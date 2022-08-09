Read full article on original website
Moose Fire grows to 74,470 acres; full containment estimated for Sept. 15
SALMON — The Moose Fire grew to more than 74,470 acres — 116 square miles — on Wednesday, but firefighters are making progress on containing the blaze. The fire, burning southwest of North Fork near Salmon, started on July 17. The blaze is currently 21% contained, with full containment estimated for Sept. 15, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management InciWeb website.
Salmon-Challis National Forest reports new fire
The Salmon-Challis National Forest has had one new fire in the last week. The post Salmon-Challis National Forest reports new fire appeared first on Local News 8.
Wildfire suppression efforts on public lands prompt temporary closure of BLM’s Morgan Bar Campground
Beginning Aug. 8, the Bureau of Land Management’s Morgan Bar Campground will be temporarily closed to use by the public due to wildfire suppression activities. The post Wildfire suppression efforts on public lands prompt temporary closure of BLM’s Morgan Bar Campground appeared first on Local News 8.
More evacuations planned as Moose Fire in east Idaho grows to more than 62,000 acres
The Lemhi County Sheriff’s office is preparing to evacuate more residents near the Moose Fire. The fire started July 17 and had burned 62,410 acres in the Salmon-Challis National Forest as of Wednesday morning. The human-caused fire began near the confluence of Moose Creek and Salmon River about 17 miles north of Salmon and remains under investigation.
Idaho fire claims two – is out of control
The out-of-control Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho which started one week ago grew by 3,491 acres yesterday for a total of 32,330 acres and has now claimed two lives. Two pilots in a firefighting helicopter died Thursday when their chopper crashed into the Salmon River, according to Bridger-Teton’s Mary Cernicek who is currently working fire information on the blaze.
'He died doing what he loved': Family, officials confirm identities of pilots killed in Idaho helicopter crash
SALMON, Idaho - The family of Thomas Patrick Hayes reached out to KHQ to let us know that their son was one of the two killed in a firefighting helicopter crash. A spokesperson for the Salmon-Challice National Forest Service confirmed Hayes' identity along with Jared Bird, a 36-year-old from Anchorage, Alaska.
