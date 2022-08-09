ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 3

NE Junii
2d ago

Imagine going to prison and being asked what your in for only to tell them you robbed a dollar store 😂🤣😭

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Pueblo Police seeking information about shots fired at Pueblo Riverwalk

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s help with information about shots fired at Pueblo Riverwalk On Wednesday, August 10 at approximately 10 p.m. PPD was called to the area of 116 Central Main Street and Alan Hamel Avenue near the Pueblo Riverwalk on a report of shots fired. Officers […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Innocent bystander shot in Pueblo, search underway for suspects

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are searching for shooting suspects after an innocent bystander was injured on Thursday. Pueblo Police received reports that people in two vehicles were shooting at each other close to the 2000 block of Troy Avenue. The neighborhood is on the east of the city. Someone who was in the area was hit by gunfire and taken to the hospital. The victim is expected to survive.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Fountain officers recognized after officer-involved shooting

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Three Fountain Police Officers were recognized by Fountain City Council for their heroic actions during the tragic officer-involved shooting that claimed the lives of Deputy Andrew Peery and former Marine Alex Paz. “My condolences go out to Deputy Andrew Peery and his family,” said Frederick Hinton, Fountain City Councilmember. “The average person […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
KKTV

Colorado Springs woman run over by car in her driveway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was killed when she was run over by a car in her own driveway early Thursday morning. Firefighters first responded to the 5500 block of Lantana Drive around 5 a.m. for a possible patient with cardiac arrest. Once they were at the scene, they realized the woman had actually been hit by a car and called police.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Monument police officer taken to hospital after ‘narcotic contact’

MONUMENT, Colo. — An officer of the Monument Police Department (MPD) was taken to a hospital after being exposed to narcotics following a drug bust on Thursday.  At around 6:55 p.m., Monument Police were called to DaVita Medical Group on Jackson Creek Parkway on reports of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. Police discovered […]
MONUMENT, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs animal rescue director on trial for several counts of animal cruelty

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman accused of mistreating multiple animals at a Colorado Springs Animal Rescue is set to face a jury of her peers. Joann Roof, the Director of New Hope Animal Rescue in Colorado Springs, was in court Thursday for day one of her trial at the El Paso County Courthouse. The post Colorado Springs animal rescue director on trial for several counts of animal cruelty appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRDO News Channel 13

Man threatened to shoot police during domestic disturbance incident in East Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested after he threatened to shoot police during a domestic disturbance incident in East Colorado Springs. Monday, police from the Stetson Hills Division responded to a call for a domestic disturbance incident in the 3500 block of N. Carefree Cir., just after 2:30 p.m. Police say a The post Man threatened to shoot police during domestic disturbance incident in East Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRDO

Pueblo County Sheriff looking for a missing person

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- David Edwards, 63 years old, was reported missing to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) by his family. Edwards was last seen on August 8 at 11 a.m. when he left his home in Pueblo West to go to the grocery store. Edwards is described...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Woman killed by vehicle in her own driveway

A woman was killed in her own driveway after being struck by a vehicle in the 5500 block of Lantana Circle. The Colorado Springs Fire Department initially responded to a call of a possible cardiac arrest early Thursday morning. Upon arrival, responders realized it was not a cardiac arrest and notified police.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Fallen Chaffee County firefighter escorted home

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Chaffee County Fire Protection District and other emergency response agencies escorted the remains of Battalion Chief Billy Cordova back home to Buena Vista on Thursday. Cordova was killed following a motorcycle crash on July 3 that also critically injured his wife. The two were riding eastbound on Highway 82 near Basalt […]
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Unidentified man found dead at park southwest of Denver

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a deceased male was found at Flying J Ranch Park, near Conifer, on August 9. The discovery of the deceased male followed the park being shut down while rescue crews scoured the area starting August 8. While the park had been closed during the "search for a missing person," it was later stated that the body that was found could not be identified.
CONIFER, CO
KXRM

Woman dies after being run over in driveway

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a woman was allegedly run over by a vehicle in her own driveway. The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) was called to Lantana Circle near Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue, on reports of a possible cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, CSFD realized that was […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Where to find the cheapest gas in Colorado Springs, Pueblo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gas prices are continuing to plummet across much of the country and in Colorado. More and more gas stations in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and elsewhere in the state are offering sub-$4 unleaded gas, and increasingly, more are offering gas below $3.90. Last week, nine gas stations in the Springs and four in Pueblo were listing prices at $3.99 or better; this week, the top 10 cheapest gas stations in Colorado Springs are all under $3.85 and in Pueblo, under $3.75!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy