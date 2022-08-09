Funeral held for couple killed in Butler Twp. shooting

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A funeral was held for two victims of Friday’s Butler Township shooting.

According to their obituary, the family of 82-year-old Clyde and 78-year-old Eva “Sally” Knox received friends at 9 a.m. at Vandalia United Methodist Church.

The funeral began at 11 a.m. at the church and interments followed at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Tipp City.

“They shared 60 wonderful years of marriage, raised two children and loved their grandchildren and family dearly,” their obituary reads.

Clyde and Sally Knox were both killed Friday along with 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and her 15-year-old daughter Kayla Anderson in their homes on Hardwicke Place in Butler Township.

The suspect, 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, was found and taken into custody in Lawrence, Kansas.

The Butler Township Police Department released the following statement Tuesday to the families on social media:

“Our hearts go out to the families of Sarah and Kayla Anderson and Clyde and Sally Knox. We are heartbroken and shocked like the rest of the community. We hope the capture of Stephen Marlow has helped to ease the community’s worries and has started the process to get justice for Sarah, Kayla, Clyde and Sally.”

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

For more information, click here

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.