ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 1

Traci Conner Herzog
2d ago

I would vote for him. he used to.be a very good friend when I was young and he was always honest and was always truthful and had integrity. when I was young he served Utah faithfully. you go Rocky

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City OB-GYN refutes council member Alvord's floating baby claims

Salt Lake County Council member Dave Alvord is facing backlash on Twitter over inaccurate medical claims he posted in regard to how fetuses are developed in the womb. Background: Alvord, a Republican who served as mayor of South Jordan, said babies are not part of women's bodies and claimed umbilical cords and placentas do not connect to women. "The baby floats inside the woman. It is not about the woman's body, it's to kill then remove the baby's body. It is done in greater proportion to black babies," he said in the tweet Aug. 6. The tweet was in response...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
PLANetizen

Where Is Salt Lake City’s Tiny Home Village?

“More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin,” reports Daniel Woodruff for KUTV. Originally slated to begin construction last year, the groundbreaking on the Other Side Village project has not taken place. According...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
Utah State
Utah Elections
Salt Lake City, UT
Elections
KPCW

Salt Lake County Council member tells Kamala Harris fetuses are not part of women’s bodies

Salt Lake County Council member Dave Alvord says fetuses are not part of a mother’s body because the umbilical cord and placenta do not connect directly to the woman. That isn’t true, but Alvord is standing by his comments in the wake of the social media pile-on he’s faced after airing those views on Twitter, in response to a tweet by Vice President Kamala Harris.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
visitsaltlake.com

The 12th Annual Utah Beer Festival Arrives at The Gateway in Downtown Salt Lake

Utah has many things to be proud of between its red arches down south and snowy peaks up north—Utah’s rolodex of wonders is as interesting as it is long. However, there is a growing subculture thriving throughout Utah, one that takes an unlikely place on the state’s trophy shelf: beer. For the last 30 or so years, Utah has been cultivating a strong and diverse brewing community, tapping into Utah’s potential when it comes to producing local beer and cider. What better way to celebrate and honor the work of our local brewers than to attend the annual Utah Beer Festival hosted by City Weekly and held at The Gateway in downtown Salt Lake.
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Mendenhall
Person
Rocky Anderson
Axios Salt Lake City

Here are the cities, states where millennial Salt Lake City residents moved

Note: The analysis includes U.S. Social Security Number holders born 1984–1992 measuring their childhood locations at age 16 and young adult locations at age 26; Data: Center for Economic Studies, et al., 2022, "The Radius of Opportunity: Evidence from Migration and Local Labor Markets"; Chart: Skye Witley/AxiosAbout a quarter of young adults who grew up in Salt Lake City packed their bags and moved to other parts of the state or the West Coast by the age of 26, according to census data.Details: Axios looked at a Center of Economic Studies analysis of census migration data comparing where Salt Lake City...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

CEO, President of Intermountain Healthcare plans to step down

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The CEO and President of Intermountain Healthcare said he will be resigning later this fall. Dr. Marc Harrison has held the role since 2016. He announced he accepted a new position to run a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst. “Marc has helped spur...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Mayor#Politics Local#Election Local#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
dishingpc.com

Introducing Park City Social Aid and Pleasure Club

Alpine Distilling is excited to present their newest venture, Park City Social Aid and Pleasure Club. The innovative tasting room/event space is housed in their Main Street bar at 364 Main Street (at the corner of Swede Alley and 4th Street) and has replaced the Alpine Pie Bar. The name Social Aid and Pleasure Club comes from owners Rob and Sara Sergent’s background in New Orleans, where the groups titled as such are the organizers, and sponsors of the second line parades for which the city is famous. Social Aid and Pleasure Clubs were once groups that performed charitable works, hosted social events, and more. Even though they no longer serve all the functions they once did, they do continue to unify communities, which is what the team at Alpine is looking to do at the new space.
PARK CITY, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a good steak, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three great steakhouses in Utah that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. All of these places are highly recommended by both travelers and local people and have excellent online reviews. Also, they are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Last but not least, the service and the atmosphere are absolutely amazing so there is truly no reason to not visit these steakhouses in Utah if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Continue to read to find out what the three great steakhouses in Utah are.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Newly remodeled store celebrates grand opening in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Residents of West Valley City have been invited to “Save Money, Live Better” at the West Valley City Walmart Neighborhood Market Grand Re-Opening on August 13. This Saturday, the West Valley City community is being welcomed back to the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 4570 South 4000 West following […]
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
91K+
Followers
47K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy