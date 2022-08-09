Read full article on original website
WAFF
Elkmont man arrested for starting house fire
ELKMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - On August 2, an Elkmont man was arrested for allegedly setting an occupied house on fire earlier this month. According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, James Bush, 32, was arrested and charged with first-degree arson and third-degree domestic violence for setting a house on fire during a domestic dispute.
Sheriff: Missing woman Taylor Haynes found dead during search
Authorities confirm they found a woman's body while searching for a missing person on a wooded area in Morgan County. Two people have been detained.
Morgan County authorities investigate home in connection to missing woman
On Wednesday, the Criminal Investigation Division searched a home in connection to a missing woman, Taylor Renae Haynes.
WAAY-TV
Tuscumbia murder victim identified; person of interest in custody but no charges filed
The murder victim found Thursday morning in Tuscumbia has been identified, and a person of interest is in custody, according to Tuscumbia Police. Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Monroe Drive at 11:34 a.m. after a report of a possible dead body. In one of the bedrooms, they found the body of 33-year-old Jennifer Parrish.
WAFF
Tuscumbia Police investigating homicide, victim identified
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Tuscumbia Police have identified the victim in a homicide investigation that began Thursday morning. Police Chief Tony Logan says 33-year-old Jennifer Parrish was found dead by a family member at her home in the 100 block of Monroe Drive. He says police were called to the scene at 11:34 a.m.
Victim identified in fatal Tuscumbia stabbing
Tuscumbia Police said a female body was found at a home at 114 Monroe Drive less than a mile from Deshler High School.
WAFF
Decatur man arrested over fraudulent lawn service
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - In March 2022, Christopher Jay Britt, 28, was hired through his business Britt Lawncare and Landscaping to perform work for a Decatur resident. The resident provided Britt with a $7,000 check and for the work to be done, it was determined that Britt cashed the check on the day he received it.
Authorities investigating violent dogs accused of killing pets
According to the sheriff's department, the Florence Lauderdale Animal Shelter assisted deputies on Tuesday by helping them set out traps and continuing to search for the dogs.
Alabama teen accused of killing 5 family members not immediately read Miranda rights, lawyers say
Lawyers for an Alabama teen accused of killing five family members in 2019 are arguing in court documents that any statement he made before he was given his Miranda rights should be suppressed. At the same time, prosecutors are saying Mason Sisk was not under arrest at that point, and...
WAFF
Owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop facing federal charges
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Earlier this month, federal agents including ATF and the Secret Service arrested six people while executing a search warrant at Joe’s Pawn Shop. A legal document filed Monday shows that the federal government will charge the owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop, Joe Campbell III, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Campbell III was arrested on August 9 by federal agents but was released the same day on a $100,000 surety bond with conditions.
WAAY-TV
2 children, mother shot in Lincoln County; suspect may have fled to Huntsville area
Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday night to a 911 call about a shooting. People in a car said someone shot at them in the 900 block of Ardmore Highway in Taft, Tennessee. The driver met deputies and emergency medical services in a convenience store parking...
Morgan County authorities discover body of missing woman, 2 detained
Morgan County investigators say they have discovered the body of a woman near Trinity. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has confirmed the identity of the body is missing person Taylor Renae Haynes. The cause of death is still under investigation. No arrests have been made. Two people have been detained...
Two children injured in Lincoln County shooting Tuesday
Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man they said shot three people inside a vehicle, two of which were children.
Muscle Shoals teen indicted for criminally negligent homicide
A 19-year-old girl has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in connection to the death of another teen in a February crash.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 10
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 10, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. criminal trespassing-3rd degree; City of Cullman; Co. Rd. 469. August 6. criminal trespassing-3rd degree; City of Cullman; Co. Rd. 469. August 10. domestic violence-3rd degree; Main Ave. S.W. Arrests.
VIDEO: Mother speaks out after daycare instructor hits child with shoe
The video shows the child entering the classroom followed by a daycare worker who appears to strike them in the face with a shoe.
Multiple people shot in Lincoln County, authorities searching for suspect
Several agencies are on the scene of a shooting investigation in Lincoln County after authorities say multiple people were shot.
WAFF
Two arrested in Limestone Co. for possession of 62.8 grams of drugs
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday Limestone County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Garrett Road off Highway 31. David Eugene Johnson, 55, who has warrants, was stopped by Deputies and was seen passing narcotics to the passenger, Ashley Kay Fadell, 33. Fadell was then seen sticking the narcotics...
WAFF
Two people detained, Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity
TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have been detained while law enforcement investigates a body that was found in Trinity. Deputies detained the people near the designated search area for Taylor Haynes. A missing person report was filed in Decatur for Haynes on July 8. At 1:40 p.m., investigators located...
Trial date set for man accused of killing HPD officer Billy Clardy III
The man accused of killing Huntsville Police Department officer Billy Clardy III in December 2019 is scheduled to be in court Thursday.
