Fashion designer Issey Miyake — who survived Hiroshima and designed Steve Jobs' iconic black turtlenecks — has died at 84

Issey Miyake died on August 5 at the age of 84, according to his design studio.

Miyake was a Japanese fashion designer known for his bold pleated styles and perfumes.

He was also known for designing Steve Jobs' iconic black turtleneck sweaters.

The Miyake Design Studio announced that the designer died on August 5, stating that his cause of death was liver cancer, the Associated Press reported.

Writing in a statement obtained by The Guardian on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Issey Miyake Group said that there would be no funeral or memorial service.

"Miyake's dynamic spirit was driven by a relentless curiosity and desire to convey joy through the medium of design," the statement read, adding that "as per Mr Miyake's wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service."

Models on the runway during the Issey Miyake show finale as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/201. Francois G. Durand/WireImage/Getty Images

Miyake survived the atomic bombing of Hiroshima at the age of 7

Miyake was born in Japan on April 22, 1938, according to The New York Times. The publication added that he was a survivor of the Hiroshima atomic bombing in 1945 which killed an estimated 140,000 people , according to the organization ICAN. He was 7 years old at the time.

He walked with a pronounced limp as a result of his injuries, and his mother died three years later due to radiation poisoning, The New York Times reported. In the years that followed, he rarely discussed the tragic event or its aftermath. Instead, he opted to focus on "things that can be created, not destroyed, and that bring beauty and joy," as he wrote in a 2009 op-ed for The New York Times.

Issey Miyake photographed in Paris in 1984. PELLETIER/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

He will be remembered by his iconic designs

Miyake studied design at the Tama Art University in Tokyo. After graduating in 1964, he relocated to Paris to gain experience in the fashion industry, which included an apprenticeship with Guy Laroche, The Guardian reports. He also worked for Hubert de Givenchy at around the same time Audrey Hepburn was wearing his dresses, the publication added.

He was set to become one of the most well-known fashion designers from Japan, although it's worth noting that he hated the title, according to the Associated Press, and considered it "a frivolous, trend-watching, conspicuous consumption."

Opening the Miyake Design Studio in 1970, one of his earliest designs was a jersey, hand-painted item that used traditional Japanese tattoo techniques, The Guardian reported.

Miyake went on to find global acclaim in the 1970s, as he became known for incorporating Japanese design aspects into his clothing and using computer technology to achieve designs that were intended "to celebrate the human body regardless of race, build, size or age," according to the Associated Press.

In 1988, Miyake debuted micro-pleated designs, The New York Times reported. Pleats went on to become a signature element in Miyake's designs, and were central to one of his most well-known and affordable collections: the Pleats Please line. According to The Guardian, Miyake released the 1993 collection "as a retort to the price and unwearability of high-end fashion."

A model walks the runway during the Issey Miyake Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Made up of machine-washable pants, capes, and tabards that wouldn't crease, the collection was designed to be easy to wear and maintain, according to The Guardian. The same outlet reports that the line still sells well, and is known as "one of the first and best examples of gender-free clothing."

The designer cared about making clothes that would last. According to The Guardian, Miyake told The Village Voice in 1983: "I want my customer to be able to wear a sweater I designed 10 years ago with this year's pants."

Miyake was also known for designing the late Steve Jobs' signature turtleneck sweaters. The Apple cofounder specifically requested the turtlenecks so he would have a professional uniform , according to an excerpt of Walter Isaacson's 2011 book, "Steve Jobs," shared in Gawker.

"So I asked Issey to make me some of his black turtlenecks that I liked, and he made me like a hundred of them," Jobs said of the design, according to Isaacson. He added: "I have enough to last for the rest of my life."

Steve Jobs. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

It's not clear who Miyake is survived by. As the New York Times reported, Miyake was known to be a private person, though he was closely associated with Midori Kitamura who is president of Miyake's design studio. Kitamura's career began as a fit model in Miyake's studio, and worked with the designer for close to 50 years.

