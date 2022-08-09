ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’ Debuts Atop U.K. Box Office

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zIN9h_0hAHXUrW00

Sony’s Brad Pitt vehicle “ Bullet Train ” debuted at the top of the U.K. and Ireland box office with a £2.8 million ($3.4 million) opening weekend, according to numbers released by Comscore.

As the school holidays continue, in second place, Warner Bros.’ family friendly “ DC League Of Super-Pets ” took £1.2 million in its second weekend for a total of £6.2 million. Another animation, Universal’s “ Minions: The Rise Of Gru ,” in third position, collected £1.1 million in its sixth weekend and now has a total of £36.7 million.

In fourth place, Disney’s “Thor: Love And Thunder” earned £938,257 in its fifth weekend for a total of £33.2 million. Rounding off the top five was Warner Bros.’ “Elvis” with £737,845 in its seventh weekend for a total of £22.6 million.

Paramount’s Tom Cruise vehicle “Top Gun: Maverick” finally dropped out of the top five and collected £609,409 in its 11th weekend in sixth position. With a total of £77.5 million, the supersonic film is the highest grosser of the year in the territory.

The weekend’s other debut, concert film “Westlife: Live From Wembley Stadium,” debuted in eighth place with £468,215.

There are two Thursday releases this week, which is the day Indian festival Raksha Bandhan is celebrated. Zee Studios International is releasing “Raksha Bandhan,” starring Akshay Kumar, while Paramount is opening “Forrest Gump” Bollywood remake “Laal Singh Chaddha,” starring Aamir Khan, at more than 100 locations.

The wide release this upcoming weekend is Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun, which Universal is opening across more than 300 locations.

Vertigo Releasing is bowing “Eiffel,” starring Romain Duris, at more than 100 sites. Altitude is releasing “Waltz With Bashir” filmmaker Ari Folman’s “Where Is Anne Frank,” while Curzon is opening Tribeca audience winner “Blind Ambition.”

DJ Tech Ltd is releasing Tamil-language “Viruman,” starring Karthi and Aparna Balamurali and Anime Ltd is opening Bucheon and Fantasia winning anime title “Fortune Favours Lady Nikuko.”

Variety

Lifetime Will Still Debut Anne Heche Movie After Her Car Crash: This Project Is ‘Important’ to Her

During the Television Critics Association press conference on Thursday, Lifetime presented a panel for "Girl in Room 13," an upcoming movie starring Anne Heche. The actor, who was was originally set to be on the panel, was in a car crash in Los Angeles on Aug. 5 and has been in the hospital since. At the top of the panel, the network stated that remarks were taped before recent events. "As many of you know and remains in critical condition. And all of us here at Lifetime are deeply concerned for her and everyone affected....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Britney Spears’ Lawyer Says Kevin Federline Has Created ‘Legal Issues’ by ‘Cyber-Bullying’ Singer

Britney Spears' lawyer is coming to her defense in the wake of her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, suddenly speaking publicly about Spears and their two sons. Federline, the former backup dancer who was married to Spears from 2004 through 2007, gave an interview to ITV this week and said the former couple's two teenage sons have made the decision to not see their mother. On Wednesday, Federline posted old videos on his Instagram account where Spears appears to be arguing with her young sons, then ages 11 and 12. In response to the videos, social...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Anne Heche ‘Not Expected to Survive’ After Severe Brain Injury From Car Crash, Rep Says

Anne Heche is "not expected to survive" after suffering a severe brain injury from a car crash on Aug. 5, a representative for the actor confirmed to Variety. "We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne's recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital," the rep said in a statement. "Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive." Heche crashed her car into a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TechRadar

Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film

The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
MOVIES
Fox News

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese: How Hollywood’s most dynamic duo made box office billions

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are like peanut butter and jelly, salt and pepper, gin and tonic – one of the best cinematic pairings of a lifetime. Nearly two decades after first working together on the box office hit "Gangs of New York," DiCaprio and Scorsese are joining forces once again for their sixth feature film, "Killers of the Flower Moon," based on the novel by David Grann.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Moving to HBO Max After 45 Days in Theaters

News regarding the recently-announced HBO Max and Discovery+ merger has been churning out a number of strategic re-directs, from cancellations to ad-supported platforms, leaving customers wondering where stand in this streamer limbo. According to Decider, the notoriously film-friendly HBO Max streamer is making some big changes in regard to what movies will be released, and when. Following the second quarter earnings call on August 4, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed the company's move from the "Project Popcorn" era to a "case-by-case basis" when determining what movies will be available to subscribers.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Brad Pitt Reflects On Deadpool 2 Vanisher Cameo

During the press junket in support of Bullet Train, star Brad Pitt looked back on his time on Deadpool 2, doing what he called the easiest thing he has done in his career. David Leitch, who directed both Bullet Train and Deadpool, was previously Pitt's stunt double, and so when Pitt got the call to swing in for a quick, weird cameo, he was apparently immediately down for it, jumping on the blue screen and giving his most convincing electrocution look. It was his superhero debut, which is kind of funny when you consider how short it was, and the fact that it's unlikely that character will ever be referenced in a future installment. But it does technically check Pitt's name off the very short list of A-list celebrities who haven't appeared in a superhero movie.
MOVIES
Variety

Lisa Kudrow: ‘Friends’ Creators Had ‘No Business Writing Stories’ About People of Color

Lisa Kudrow made headlines in May 2020 when she acknowledged that "Friends" had a serious lack of diversity during its 10-season run on NBC. The actor said that if the show ever returned to TV then "it would not be an all-white cast." In a new interview with The Daily Beast, however, Kudrow somewhat stood by the original sitcom's lack of diversity, or at least made sense of it. The actor said "Friends" creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman had "no business" telling stories about people of color given their own backgrounds. "Well, I feel like it was a show created...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

How Kaley Cuoco’s Own Trauma Played Out in ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2: ‘I Had an Intervention on Myself’

Kaley Cuoco is surrounded by fans in the Berlin apartment where she's living as she shoots the movie "Role Play," in which she plays an assassin. "I'm doing all this crazy stuff, and I'm covered in blood!" she says enthusiastically about the role, as she describes (with considerably less ardor) experiencing the heatwave that's fried Europe this summer. But being hot is a sidebar conversation with Variety — the main topic is Cuoco's HBO Max comedic thriller "The Flight Attendant," for which she was nominated for the second year in a row for lead actress...
TV SERIES
Variety

Steve Martin on How the Fear of Being Washed Up Inspired His ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Character

On "Only Murders in the Building," Steve Martin plays Charles-Haden Savage, the former star of popular crime drama "Brazzos." The inspiration for playing a washed-up TV star, Martin tells Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, "comes from worry. I think about actors who've had these hits, they're on TV for eight years. And then they don't really work that much again, because they're maybe too identified with the part. And I've always been curious about that life." Martin remembers, in particular, an actor he spotted at an HBO Comedy Festival party. The man, who had starred in a hit show, hadn't worked in...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser’s ‘The Whale’ and Hugh Jackman’s ‘The Son’ Among Most Anticipated Performances

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Variety

How ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Could Slay an Emmy Record Held by ‘Maisel’ and ‘West Wing’

With two episodes left of the second season of Hulu's mystery romp "Only Murders in the Building," the series is an undeniable hit on the streaming platform. Nominated for 17 Emmy Awards for its first season, this season's final two episodes (titled "Sparring Partners" and "I Know Who Did It") will be released while voting is underway by the TV Academy, a tactic that helped one of its competitors, "Ted Lasso" from Apple TV+, last year when it won for its inaugural season. Variety Awards Circuit has revealed the updated predictions for which shows...
TV SERIES
Variety

Damon Lindelof: Make ‘Less Marvel Movies’ So ‘Each One Can Be a Bit More Special’

Damon Lindelof watches every Marvel movie, but he's starting to think there's simply too many of them. The "Lost" and "Watchmen" showrunner joined Vulture's "Into It" podcast to discuss his preference for endings, which he said is the opposite mentality of the never-ending Marvel Cinematic Universe. Lindelof shared his belief that the sheer number of Marvel movies actually works against the brand because it ends up making each entry feel less special. "It's always going to be hard because once you've got someone's attention, you want to keep it. And so the idea of letting it go and not knowing if...
TV SHOWS
Variety

‘Rafiki’ Director Wanuri Kahiu Talks Making Her Hollywood Debut With Netflix’s Lili Reinhart Dramedy ‘Look Both Ways’

When Wanuri Kahiu first received the script for Netflix's "Look Both Ways," the Kenyan director felt like she was, in a certain sense, reading her own story. The dramedy focuses on Natalie (Lili Reinhart), who takes a pregnancy test on the eve of her college graduation. Her life then diverges into two parallel worlds: one where she stays in Texas and becomes a young mother, and the other in which she isn't pregnant and moves to L.A. to pursue a career in animation. "I felt it was partially my life, in the sense that I...
MOVIES
Variety

Lucy Liu Joins Jeff Daniels in Netflix Limited Series ‘A Man in Full’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Lucy Liu is the latest addition to the cast of the upcoming Netflix limited series "A Man in Full," Variety has learned exclusively. Liu will star in the series alongside previously announced leads Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane as well as cast members William Jackson Harper, Aml Ameen, Tom Pelphrey, Sarah Jones, Jon Michael Hill, and Chanté Adams. The series is based on the Tom Wolfe novel of the same name. Variety exclusively reported the show had received a straight-to-series order at the streamer in November 2021. It hails from David E. Kelley with Regina King onboard to direct and executive produce. In the show,...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

