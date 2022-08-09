Woman allegedly pointed gun at 4 kids while threatening them, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at four children and threatening them.

Memphis Police responded to an armed party call on Aug. 8 in the 4400 block of Suncrest Street.

Four children at the home told police that Christy Neely accused them of vandalizing her car, according to an affidavit.

They said Neely went into the home to get a black handgun and pointed it at them.

Neely reportedly yelled at the kids to stay away from her car or she would do something to them, police said.

The children’s mother called the police.

Police recovered a 9mm handgun from Neely’s 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage, according to the affidavit.

Neely was taken into custody.

She’s charged with 4 counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.

©2022 Cox Media Group