SALMON — The Moose Fire grew to more than 74,470 acres — 116 square miles — on Wednesday, but firefighters are making progress on containing the blaze. The fire, burning southwest of North Fork near Salmon, started on July 17. The blaze is currently 21% contained, with full containment estimated for Sept. 15, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management InciWeb website.

SALMON, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO