by Kentucky floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Sunday marked Wanda Sue Miller's first day back at work since last month's flooding in Eastern Kentucky. "It was just a horrifying experience," Miller said. "I've never seen nothing like that in my life." Miller spoke via Zoom Sunday after she and her husband posted...
clayconews.com
JUSTICE: Observations of the District Court in Clay County, Kentucky
On Monday August 8th, 2022 I had the opportunity to sit in and observe some of the proceedings in the District Court of Clay County, Kentucky. The docket began at 0930 and the familiar "All rise" was announced, just before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis entered into the courtroom on the second floor of the Clay County Courthouse.
wymt.com
One dead in Pulaski County crash, sheriff says
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff is investigating a fatal crash that happened late Wednesday afternoon. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, when units got to the scene of the crash, they determined Crystal Crank, 48, was driving north on Highway 27 when she crossed over into the oncoming lane.
Five charming small towns in Kentucky that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from The Crazy Tourist website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Kentucky or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
3 plead guilty in Laurel County murder
Three individuals accused in the murder of 32-year-old Jeremy Caldwell of Manchester have all entered guilty pleas.
High-speed chase leads to Lawrence County, Kentucky drug bust
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Four people have been arrested after a high-speed chase led to a drug bust. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 9 when Sheriff Chuck T. Jackson and Chief Deputy Mason Keefer saw a vehicle passing at a high rate of […]
