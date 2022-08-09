ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mead, CO

Woman killed in crash on I-25 near Mead exit

By Sydney Isenberg
 4 days ago
Authorities are investigating the chain of events that led to a deadly crash on I-25 near the Mead exit Monday evening.

Northbound and southbound I-25 were closed in the area for hours, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Colorado State Patrol confirmed a 32-year-old woman, who was driving a white Honda CRV, was killed in the crash.

On Tuesday, the Weld County Coroner's Office identified the woman as Megan Mirella Arneson, 32. Her cause and manner of death was not released pending completion of the autopsy.

CSP said Arneson was driving behind a semi truck when the arm of the excavator hit the bridge and falling concrete from the bridge crashed onto her windshield. A passenger in the car, a 10-year-old boy, had minor injuries.

CDOT officials said they are still investigating the circumstances of the crash. Viewer video shows an excavator on its side and damage to the overpass.

Viewer video: Authorities investigating chain of events that led to deadly crash, shutdown of I-25 in Mead

CDOT will have to assess the structural integrity of the overpass before anyone else is allowed through, according to CSP. Both directions of the interstate reopened by about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, the crash was still under investigation by Colorado State Patrol, the coroner's office said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

berthoudsurveyor.com

Woman killed after truck hits overpass south of Berthoud

An accident on Monday evening that killed a 32-year-old woman from Loveland severely damaged an overpass on I-25 and resulted in an extended road closure. The accident happened around 6 p.m. Monday after the arm of a backhoe that was being hauled by a tractor-trailer struck the bridge near milepost 245 and Weld County Road 34 at the Mead exit.
BERTHOUD, CO
1310kfka.com

Loveland woman killed in I-25 crash identified

A Loveland woman killed in a crash on I-25 earlier this week has been identified. The coroner’s office said she is 32-year-old Megan Arneson. Police said Arneson was killed by concrete debris that came through the windshield of her vehicle after a semi-truck hauling a tractor that struck the overpass by Weld County 34 near Mead Monday night. Arneson was pronounced dead at the scene. A 10-year-old boy in Arneson’s SUV was also hurt. So far, the driver of the truck hasn’t been charged in connection with the crash that shuttered both sides of the interstate for hours while engineers inspected the structural integrity of the overpass.
9NEWS

17-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of man driving on I-70

DENVER — A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday night in connection to the fatal shooting last month on Interstate 70, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said. The suspect, who wasn't named because he's a juvenile, was arrested in Westminster, DPD said in a news release. It appeared that the victim,...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

1 killed in plane crash near Denver

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - A pilot was killed Tuesday after their plane went down near a FedEx building in Douglas County. The small, single-engine plane missed the building and crashed in an open field off Grasslands Drive in Englewood. South Metro Fire Rescue and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to 911 calls from the scene just after 1 p.m.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Castle Rock responds to teen victims of car wreck

Castle Rock community members are coming together to support the families of four teens involved in a head-on car wreck around midnight Aug. 5. A man in a Toyota Forerunner crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Honda pick-up truck head-on while heading north on an Interstate-25 frontage road near mile marker 179. The driver of the Toyota, identified as Ricky Avalos-Trujillo, 25, sustained minimal injuries and was arrested at the scene for vehicular homicide. Authorities suspect Avalos-Trujillo was driving while under the influence.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
CBS Denver

Excavator being hauled by semi crashes into bridge on I-25

UPDATE: I-25 near Mead back open after woman killed in crash with semi hauling excavatorA fatal crash involving a semi carrying a excavator and another vehicle led to an extended Interstate 25 Monday evening in northern Colorado. The closure is at the Mead exit, and there's an unknown amount of bridge and road damage. The crash scene is in southwestern Weld County, and so far there's no word on how long I-25 will be closed. A long-lasting traffic impact is possible as crews inspect the damaged infrastructure.Just after 7 p.m. the interstate was backed up for miles in both directions and the backup lasted into the nighttime.Copter4 video showed the construction equipment on its side next to debris from the bridge and the semi trailer dozens of feet away. A white vehicle was also near the crash scene and it was heavily damaged. Colorado State Patrol said a woman in that vehicle died and a juvenile in the car was also hurt.So far there's no word on whether there will be charges related to the accident.
CBS Denver

Man's body found in area of Flying J Ranch Park in missing person search

Investigators found a man dead in the area of the Flying J Ranch Park trailhead northwest of Conifer on Tuesday. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office originally responded to the area on a missing person report. According to the sheriff's office, when investigators where on scene of the trailhead, they found a vehicle that belonged to the missing person. Investigators were conducting the search as early as 5 a.m. In an update just after 12:30 p.m., the sheriff's office confirmed the search was over when the body of a man was found. CBS4 was told investigators could not identify the body on Tuesday, and the condition made it impossible to immediately report a possible cause of death.The sheriff's office did say there was no indication "foul play" was involved,
CONIFER, CO
