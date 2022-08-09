ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, AL

WAFF

Elkmont man arrested for starting house fire

ELKMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - On August 2, an Elkmont man was arrested for allegedly setting an occupied house on fire earlier this month. According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, James Bush, 32, was arrested and charged with first-degree arson and third-degree domestic violence for setting a house on fire during a domestic dispute.
WAAY-TV

Tuscumbia murder victim identified; person of interest in custody but no charges filed

The murder victim found Thursday morning in Tuscumbia has been identified, and a person of interest is in custody, according to Tuscumbia Police. Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Monroe Drive at 11:34 a.m. after a report of a possible dead body. In one of the bedrooms, they found the body of 33-year-old Jennifer Parrish.
TUSCUMBIA, AL
WAFF

Tuscumbia Police investigating homicide, victim identified

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Tuscumbia Police have identified the victim in a homicide investigation that began Thursday morning. Police Chief Tony Logan says 33-year-old Jennifer Parrish was found dead by a family member at her home in the 100 block of Monroe Drive. He says police were called to the scene at 11:34 a.m.
TUSCUMBIA, AL
WAFF

Decatur man arrested over fraudulent lawn service

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - In March 2022, Christopher Jay Britt, 28, was hired through his business Britt Lawncare and Landscaping to perform work for a Decatur resident. The resident provided Britt with a $7,000 check and for the work to be done, it was determined that Britt cashed the check on the day he received it.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop facing federal charges

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Earlier this month, federal agents including ATF and the Secret Service arrested six people while executing a search warrant at Joe’s Pawn Shop. A legal document filed Monday shows that the federal government will charge the owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop, Joe Campbell III, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Campbell III was arrested on August 9 by federal agents but was released the same day on a $100,000 surety bond with conditions.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 10

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 10, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. criminal trespassing-3rd degree; City of Cullman; Co. Rd. 469. August 6. criminal trespassing-3rd degree; City of Cullman; Co. Rd. 469. August 10. domestic violence-3rd degree; Main Ave. S.W. Arrests.
WAFF

Two arrested in Limestone Co. for possession of 62.8 grams of drugs

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday Limestone County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Garrett Road off Highway 31. David Eugene Johnson, 55, who has warrants, was stopped by Deputies and was seen passing narcotics to the passenger, Ashley Kay Fadell, 33. Fadell was then seen sticking the narcotics...
WAFF

Two people detained, Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity

TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have been detained while law enforcement investigates a body that was found in Trinity. Deputies detained the people near the designated search area for Taylor Haynes. A missing person report was filed in Decatur for Haynes on July 8. At 1:40 p.m., investigators located...
TRINITY, AL
