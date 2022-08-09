Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna Carney
Related
Boston Globe
Meet Brato Kitchen on Spectacle Island for a lobster clambake and beers
Sunset Lobster Clambakes continue through September 1. Brato Brewhouse + Kitchen is summering on Spectacle Island. All summer long, the Brighton brewpub has provided the food during Spectacle Summer Nights on the Boston Harbor Island. Special Sunset Lobster Clambakes are happening, too, on select Thursdays through September 1. Get your...
Boston Baked Blossoms' cupcakes also double as floral decorations
SOUTH BOSTON - During the pandemic many people started new hobbies, like baking. But graphic designer Lisa Mackin came up with a whole new, delicious twist on floral decorations.Inside her kitchen in South Boston, she started "Boston Baked Blossoms." This is where the one-woman cupcake company is pumping out product that serves two purposes - cupcakes posing as flowers.Theses amazingly realistic designs she creates can be used to feed and decorate any event. From a wedding to a shower, a bride's bouquet to a table arrangement that you can eat."It can be a huge cost saving for people because they...
The oldest time capsule discovered in the U.S. was buried by Samuel Adams and Paul Revere in 1795
Opening a time capsule (generic image)Credit: Arlington National Cemetery; Public Domain Image. The oldest known time capsule in the U.S. is the Samuel Adams and Paul Revere Time Capsule. The time capsule was believed to have been buried in 1795.
A Connecticut couple found a bear eating in their kitchen. It came back the next day.
A couple caught a hungry black bear helping itself to a meal inside their Connecticut home, CBS New York reports. Bill Priest, of West Hartford, walked into his kitchen Sunday and found the intruder. He said he grabbed a chair to put between him and the animal. He eventually got...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Uma Pemmaraju, former WBZ-TV anchor and reporter, dies
BOSTON - Former WBZ-TV anchor and reporter Uma Pemmaraju has died.Pemmaraju worked at WBZ from 1992 to 1996 before heading to FOX News and then Bloomberg News in New York City.Her family told WBZ-TV's David Wade she was a "noble soul and pioneer" as an Indian-Asian American news woman of prominence.Uma Pemmaraju was 64 years old.
Daily Beast
The Tiny Bird Ruining East Coast Beach Vacations
It was a July afternoon on Duxbury Beach in Massachusetts, a perfect New England peak summer day, and things were getting heated. A young beach ranger—a college student home for the summer just trying to make a little cash—stopped traffic to allow for a wildlife crossing. A minuscule bird, almost like a cotton ball walking on toothpicks, flittered its way across the road, from one side of this narrow barrier beach to the other.
Easing into vacation aboard the Boston-to-Cape Cod train
Boston’s buttoned-up South Station doesn’t typically conjure images of fold-up beach chairs, straw hats and rolling Yeti coolers. But on weekend mornings during the summer, that is what you’ll see. Instead of frenzied passengers running to catch a train to another East Coast city, today's throng of delighted vacationers awaited the CapeFlyer, a weekend passenger train to Cape Cod. It runs during the 15 weekends of summer — up until Labor Day — from Boston to Hyannis with a handful of stops in between. I recently dragged my two young children on a CapeFlyer adventure. It happened to be...
Accent of the Boston Brahmins , the historical nobility of the Boston region
Accent of the Boston Brahmins, the historical nobility of the Boston region. “And this is good old Boston, The home of the bean and the cod, Where the Lowells speak only to Cabots, And the Cabots speak only to God”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kiss 108 officially names its new morning show
After decades of "Matty in the Morning," listeners will now wake up with “Billy & Lisa in the Morning." After 41 years of “Matty in the Morning,” Kiss 108 is moving on to “Billy & Lisa in the Morning.”. Following the retirement of longtime host Matt...
Change coming to Boston parking meters
BOSTON - There's a big change coming for people who park at meters in Boston and pay with their phone.Starting Monday, drivers have to update their ParkBoston app in order to pay for metered parking.For anyone with automatic updates turned on, the app will switch to the new version on its own. Either way, drivers will need to create a new account because their old login credentials will not work on the new app.The change doesn't just impact Boston - Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Worcester and several other communities will stop accepting the ParkBoston app next week. Click here for more information.
Bangor's road to Little League championship ends in loss to MA
BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Little League team represented Maine in the New England regional tournament on Monday morning, taking down Middleboro (Massachusetts) 10-4 to advance to Thursday's championship game, also against Middleboro. After Thursday's championship game that was held at 5 p.m. in Bristol, Connecticut, Bangor's Little League...
Bangor is one win away from the Little League Baseball World Series
BRISTOL, Conn. — The Bangor Little League team is one win away from the Little League Baseball World Series. Bangor, representing Maine in the New England regional tournament, took down Middleboro (Massachusetts) 10-4 on Monday morning to advance to Thursday's championship game, which will also be against Middleboro. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Britain Herald
Massachusetts advances to rematch with Maine for New England Regional championship
BRISTOL – Massachusetts representative Middleboro Little League is headed for an epic rematch with Maine in the New England Regional Championship after eliminating New Hampshire. Maine previously defeated Massachusetts 10-4 during the second round of the tournament, but Massachusetts Manager Chad Gillpatrick said he is confident in his team.
Mass. vs. N.H.: Little League Baseball World Series live stream, TV schedule, how to watch New England regional semifinal
It’s the semifinals of the New England bracket as the 2022 Little League World Series New England regionals continue Wednesday in Bristol, Connecticut. Once again, the team from Middleboro is representing Massachusetts as they look to keep their tournament hopes alive as they take on the team from Concord, New Hampshire. The Mass. squad opened up regionals play with a 1-0 win over N.H. before falling short against Maine on Monday. The New Hampshire team bounced back from its loss to Massachusetts with a 2-0 win over Vermont to advance to Wednesday’s semifinals. This afternoon’s game will air on TV via ESPN. Fans can also watch the game streaming via DirecTV and fuboTV, which has a free trial.
Comments / 0