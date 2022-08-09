Read full article on original website
NE Junii
2d ago
Imagine going to prison and being asked what your in for only to tell them you robbed a dollar store 😂🤣😭
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The heartbreaking story behind Larkspur’s camelsNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
Family-Owned Dun Sun Serves Asian Fare With FlairColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Dallas billionaire giving away her fortune receives prestigious awardAsh Jurberg
Finding Homes For Heroes continues as the housing market cools in ColoradoCNTV NationColorado Springs, CO
Stone Cold Humor in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
Pueblo Police seeking information about shots fired at Pueblo Riverwalk
COLORADO SPRINGS — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s help with information about shots fired at Pueblo Riverwalk On Wednesday, August 10 at approximately 10 p.m. PPD was called to the area of 116 Central Main Street and Alan Hamel Avenue near the Pueblo Riverwalk on a report of shots fired. Officers […]
KKTV
Innocent bystander shot in Pueblo, search underway for suspects
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are searching for shooting suspects after an innocent bystander was injured on Thursday. Pueblo Police received reports that people in two vehicles were shooting at each other close to the 2000 block of Troy Avenue. The neighborhood is on the east of the city. Someone who was in the area was hit by gunfire and taken to the hospital. The victim is expected to survive.
KRDO
Pueblo Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a motorcycle theft
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police (PPD) are asking for help identifying a suspect in the theft of a motorcycle. The motorcycle is a green Kawasaki motorcycle. If you are able to identify these suspects please contact Officer Lee Medved at lmedved@pueblo.us or Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719) 553-2502.
Fountain officers recognized after officer-involved shooting
FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Three Fountain Police Officers were recognized by Fountain City Council for their heroic actions during the tragic officer-involved shooting that claimed the lives of Deputy Andrew Peery and former Marine Alex Paz. “My condolences go out to Deputy Andrew Peery and his family,” said Frederick Hinton, Fountain City Councilmember. “The average person […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KKTV
Colorado Springs woman run over by car in her driveway
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was killed when she was run over by a car in her own driveway early Thursday morning. Firefighters first responded to the 5500 block of Lantana Drive around 5 a.m. for a possible patient with cardiac arrest. Once they were at the scene, they realized the woman had actually been hit by a car and called police.
Monument police officer taken to hospital after ‘narcotic contact’
MONUMENT, Colo. — An officer of the Monument Police Department (MPD) was taken to a hospital after being exposed to narcotics following a drug bust on Thursday. At around 6:55 p.m., Monument Police were called to DaVita Medical Group on Jackson Creek Parkway on reports of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. Police discovered […]
Denver PD sergeant arrested, accused of internet luring of a child
A Denver Police sergeant was arrested Wednesday for investigation of internet luring of a child after he allegedly made “explicit advances” on a person online he thought was a 14-year-old girl.
Colorado Springs animal rescue director on trial for several counts of animal cruelty
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman accused of mistreating multiple animals at a Colorado Springs Animal Rescue is set to face a jury of her peers. Joann Roof, the Director of New Hope Animal Rescue in Colorado Springs, was in court Thursday for day one of her trial at the El Paso County Courthouse. The post Colorado Springs animal rescue director on trial for several counts of animal cruelty appeared first on KRDO.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Record
Colorado Springs investigation: Penrose man had device to turn semi-automatic firearm to machinegun
The Penrose man who was arrested Aug. 1 after a multi-agency, weeks-long investigation and a standoff appeared Wednesday in Fremont County District Court for filing of charges. James Ryan Neeley, 39, was wanted on several charges stemming from El Paso County, and he faces one new felony charge in Fremont...
KKTV
Suspect accused of borrowing cell phones to make a call, while stealing money from people’s Venmo accounts, police say
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man accused of going to the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs’ campus in May committing an alleged Venmo scam is said to be back on the streets, according to police. Colorado Springs residents are being told to look out for this man,...
Man threatened to shoot police during domestic disturbance incident in East Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested after he threatened to shoot police during a domestic disturbance incident in East Colorado Springs. Monday, police from the Stetson Hills Division responded to a call for a domestic disturbance incident in the 3500 block of N. Carefree Cir., just after 2:30 p.m. Police say a The post Man threatened to shoot police during domestic disturbance incident in East Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Colorado State Patrol responded to a deadly motorcycle crash in Teller County
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) confirmed that a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash in Teller County on Thursday evening. CSP says that the accident included a Honda Fit and a motorcycle. The motorcycle rider was a 66-year-old from Florissant. He died on the scene according to CSP.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KRDO
Pueblo County Sheriff looking for a missing person
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- David Edwards, 63 years old, was reported missing to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) by his family. Edwards was last seen on August 8 at 11 a.m. when he left his home in Pueblo West to go to the grocery store. Edwards is described...
Woman killed by vehicle in her own driveway
A woman was killed in her own driveway after being struck by a vehicle in the 5500 block of Lantana Circle. The Colorado Springs Fire Department initially responded to a call of a possible cardiac arrest early Thursday morning. Upon arrival, responders realized it was not a cardiac arrest and notified police.
Fallen Chaffee County firefighter escorted home
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Chaffee County Fire Protection District and other emergency response agencies escorted the remains of Battalion Chief Billy Cordova back home to Buena Vista on Thursday. Cordova was killed following a motorcycle crash on July 3 that also critically injured his wife. The two were riding eastbound on Highway 82 near Basalt […]
Widow offers support to family of fallen El Paso County deputy
"The 'why' has to be asked," she said. "It has to have room to be asked, have the freedom to fight for it, to wrestle with it, to scream at it, and at the end of the day then you have to let it go."
Unidentified man found dead at park southwest of Denver
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a deceased male was found at Flying J Ranch Park, near Conifer, on August 9. The discovery of the deceased male followed the park being shut down while rescue crews scoured the area starting August 8. While the park had been closed during the "search for a missing person," it was later stated that the body that was found could not be identified.
KKTV
11 Call For Action investigation: Colorado Springs woman loses thousands of dollars in hack
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A local woman is still searching for answers after she says hackers stole tens of thousands of dollars from her in mere minutes. Despite the devastating loss, she tells 11 News she is determined to get justice. Machelle Williams says it all started when she...
Woman dies after being run over in driveway
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a woman was allegedly run over by a vehicle in her own driveway. The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) was called to Lantana Circle near Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue, on reports of a possible cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, CSFD realized that was […]
KKTV
Where to find the cheapest gas in Colorado Springs, Pueblo
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gas prices are continuing to plummet across much of the country and in Colorado. More and more gas stations in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and elsewhere in the state are offering sub-$4 unleaded gas, and increasingly, more are offering gas below $3.90. Last week, nine gas stations in the Springs and four in Pueblo were listing prices at $3.99 or better; this week, the top 10 cheapest gas stations in Colorado Springs are all under $3.85 and in Pueblo, under $3.75!
Comments / 3