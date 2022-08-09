ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are searching for a driver responsible for a deadly crash in Oklahoma City.

Authorities were called to the crash near S.W. 35th and Youngs.

Officers say the driver of a Dodge Charger was speeding and crashed into another car. As a result, two people were killed in the crash and another was injured.

After the crash, investigators say everyone in the Dodge Charger got out and ran.

Officials say one passenger from the suspect’s car came back to the scene.

“One of the people in the suspect’s vehicle, a passenger, returned to collect his phone from the car. He was detained there by neighbors. Our officers spoke with him. He was not the driver of the car. There were no charges for him at that point,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police say they are still working to find the driver.

If you know anything about the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

