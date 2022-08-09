ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Monte, MO

kmmo.com

TWO SEDALIA RESIDENTS WANTED IN PETTIS COUNTY

An area sheriff’s office is asking for help from the public in locating two Sedalia residents who are wanted for endangerment and abandonment of a child. A release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders says a pursuit was initiated on Highway 65 after the Missouri State Highway Patrol attempted a traffic stop on August 8. The suspects fled into a hay field near Turkey Creek Road and then ran on foot. Authorities identified three individuals, 47-year-old Stewart Kimbrell, 41-year-old Crystal Summers, and Summers’ 9-year-old child. Kimbrell and Summers were not located, but the child was found by authorities and treated by the Pettis County Ambulance District. Kimbrell and Summers remain at large, but were believed to have made it out of the area.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

MISSOURIANS CAN SEARCH FOR UNCLAIMED PROPERTY AT MISSOURI STATE FAIR

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is encouraging Missourians to search for Unclaimed Property while visiting the State Fair. Beginning August 11, visitors to the Missouri State Fair can stop by the Unclaimed Property booth in the Mathewson Exhibition Center to search for and submit a claim for their Unclaimed Property. The booth is open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day of the Fair.
MISSOURI STATE
TWO VEHICLE CRASH IN WARRENSBURG

A two vehicle crash occurred at 7:20 a.m. today in Warrensburg. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 79 year old Sharon A. Miller pulled out onto U.S. Highway 50 from West Young Street and struck a vehicle driven by 23 year old Krysten A. Ford. Ford’s vehicle overturned and came to a rest in the median on Highway 50. Miller’s vehicle came to rest in the crossover.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Toddler flown to hospital after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sunrise Beach toddler was flown to a hospital Wednesday night following a near drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a home on Tara Vista Road near the 26.7 mile marker of the Osage Arm around 8:10 p.m. Troopers said the 2-year-old boy The post Toddler flown to hospital after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For August 11, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday evening, Officers were dispatched to the Bothwell Regional Health Center in reference to an assault report. Officers met with the victim, and gathered details about the incident. A suspect was located and after conversing with them, they were placed under arrest. Gregg Bernard Cravens, 74, of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail pending charges of Domestic Assault in the 4th Degree.
SEDALIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

New Luxury Condominium Development Under Construction at the Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, MO. — A new luxury condo community is coming to the Lake of the Ozarks. Here, the developers say they are focused on quality over quantity. Already under construction, Havens at Four Seasons, located in the Village of Four Seasons, is a small, upscale complex with luxury amenities that craft a resort-style experience. With only 39 units, some of which are already sold, availability is limited. Choose from 3 or 4-bedroom plans or one of the eight penthouse suites. The starting price is $579,000.
VILLAGE OF FOUR SEASONS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Talking cars and tragedies: A look back at the Missouri State Fair in photos

“Buckets of Fun” is the theme for this year’s Missouri State Fair, which runs Thursday through Aug. 21 in Sedalia. Headliners at the grandstand include ZZ Top, Casting Crowns, KC and the Sunshine Band, Tesla, Trace Adkins and Sam Hunt. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews...
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

MIAMI WOMAN INJURED IN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 41 IN SALINE COUNTY

A 33-year-old Miami woman was injured in a one vehicle crash in Saline County on Tuesday, August 9. According to a release from the Missouri Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when Tara A. Hopkins of Miami struck a television in the roadway on 41 Highway one mile north of Route-NN. The front passenger side tire of the vehicle blew out causing Hopkins to lose control and proceed to travel off the east side of the highway striking a utility pole and overturning.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Katy Park Vandalism Causes Early Closure

Katy Park restrooms will be locked at 5 p.m. daily due to ongoing vandalism in the restrooms, according to Savannah Lynde, Special Events and Marketing for Sedalia Parks & Rec, effective as of today, Aug. 8 until further notice. For questions or concerns, contact the park office at (660) 826-4930.
SEDALIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Farmers’ Market Heads Downtown During State Fair

Some people have been wondering where the Sedalia Area Farmers' Market will be held during the Missouri State Fair. This morning, a Facebook post from the Downtown Sedalia Alliance told us the market will be back downtown for two weeks during the fair. The Downtown Sedalia Alliance says the Sedalia...
SEDALIA, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joe Woman Arrested On Drug Charges In Ray County

A St. Joseph woman is facing a felony level drug charge after being arrested Wednesday morning in Ray County. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 21-year-old St. Joseph resident Jadeyn M. Corkins was arrested at 9:30 A.M. Wednesday in Ray County on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
RAY COUNTY, MO

