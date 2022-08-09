ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The show must go on! The Block introduce Sydney couple Rachel and Ryan after influencers Elle Ferguson and her fiancé Joel Patfull abruptly quit the series

By Ali Daher
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Influencers Elle Ferguson and Joel Patfull sensationally quit The Block after two days of filming on Monday night.

And during Tuesday night's episode fans were introduced to Sydney-based couple Rachel and Ryan Carr.

The couple own a home design and renovation company and have been renovating properties for over 15 years.

On Tuesday night's episode of The Block fans were introduced to Rachel and Ryan Carr (pictured) after influencers Elle Ferguson and Joel Patfull sensationally quit the show

The couple received a warm welcome by their co-stars.

Rachel and Ryan are replacing fashion influencer Elle and her footy star fiancé Joel, who pulled out of the competition just 48 hours into filming.

On Monday night, viewers finally got to see the moment Scott Cam told the stunned Blockheads that Elle and the former AFL star decided to quit the show.

The couple own a home design and renovation company and have been renovating properties for over 15 years 

During the episode, the host, 59, was pulled aside by two executive producers who revealed the glam influencers decided to leave after just 48 hours of being on-set

'Last night I gave you all an opportunity - an out - if you thought you couldn't cut it on the show that you could leave if you wanted to,' the fuming host began.

'I didn't think anyone would drop an opportunity like this, but I've just found out that Joel and Elle are on their way to the airport.'

Rachel and Ryan are replacing fashion influencer Elle and her footy star fiancé Joel (pictured), who pulled out of the competition just 48 hours into filming

He added: 'They have left their show. They didn't say goodbye, they didn't say thanks for having us. They just left.'

'Apparently The Block is not on brand for them.'

All the remaining contestants appeared shocked, with Sharon Johal saying: 'It was a bombshell.'

The Block continues Wednesday at 7.30pm on Channel Nine

On Monday night, viewers finally got to see the moment Scott Cam told the stunned Blockheads that Elle and the former AFL star decided to quit the show 

