Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss
Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
Indianapolis Colts prioritizing Quenton Nelson contract extension before Week 1, projecting potential cost
Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson has been everything the franchise hoped for and more since being selected with the sixth
Athlon Sports Ranks The No. 1 Quarterback In College Football
Following a remarkable first season as Alabama's starter, Bryce Young has quickly claimed the crown as college football's best quarterback. Athlon Sports went through the significant undertaking of ranking all 131 anticipated starting quarterbacks across Division I. The list, presented by Steven Lassan, weighed factors beyond past performance and NFL potential such as talent, the player's supporting cast, and scheme changes.
4-Star Quarterback Rickie Collins Announces His Commitment
Rickie Collins is staying in Louisiana. The four-star quarterback from Baton Rouge's Woodlawn High School announced his commitment to LSU on Wednesday night. Collins, who decommitted from Purdue on Aug. 1, revealed his new pick in a video posted on Twitter. Per 247Sports, Collins is the No. 13-ranked quarterback from...
Where Penn State’s Class of 2023 ranks nationally after latest decommitment
Penn State’s Class of 2023 had been on track to finish the recruiting cycle in the top 10, marking the first time in program history during the recruiting analysis era the Nittany Lions have pulled in back-to-back top 10 recruiting classes. That accomplishment appears to be on the edge after Penn State lost a commitment from a four-star recruit this week. Penn State went down a commitment from its Class of 2023 on Tuesday with the decommittment of defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker. The Alabama native is believed to be exploring some recruiting options within the sEC with Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee...
College Football Playoff 2022-’23: CFP championship odds, CFP Semifinal predictions
The Georgia Bulldogs are national championships and even as they celebrate, the race to the 2023 College Football Playoff is
Penn State scores four-star wide receiver commitment for Class of 2023
What better way to rebound from losing a four-star recruit than by adding another? Penn State did just that on Wednesday with a commitment from four-star wide receiver Carmelo Taylor, from Virginia. Taylor announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions with a post on his Instagram account. Taylor ultimately chose Penn State over South Carolina, which had been predicted as the favorite according to the 247Sports crystal ball predictions in recent weeks. Virginia Tech was the other top school in the running, but James Franklin managed to win a recruiting battle against his former assistant and new Virginia Tech head coach...
