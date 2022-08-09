ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salmon, ID

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

Moose Fire grows to 74,470 acres; full containment estimated for Sept. 15

SALMON — The Moose Fire grew to more than 74,470 acres — 116 square miles — on Wednesday, but firefighters are making progress on containing the blaze. The fire, burning southwest of North Fork near Salmon, started on July 17. The blaze is currently 21% contained, with full containment estimated for Sept. 15, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management InciWeb website.
SALMON, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

More evacuations planned as Moose Fire in east Idaho grows to more than 62,000 acres

The Lemhi County Sheriff’s office is preparing to evacuate more residents near the Moose Fire. The fire started July 17 and had burned 62,410 acres in the Salmon-Challis National Forest as of Wednesday morning. The human-caused fire began near the confluence of Moose Creek and Salmon River about 17 miles north of Salmon and remains under investigation.
LEMHI COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Challis, ID
City
Salmon, ID
Jackson Hole Radio

Idaho fire claims two – is out of control

The out-of-control Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho which started one week ago grew by 3,491 acres yesterday for a total of 32,330 acres and has now claimed two lives. Two pilots in a firefighting helicopter died Thursday when their chopper crashed into the Salmon River, according to Bridger-Teton’s Mary Cernicek who is currently working fire information on the blaze.
MOOSE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy