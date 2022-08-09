ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Fashion designer Issey Miyake — who survived Hiroshima and designed Steve Jobs' iconic black turtlenecks — has died at 84

By Mikhaila Friel
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03zaB0_0hAHYAUR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RGUsv_0hAHYAUR00
Issey Miyake has died at the age of 84.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

  • Issey Miyake died on August 5 at the age of 84, according to his design studio.
  • Miyake was a Japanese fashion designer known for his bold pleated styles and perfumes.
  • He was also known for designing Steve Jobs' iconic black turtleneck sweaters.

The Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake has died in Tokyo aged 84.

The Miyake Design Studio announced that the designer died on August 5, stating that his cause of death was liver cancer, the Associated Press reported.

Miyake was famous for his bold pleated designs and perfumes. He was also known for designing Steve Jobs' iconic black turtleneck sweaters.

Writing in a statement obtained by The Guardian on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Issey Miyake Group said that there would be no funeral or memorial service.

"Miyake's dynamic spirit was driven by a relentless curiosity and desire to convey joy through the medium of design," the statement read, adding that "as per Mr Miyake's wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gJ9M4_0hAHYAUR00
Models on the runway during the Issey Miyake show finale as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/201.

Francois G. Durand/WireImage/Getty Images

Miyake survived the atomic bombing of Hiroshima at the age of 7

Miyake was born in Japan on April 22, 1938, according to The New York Times. The publication added that he was a survivor of the Hiroshima atomic bombing in 1945 which killed an estimated 140,000 people , according to the organization ICAN. He was 7 years old at the time.

He walked with a pronounced limp as a result of his injuries, and his mother died three years later due to radiation poisoning, The New York Times reported. In the years that followed, he rarely discussed the tragic event or its aftermath. Instead, he opted to focus on "things that can be created, not destroyed, and that bring beauty and joy," as he wrote in a 2009 op-ed for The New York Times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UFTDK_0hAHYAUR00
Issey Miyake photographed in Paris in 1984.

PELLETIER/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

He will be remembered by his iconic designs

Miyake studied design at the Tama Art University in Tokyo. After graduating in 1964, he relocated to Paris to gain experience in the fashion industry, which included an apprenticeship with Guy Laroche, The Guardian reports. He also worked for Hubert de Givenchy at around the same time Audrey Hepburn was wearing his dresses, the publication added.

He was set to become one of the most well-known fashion designers from Japan, although it's worth noting that he hated the title, according to the Associated Press, and considered it "a frivolous, trend-watching, conspicuous consumption."

Opening the Miyake Design Studio in 1970, one of his earliest designs was a jersey, hand-painted item that used traditional Japanese tattoo techniques, The Guardian reported.

Miyake went on to find global acclaim in the 1970s, as he became known for incorporating Japanese design aspects into his clothing and using computer technology to achieve designs that were intended "to celebrate the human body regardless of race, build, size or age," according to the Associated Press.

In 1988, Miyake debuted micro-pleated designs, The New York Times reported. Pleats went on to become a signature element in Miyake's designs, and were central to one of his most well-known and affordable collections: the Pleats Please line. According to The Guardian, Miyake released the 1993 collection "as a retort to the price and unwearability of high-end fashion."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cx0i4_0hAHYAUR00
A model walks the runway during the Issey Miyake Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Made up of machine-washable pants, capes, and tabards that wouldn't crease, the collection was designed to be easy to wear and maintain, according to The Guardian. The same outlet reports that the line still sells well, and is known as "one of the first and best examples of gender-free clothing."

The designer cared about making clothes that would last. According to The Guardian, Miyake told The Village Voice in 1983: "I want my customer to be able to wear a sweater I designed 10 years ago with this year's pants."

Miyake was also known for designing the late Steve Jobs' signature turtleneck sweaters. The Apple cofounder specifically requested the turtlenecks so he would have a professional uniform , according to an excerpt of Walter Isaacson's 2011 book, "Steve Jobs," shared in Gawker.

"So I asked Issey to make me some of his black turtlenecks that I liked, and he made me like a hundred of them," Jobs said of the design, according to Isaacson. He added: "I have enough to last for the rest of my life."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F3HkZ_0hAHYAUR00
Steve Jobs.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

It's not clear who Miyake is survived by. As the New York Times reported, Miyake was known to be a private person, though he was closely associated with Midori Kitamura who is president of Miyake's design studio. Kitamura's career began as a fit model in Miyake's studio, and worked with the designer for close to 50 years.

Representatives for Miyake did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Issey Miyake: The life and legacy of the King of Pleats

Issey Miyake, the innovative Japanese fashion designer behind Steve Jobs’ signature black turtleneck has died, aged 84.Miyake passed away from liver cancer on 5 August at a hospital in Tokyo. He was surrounded by close friends and associates, according to a statement from the Miyake Design Studio and the Issey Miyake Group, as per WWD. The trailblazer, famed for his practical designs and best-selling fragrances, wished for no funeral or memorial service. “Never one to embrace trends, Miyake’s dynamic spirit was driven by a relentless curiosity and desire to convey joy through the medium of design,” the Japanese fashion house...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Issey Miyake’s greatest legacy will always be his turtlenecks

Steve Jobs was never meant to be a fashion icon. Yet, when the late Apple founder returned from Japan in the 1980s with a wardrobe full of black turtlenecks, he inadvertently became one. The designer of these turtlenecks? Issey Miyake.Miyake’s death at the age of 84 was announced by his fashion house today (9 August), with a statement confirming that he’d died from liver cancer surrounded by his family. While Miyake will not have a memorial as per his wishes, he will be remembered for his innovative pleat designs and, of course, his turtlenecks.Before his own death in 2011, Jobs...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Jobs
Person
Issey Miyake
Person
Walter Isaacson
Person
Audrey Hepburn
Teen Vogue

Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture

One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
THEATER & DANCE
whowhatwear

Sorry, These 8 Jewelry Trends Are Out, But These 8 Are In

When it comes to shopping for jewelry, clothes, and other accessories for that matter, my motto is to always go with what brings you the most excitement and joy. It's true that for some these gut feelings come quite easily, but for others, it may take more time and guidance to hone in on what feels most authentic. One great place to start when in need of inspiration is to get an idea of what the current jewelry trends are at the moment. From there, you can peruse the selections, and see what sparks your interest the most.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Harper's Bazaar

The Duchess of Cambridge steps out in the ultimate summer suit

The Duchess of Cambridge is inspiring our summer dressing for the second time this week, this time with the perfect seasonal suit. Kate made an appearance at Sandwell Aquatics Centre to watch the Commonwealth Games, accompanied by her husband the Duke of Cambridge and their daughter Princess Charlotte, wearing an elegant Alexander McQueen suit with a white tank top and Camilla Elphick pumps.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

Serena Williams Looked Stunning In A Baby Blue Dress For Her September ‘Vogue’ Cover

In case you haven’t scanned the headlines yet, here is the story: In a personal essay for the September Vogue cover story, Serena Williams announced her retirement from tennis. The superstar athlete announced her decision to move away from the sport in order to focus on new ventures and on her family. Her editorial column was accompanied by a dreamy beach photo shoot, lensed by Luis Alberto Rodriguez. The photographer shot Williams in a series of awe-inspiring looks, including the timeless blue gown that she wore on the cover.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#Celebrities Death#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Perfumes#Japanese#The Miyake Design Studio#The Associated Press#Guardian#The Issey Miyake Group#The New York Times
DoYouRemember?

Newly Married Woman Loses $10,000 Worth Of Luggage, Maid Of Honor Finds It With Apple AirTag

Airlines are currently struggling with the burden of increasing demand for air travel, affecting their ability to attend to many passengers, thus leading to a lot of luggage getting ‘lost’ or delayed. This was the case with Latrice Rubenstein, who married in Portugal in late June. After her wedding, she booked a flight from Lisbon to Dublin via Frankfurt using Air Canada, a company partnering with the German air travel giants Lufthansa.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Beyonce Shares Rare Photo With All 3 Children — And Gives Them a Sweet Shout-Out Ahead of ‘Renaissance’ Release

The Carter crew! As Beyoncé gears up for her anticipated Renaissance album release, she credited her three children for their cooperation amid her musical process. “This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” the “Crazy in Love” songstress, 40, wrote via her website on Thursday, July 28, alongside a sleepy selfie with daughter Blue […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Nicki Minaj Delivers Peak Barbiecore Pink in Ice Pick Heels & Cutout Bodysuit for ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Cover Debut

Click here to read the full article. Nicki Minaj teases new music and styles an all-pink outfit on her Instagram. The video posted on Aug. 4 shows the famed rapper laid sprawled out on a couch on her side showing off her outfit. Minaj has worn a lot of pink in different shades recently while promoting her new single “Freaky Girl,” which will release Aug. 12. A snippet of the new song has been going viral on TikTok, garnering hype for the unreleased track. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) Falling in line with current trends, the...
WWD

Issey Miyake Dies at 84

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Japanese fashion maverick Issey Miyake, famed for his cutting-edge fabric and bestselling perfumes, died in a Tokyo hospital at age 84. The cause of death was hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer, according to a brief release Tuesday from the Miyake Design Studio and the Issey Miyake Group, which added that he was “surrounded by close friends and associates” at the time of his passing.More from WWDIssey Miyake Dies at 84: A Look Back at the Designer's CareerOlivia Newton-John Through the YearsHomme Plissé Issey Miyake Men's Fall 2022 There will be no...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Click here to read the full article. House of Deréon days. This floral embroidered bustier and tulle full skirt are giving us Disney princess prom vibes. This was very appropriate for someone her age at the 2003 Golden Globes. One of the most known looks of Beyonce’s in the early days. In retrospect, it’s giving renaissance fair vibes — but she gets a pass because again this was very much on trend for the early Aughts, and we should keep in mind that at the time, hot pink trackpants were the hottest item.More from WWDESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsAna...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Insider

Insider

535K+
Followers
31K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy