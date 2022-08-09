Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
Weekend Spotlight: Three events to enjoy on a Maine summer day
Another nice weekend on the radar with the best day looking like Friday so far—here’s a couple of local events for music and art lovers. And a special Killer Road Trip for Friends of the Fur Babies with Woofstock!. Woofstock. Saturday, August 13—Waterville. Humane Society Waterville Area’s...
The Largest State Park In Maine Is Worth A Multi-Day Adventure
If you love Maine's wilderness, there is a good chance that you have visited Baxter State Park at least once. The park, which is home to Mount Katahdin, is the largest state park in the State of Maine. However, you may be surprised to find out just how massive the park really is! it is so large that you really need several days to fully explore the park.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Maine state fairs face more attendees with fewer workers, volunteers
As the gates at the Topsham Fair opened Wednesday morning, vendors were readying their booths while a band tuned up on the stage. It was the calm before the storm as workers and volunteers got ready for another busy day at the week-long, annual agricultural event. After two years of...
WGME
Maine's newest invasive species are here thanks to climate change
(BDN) -- Maine is under attack from species that don’t belong here. And they are getting a great deal of help from the effects of climate change. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Division of Animal and Plant Health has added 27 plant species to it “do not sell” list. As of the end of this year these plants may no longer be bought or sold in the state due to the threats they pose to native species.
mainepublic.org
Maine's drought is devastating wild blueberry crops on the Blue Hill Peninsula
Wild blueberry producers on the Blue Hill Peninsula of Maine say the drought is severely impacting their crops this summer. Simeon Allen of Allen's Wild Maine Blueberries said early predictions of a bumper crop have been destroyed by the lack of rain and extreme heat over the last six weeks.
newscentermaine.com
Maine family gets to call new Habitat for Humanity house their home
With housing costs continuing to rise, the efforts of Habitat for Humanity are as important as ever. The eight Maine chapters work to make home ownership affordable.
foxbangor.com
USDA gives nine Maine health centers grants
BANGOR — On Thursday morning, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced $3.49 million in grants to help nine rural Maine health care facilities that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. USDA director Rhiannon Hampson says she was very excited to recognize the award winners. “I‘m thrilled to...
The Most Underrated Restaurant In Maine Is Hidden In Plain Sight
For such a rural state, Maine is loaded with some amazing restaurants. There's a wide variety, too. Maine has everything from old school diners, to high end restaurants, to Japanese steakhouses, to seafood places. Given the number of seafood places that dot our coastline, it really should not be a...
penbaypilot.com
Lincolnville woman recognized as a leading ‘loser’ for 2021
TOPS Club, Inc. (Take Off Pounds SensiblySM), the nonprofit weight-loss support organization, has begun unveiling its top “royalty” from 2021 for 2022. TOPS royalty are women and men who, at the end of the year, have officially recorded the largest weight loss from their starting weight, regardless of the time taken to reach their goal. Cynthia Rainfrette-Barlow, of Lincolnville, who lost 51 pounds, is the 2021 Maine Queen. She was honored May 14 at the Maine recognition event in Brewer.
It’s Illegal to Put Tomatoes in Clam Chowder in This New England State, and Maine Almost Joined in
First of all, EWWW if you do put tomatoes in New England clam chowder. I apologize for my brief outburst there, as this is my opinion. Save that for your Manhattan style. I will say, the fact that it's illegal to put tomatoes in New England clam chowder seems a bit dramatic, but I'm all for keeping this funny Commonwealth of Massachusetts law on the books. It's not hurting anyone. I mean, Maine even tried the same thing in 1939.
mainepublic.org
The warming Gulf of Maine has contributed to Maine's recent hot weather
Temperatures were a bit cooler around Maine on Wednesday, but the past week has seen near-record heat across northern New England. A daily record high was set in Portland. Concord, New Hampshire hit 90 degrees for a full week. And it all comes amidst the state's ongoing drought. Maine Public's...
wabi.tv
Skowhegan State Fair opening Thursday for its 204th year
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Final preparations are underway for the nation’s oldest consecutively running agricultural fair. Gates open at 7 a.m. Thursday for the Skowhegan State Fair. ”Last year was a great year for us at Skowhegan and I think we’re just going to build off that this year,”...
newscentermaine.com
Maine Things To Do: Skowhegan State Fair, Topsham Fair & Maine Red Hot Dog Festival
Looking for something to do? There are a whole bunch of events happening around our state the week of Aug. 9 to Aug. 15.
Sewage spill forces emergency closure of Maine shellfish harvesting area
MAINE, USA — An emergency closure was issued for Shellfish Harvesting Area 500 due to a sewage spill on Wednesday, officials say. A news release from the Maine Department of Marine Resources announced the closure of the Scarborough and Nonesuch Rivers, according to the release. "Effective immediately, because of...
Mainers continue to see drought amid dry wells
MAINE, USA — On Thursday, the Maine Drought Task Force released an updated U.S. Drought Monitor map on its website revealing drought levels and severity throughout the state. Thursday's release also shows how many dry wells have been reported in Maine. "The U.S. Drought Monitor is jointly produced by...
WMTW
Dozens of Maine bottle redemption centers close amid pandemic, inflation
PORTLAND, Maine — Piles of green bags filled to the brim with bottles and cans have become a common sight for CLYNK customers around Maine. The recycling company hosts drop-off sites around the state for customers to leave recyclable glass, plastic and metal containers in designated bags, which are then hauled away. Their value is redeemed back to customers.
Why rabies vaccines are falling from the skies in Maine
HOULTON, Maine — In some parts of Maine on Wednesday, vaccines were literally falling from the sky, but they weren't ordinary vaccines, and they’re part of an important program. Every year since 2003, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services has teamed up with the Maine Center for...
Look at These Amazing Photos From A Nearly $2 Million Home In Bangor
My house feels small all of a sudden. My wife and I were lucky. We bought our house about a year before the pandemic changed the entire landscape of real estate in Maine. To the point where we joke that there's no way we could afford our house if we had to buy it now. Not that it's particularly awesome, but it suits us just fine.
This Eccentric Yurt Sits in a Maine Town You’ve Probably Never Been To
I stumbled across this incredible yurt on Air BnB and I had to show you all. If you are looking for a romantic getaway or a family fun weekend in the forest, this is your spot to go!. It is called, "Birdsong Yurt" and I understand why. When you're staying...
This Adorable Dog Has Been in a Maine Shelter for 395 Days and Needs a Forever Home
While adopting pets can be one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences people can have, there always seems to be a handful of pets that fall through the cracks through the process. Everyone loves kittens and puppies, and even younger cats and dogs that show plenty of youthful exuberance. But often times, pets of a certain age are overlooked and left behind, stuck to live out their days in a shelter without a family to call their own here in Maine.
