SEATTLE — After a man was shot and killed at a homeless encampment off Aurora Avenue in Seattle, neighbors have taken their own approach to improve safety on their block. "We held an emergency meeting talking about how [the city is] planning on clearing the encampment. Well, what's going to happen when the crews leave? What can we do to make sure the neighborhood's safe? So, we hatched a plan of putting a garden in place of the tents as soon as possible," said neighbor Liza Javier.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO