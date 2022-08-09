ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three dead after man takes hostage at Narcotics Anonymous meeting, Florida cops say

By Mark Price
 3 days ago

A man who took a hostage was among three people killed when a Narcotics Anonymous meeting turned violent inside a Florida nonprofit, according to the Edgewater Police Department.

Identities of the three people have not been released.

The “domestic incident” occurred Monday, Aug. 8, at 515 N. Ridgewood Avenue, home to the nonprofit Bridging the Gap . Edgewater is about 60 miles northeast of Orlando.

“Information was received a male subject was shot and the suspect took a female hostage inside the building,” Edgewater police said in a news release.

“The remaining participants fled and were not harmed. We attempted to make contact with the suspect to negotiate. However, it was unsuccessful. Utilizing our SWAT team, we breached the building and located 3 deceased, including the suspect.”

Investigators have not said how the suspect died.

He entered the meeting around 7 p.m . and “shot one man before taking a woman hostage,” station WRBW reports. Narcotics Anonymous reports that is the starting time for “Hard Core Group” meetings at the site, which are closed to the public.

Someone attending the meeting was first to call 911 and report a man had been shot in the building, according to WFTV.

A motive for the killings has not been released.

Edgewater, FL
